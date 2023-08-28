Rotel Tacos

1 Photo

These Rotel tacos are salty, slightly spicy, creamy, and crunchy all at once. It’s like your favorite dip meets the perfect bite of a taco. I recommend extra lettuce for that perfect cold crunch against the rich filling.

By
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Updated on August 29, 2023
2 tacos filled with ground beef topped with lettuce and jalapenos
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tacos
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 small onion, finely chopped

  • 1 lb ground sirloin

  • 2 tablespoons low sodium Taco seasoning

  • 8 ounces processed American cheese (such as Velveeta®), cut into large chunks

  • 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles  (such as RO*TEL®)

  • 8 to 10 crunchy taco shells

  • shredded iceberg lettuce

  • toppings of choice such as diced tomato, hot sauce and sour cream (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.  Add onion and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.  Add ground beef and cook, crumbling with a wooden spoon until browned and cooked through, 5 to 10 minutes. Add in taco seasoning and cook for 1 minute.  Mix in cheese and tomatoes and reduce heat to medium-low.  Cook stirring constantly, until cheese is melted and mixture comes to a simmer.  Cook for 3 minutes and remove from heat.

  2. Add filling to taco shells and top with shredded lettuce and other toppings, if desired.

    Close up of tacos filled with ground beef topped with lettuce and jalapenos

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

283 Calories
17g Fat
11g Carbs
22g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 283
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 17g 21%
Saturated Fat 8g 38%
Cholesterol 73mg 24%
Sodium 704mg 31%
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 22g
Vitamin C 3mg 13%
Calcium 157mg 12%
Iron 2mg 12%
Potassium 416mg 9%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

