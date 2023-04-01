Just Announced: You Can Now Get Rice Krispies Treats in Candy Bar Form

Two new crispy treats are hitting the shelves.

By Annie Campbell
Published on April 1, 2023
rice-krispies-new-candy-bar
Photo:

Frankfurt Candy

Rice Krispies are arguably better in marshmallowy treat form than in a cereal bowl. I mean, who can resist a homemade Rice Krispies treat? Not me. Now the crispy rice cereal is hitting the candy aisle for a cross-sectional snack that’s bound to be just as iconic.

Frankfurt Candy and Kellogg's are teaming up to bring us two new candy bars this spring. The crispy cereal will be embedded in a “creamy white candy” in two different flavors, and “king-sized” is the only option. 

I’d like to say that these candy bars will be flavored with nostalgia, but who am I kidding: I have a box of Rice Krispies in my pantry right this minute. So, for those of us who will never leave Snap, Crackle, and Pop in the past, there’s a new way to enjoy our favorite cereal.

The first flavor, unsurprisingly, is marshmallow. This candy will mimic the taste of the beloved Rice Krispies treat, but in candy bar form. Think white chocolate bar, but with all the texture you love from the crackly puffed cereal.

Next up is strawberry. If you paired a bowl of Rice Krispies with strawberry milk, you might get the inspiration behind this flavor.

All we’re missing from this inaugural line-up is a chocolate flavor, but we’re hoping that treat is the next to come. Given the choice, it might even beat out a Crunch or Krackel bar, the current leading players in the chocolate-and-crispy rice candy market. 

This partnership between Frankfurt Candy and Kellogg's actually began in 2022 with the launch of the two limited-edition Easter candies: Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Rabbit and Milk Chocolate Eggs. These new candy bars will be the first confections to be available year-round.

"As a beloved and versatile cereal known for its Snap, Crackle, and Pop, we think consumers will find the combination of crunchy Kellogg's Rice Krispies cereal and creamy candy hard to resist,” said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy in a press release

The 2.75-ounce treats will be available in April at a suggested retail price of $2.49. You can find them at Walmart, Five Below, and Big Lots, or order online at Amazon or FrankfordCandy.com.

