R.I.P. to the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile As We Know It

Pour out some ketchup and mustard for the real one, because its the end of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as we know it. That's because the brand announced it's renaming the Wienermobile for the first time since its introduction in 1936.



On May 17, Oscar Mayer announced it will now be calling the tubular transport The Frankmobile. Additionally, the drivers and operators of the Frankmobile—formerly known as Hotdoggers—will henceforth be known as Frankfurters. And finally, those famous Wiener Whistles are now called Frank Whistles—that last one isn't quite as punny.

Okay, so we may be a little salty, but to be frank, we have strong feelings about America's premier hot dog-shaped vehicle! Over 85 years after its inception and now the name change?! What gives?



Courtesy of Oscar Mayer

Why Oscar Mayer Renamed the Wienermobile the “Frankmobile”

According to a press release, "The newly coined ‘Frankmobile’ pays homage to the brand’s 100% Beef Franks as it debuts a tasty new recipe with a more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste that is more flavorful than ever—all while sparking miles of smiles and uniting fans around a love of meat."

That's right, the eponymous wieners of Wienermobile fame are now Oscar Mayer 100% Beef Franks, to you.

So is the name change just for a PR gimmick? An Oscar Mayer spokesperson told TODAY.com, “For now, the Frankmobile is a name Oscar Mayer is trying out to see if it cuts the mustard with its fans.”

Well, some fans have already expressed their feelings, and let's just say they think the change is a load of bologna. And there has been no shortage of hot dog puns. One commenter wrote, "Frankly my dear, It will ALWAYS be the Wienermobile to me!," on the brand's Instagram announcement.

It's just the latest in a long history hot dog controversy on social media.



Whether you appreciate the name change or not, there is some news everyone will be happy to hear: The six vehicles in the Frankmobile fleet will be dishing out free dogs across America this summer. That is, if your name is Frank.

In celebration of its new name, the Frankmobile fleet is offering “Franks for Franks,” wherein anyone with a name thats any version of “Frank” (even you, Francine!) can stop by any of the Frankmobiles in real life to receive a coupon for a free pack of Oscar Mayer 100% Beef Franks. For the full Frankmobile tour schedule check out Oscar Mayer's website.

And psst—Oscar Mayer is hiring! If you've got a new college grad in your life, perhaps they'd like to join a long legacy of Hotdoggers—sorry, Frankfurters. We've heard from a former Hotdogger that it's far from the wurst summer gig.

