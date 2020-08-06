Beef Meatloaf Recipes

The secrets to this meatloaf are fresh, very finely diced vegetables that give it moisture and flavor--and a light touch in mixing together the ingredients. This hearty meatloaf is the perfect meal for cool fall and winter evenings, served with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy.
When I was growing up, my mom never ever made meatloaf and I always wanted to try it - I finally tried it at a restaurant and loved it. When I moved out on my own I started experimenting with different recipes and creating my own version. I finally came up with the best meatloaf I have ever made, and I wanted to share it.
My Grandmother 'Nanaw' Rowan made the most delicious meatloaf in the state. When she passed away, she didn't leave me her recipe, but she left me the desire to recreate it. I think this is it, in flavor and texture. Don't let the number of ingredients discourage you. It's part of the magic in creating a masterpiece!
The complex flavors in this meatloaf made me love the entree again after years of turning my nose up at something I considered boring, and my girlfriend who never ate meatloaf gobbles it up! Serve with optional pomegranate BBQ sauce, ketchup, or just the drippings from the meatloaf itself. Very good served with rice pilaf.
This meatloaf is extremely juicy, and the potential variety of different flavors is as big as your imagination. I've done American cheese with ketchup and mustard on top and served with dill pickle chips. Another one might be Swiss cheese and mushroom topping.
I have tried and tried meatloaf recipes they all fall apart before you get them out of the pan. This meatloaf is very good and sticks together to be served. Leftover meatloaf makes wonderful sandwiches with mayonnaise.
This meatloaf only calls for a few easy ingredients, no chopping whatsoever! If you wish to add ketchup on top, remove the meatloaf at 50 minutes, add ketchup, then return to oven for the remaining 10 minutes.