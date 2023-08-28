Mexican Main Dishes Tacos Beef Rotel Tacos Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo These Rotel tacos are salty, slightly spicy, creamy, and crunchy all at once. It’s like your favorite dip meets the perfect bite of a taco. I recommend extra lettuce for that perfect cold crunch against the rich filling. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Updated on August 29, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 8 Yield: 8 tacos Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 small onion, finely chopped 1 lb ground sirloin 2 tablespoons low sodium Taco seasoning 8 ounces processed American cheese (such as Velveeta®), cut into large chunks 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles (such as RO*TEL®) 8 to 10 crunchy taco shells shredded iceberg lettuce toppings of choice such as diced tomato, hot sauce and sour cream (optional) Directions Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add ground beef and cook, crumbling with a wooden spoon until browned and cooked through, 5 to 10 minutes. Add in taco seasoning and cook for 1 minute. Mix in cheese and tomatoes and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook stirring constantly, until cheese is melted and mixture comes to a simmer. Cook for 3 minutes and remove from heat. Add filling to taco shells and top with shredded lettuce and other toppings, if desired. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 283 Calories 17g Fat 11g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 283 % Daily Value * Total Fat 17g 21% Saturated Fat 8g 38% Cholesterol 73mg 24% Sodium 704mg 31% Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Total Sugars 3g Protein 22g Vitamin C 3mg 13% Calcium 157mg 12% Iron 2mg 12% Potassium 416mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Rotel Tacos