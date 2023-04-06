Revolution Farms Recalls Lettuce in 6 States Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

On April 5, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Revolution Farms is recalling more than fifteen lettuce products and salad kits due to potential Listeria contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date, but the recall was initiated after the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp lettuce.

The recall affects various Revolution Farms brand boxed and bagged lettuce mixes, as well as fresh salad kits. The recalled products were sold in six states: MI, OH, IN, IL, KY, and WI. The products were sold in the following markets:

SpartanNash stores

Meijer stores

Bridge St. Market

Kingma’s Market

Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids

Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo

Horrocks Market Grand Rapids.

They were also sold through the following food distrubutors:

Doorganics

Cherry Capital Foods

Gordon Food Service

Van Eerden Foodservice

Vine Line Produce

Luna restaurant

Russ’ Commissary

Pearson Foods Corporation.

All of the recalled products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name. The following products and product codes are included in the recall:

Great Lakes Gourmet 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008028 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)

Green Sweet Crisp 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008141 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)

Michigan Spring Mix 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008004 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)

Robust Romaine 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008035 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)

Romaine Lettuce Boats 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008196 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)

Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008189 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)

Whole Leaf Romaine 5oz Retail, UPC code 856791008202 (Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23)

Sesame Ginger Crunch 6 oz Salad Kit, UPC code 856791008233 (Sell By 3/23/23)

Traverse City Cherry 6 oz Salad Kit, UPC code 856791008226 (Sell By 3/23/23)

Zesty Southwest 6 oz Salad Kit, UPC code 856791008240 (Sell By 3/23/23)

Farmer's Mix 3lb Bulk, UPC code 856791008134 (Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23)

Great Lakes Gourmet 3lb Bulk, UPC code 856791008066 (Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23)

Green Sweet Crisp 3lb Bulk, UPC code 856791008172 (Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23)

Michigan Spring Mix 3lb Bulk, UPC code 856791008042 (Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23)

Robust Romaine 3lb Bulk, UPC code 856791008127 (Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23)



The recalled products are in the process of being pulled from retailers' shelves, however, if you purchased one of the recalled products, the FDA advises you to discard them or return them to their original place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call Revolution Farms at (616) 893-1748 or email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

Listeria monocytogenes are bacteria that cause a listeriosis infection. Symptoms of a listeriosis infection include high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and stiffness. Listeriosis infections can be serious and sometimes fatal, and are more likely to be serious in high-risk populations like young children, the elderly, pregnant people, and those with compromised immune systems.

