The Company Behind Our Favorite Grenadine Just Released 3 New Syrups

Sure, we’ve all had a splash of Rose’s grenadine in a Tequila Sunrise or used the iconic red syrup to make a Shirley Temple, but the grenadine we know and love just expanded its family to include a few new flavored syrups.

A spokesperson for Keurig Dr. Pepper, who produces Rose’s, told Allrecipes there are currently three new syrups on the market: Rose’s blueberry, peach, and strawberry flavored syrups are on grocery shelves now. They spokesperson said the flavors were decided upon for a variety of reasons. For one, strawberry and peach are extremely popular in the mixed drinks industry, with strawberry being the number one flavor consumers drink with alcohol and peach being the flavor bartenders say they use most. Blueberry is also rising in popularity. In 2020 Ferminich named blueberry its flavor of the year.

Terri Peters

How Do the Mew Rose’s Syrups Taste?

Eager to try the new syrup flavors for myself, I went on a grocery hunt to locate my own bottles. I found all three—peach, strawberry, and blueberry—at Walmart, right in the mixers aisle with the standard Rose’s grenadine. To get a feel for the taste of each, I tried a bit mixed in club soda.

From the scent alone, the strawberry syrup was my favorite. Opening the bottle, I was hit with a wonderful strawberry aroma and the taste was equally amazing. The peach syrup would be delicious in peach iced tea, and the blueberry syrup gives drinks a unique color in addition to tasting great.

Like Rose’s grenadine, these syrups contain sugar, making them about 80 calories per serving. While TikTok’s watertok trend is all about adding sugar-free syrups to water, these sugary syrups would be a great way to add a little extra flavor to your water.

How To Use the New Rose’s Syrups

The Rose’s spokesperson suggested drinks like a blueberry mojito, strawberry margarita, or peach vodka tonic if you’re looking for a cocktail to use the syrups in, but added that non-alcoholic options like strawberry lemonade or peach tea would be great as well.

On each syrup’s label there are a few drink recipes listed, including a Blueberry Vodka-Tail, Strawberry Mule, and Peach Bourbon Smash. You also can't go wrong with using anyone of these syrups in place of grenadine for a good ole' Dirty Shirley.

Creative TikTokers have used the syrups to create drinks like peach-flavored Sprite and uniquely-flavored Shirley Temples, but I may keep these syrups solely on my bar cart. I’m already dreaming of strawberry mojitos and peach mint juleps and just may create a blueberry margarita this weekend. After all, the possibilities are endless.

