Food News and Trends Recalls Revolution Farms Recalls Lettuce in 6 States Due to Potential Listeria Contamination Time to check your refrigerators. By Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel Instagram Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Revolution Farms/Allrecipes On April 5, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Revolution Farms is recalling more than fifteen lettuce products and salad kits due to potential Listeria contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date, but the recall was initiated after the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp lettuce. The recall affects various Revolution Farms brand boxed and bagged lettuce mixes, as well as fresh salad kits. The recalled products were sold in six states: MI, OH, IN, IL, KY, and WI. The products were sold in the following markets: SpartanNash storesMeijer storesBridge St. MarketKingma’s MarketFresh Thyme Market Grand RapidsFresh Thyme Market KalamazooHorrocks Market Grand Rapids. They were also sold through the following food distrubutors: DoorganicsCherry Capital FoodsGordon Food ServiceVan Eerden FoodserviceVine Line ProduceLuna restaurantRuss’ CommissaryPearson Foods Corporation. All of the recalled products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name. The following products and product codes are included in the recall: Great Lakes Gourmet 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008028 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)Green Sweet Crisp 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008141 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)Michigan Spring Mix 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008004 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)Robust Romaine 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008035 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)Romaine Lettuce Boats 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008196 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008189 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)Whole Leaf Romaine 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008202 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)Sesame Ginger Crunch 6 oz Salad Kit, UPC code 856791008233 (Sell By 3/23/23)Traverse City Cherry 6 oz Salad Kit, UPC code 856791008226 (Sell By 3/23/23)Zesty Southwest 6 oz Salad Kit, UPC code 856791008240 (Sell By 3/23/23)Farmer's Mix 3lb Bulk, UPC code 856791008134 (Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23)Great Lakes Gourmet 3lb Bulk, UPC code 856791008066 (Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23)Green Sweet Crisp 3lb Bulk, UPC code 856791008172 (Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23)Michigan Spring Mix 3lb Bulk, UPC code 856791008042 (Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23)Robust Romaine 3lb Bulk, UPC code 856791008127 (Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23) The recalled products are in the process of being pulled from retailers' shelves, however, if you purchased one of the recalled products, the FDA advises you to discard them or return them to their original place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call Revolution Farms at (616) 893-1748 or email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line: Recall. Listeria monocytogenes are bacteria that cause a listeriosis infection. Symptoms of a listeriosis infection include high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and stiffness. Listeriosis infections can be serious and sometimes fatal, and are more likely to be serious in high-risk populations like young children, the elderly, pregnant people, and those with compromised immune systems. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit