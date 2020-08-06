Beef Meatloaf Recipes

Basic or loaded with tasty extras. Plus sauces, gravies, and glazes. Find out how inventive meatloaf can be.

Staff Picks

Rempel Family Meatloaf

Rating: 4.56 stars
3207
Tired of boring old meat loaf? Well give this one a try. My husband won't eat any other meat loaf but mine.
By Connie Levesque

Easy Meatloaf

Rating: 4.59 stars
8618
This is a very easy and no fail recipe for meatloaf. It won't take long to make at all, and it's quite good!
By Janet Caldwell

Classic Meatloaf

Rating: 4.54 stars
578
The secrets to this meatloaf are fresh, very finely diced vegetables that give it moisture and flavor--and a light touch in mixing together the ingredients. This hearty meatloaf is the perfect meal for cool fall and winter evenings, served with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy.
By Chef John

Best Ever Meatloaf I

Rating: 4.18 stars
205
This is a very quick and easy meatloaf!!
By MYSST

The Best Meatloaf I've Ever Made

Rating: 4.52 stars
1008
When I was growing up, my mom never ever made meatloaf and I always wanted to try it - I finally tried it at a restaurant and loved it. When I moved out on my own I started experimenting with different recipes and creating my own version. I finally came up with the best meatloaf I have ever made, and I wanted to share it.
By sillyliltracy

Tennessee Meatloaf

Rating: 4.54 stars
149
My Grandmother 'Nanaw' Rowan made the most delicious meatloaf in the state. When she passed away, she didn't leave me her recipe, but she left me the desire to recreate it. I think this is it, in flavor and texture. Don't let the number of ingredients discourage you. It's part of the magic in creating a masterpiece!
By Leigh Ann Rowan Kiraly

Instant Pot® Meatloaf

Rating: 4.52 stars
63
Quick, easy, and delicious meatloaf made in the Instant Pot®. Made a little sweet with apple.
By Cybergy

Cheesy Meatloaf

Rating: 4.47 stars
212
A 'stuffed' meatloaf made with beef, pork, cheese, eggs, soup mix and bread crumbs. Mozzarella cheese jazzes up a classic.
By LAURENVC

Glazed Meatloaf I

Rating: 4.63 stars
1281
This is a succulent meatloaf glazed with a sweet and sour sauce that everyone will enjoy!
By Delia Martinez

Air Fryer Meatloaf

Rating: 4.17 stars
41
If you have an air fryer, try this simple recipe for meatloaf in under 1 hour.
By aigerekairfryer

Bacon Cheeseburger Meatloaf

Rating: 4.32 stars
141
My absolute fave meatloaf recipe!
By Abjesse

Mexican Taco Meatloaf

Rating: 4.54 stars
283
My Mexican grandmother would use leftover corn tortilla chips in our meatloaf and everyone loved it! They all wanted seconds along with the recipe. A delicious Mexican-American comfort food.
By Camille
Inspiration and Ideas

Upside-Down Barbeque Meatloaf
Rating: Unrated
41
"My family LOVED this!" – AKCook
Our Most Memorable Meatloaf Recipes
If you think all meatloaf tastes the same, you're so wrong. Here are 15 top-rated meatloaf recipes you won't forget.
Cheeseburger Meatloaf
Rating: Unrated
1162
Brown Sugar Meatloaf
Rating: Unrated
9091
Healthy Meatloaf Recipes Your Family Will Love
Mini Meatloaves
Rating: Unrated
2586

More Beef Meatloaf Recipes

Best Bobotie

Rating: 4.44 stars
59
This South African original is similar to meatloaf, but so much better. A slightly sweet curry flavors ground beef with a milk and egg custard on top. It's delicious!
By trixie

Mary's Meatloaf

Rating: 4.57 stars
555
This meatloaf recipe is the only one I use now because my family loves it, and it is very easy to make.
By MROBINSON

Best Ever Meatloaf with Brown Gravy

Rating: 4.25 stars
198
This is very tasty and old-fashioned. Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy. Divide into two recipes.
By MARBALET

Momma's Healthy Meatloaf

Rating: 4.69 stars
146
This is a super healthy and simplified version of a family favorite.
By NOLAMom

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf

Rating: 4.54 stars
977
This recipe is anything but regular old meatloaf! Everyone will love this moist version made in the slow cooker, with milk, mushrooms, and a little sage for extra flavor.
By Rodney B Wiebe

Glazed Meatloaf II

Rating: 4.6 stars
974
This meatloaf is great! It's my husband's favorite. The glaze makes it delicious and moist.
By Delia

Moroccan-Inspired Meatloaf

The complex flavors in this meatloaf made me love the entree again after years of turning my nose up at something I considered boring, and my girlfriend who never ate meatloaf gobbles it up! Serve with optional pomegranate BBQ sauce, ketchup, or just the drippings from the meatloaf itself. Very good served with rice pilaf.
By bstotts

Rempel Family Meatloaf

Rating: 4.56 stars
3207
Tired of boring old meat loaf? Well give this one a try. My husband won't eat any other meat loaf but mine.
By Connie Levesque

Cheeseburger Meatloaf

Rating: 4.4 stars
1162
This meatloaf is extremely juicy, and the potential variety of different flavors is as big as your imagination. I've done American cheese with ketchup and mustard on top and served with dill pickle chips. Another one might be Swiss cheese and mushroom topping.
By Douglas Tuccinardi

Skinny Meatloaf

Rating: 4.88 stars
8
This is a traditional meatloaf recipe without all of the fat and calories. Delicious!
By LadyNewt

Skillet Meatloaf

Rating: 4.21 stars
111
A very easy to prepare meatloaf that is always very juicy and flavorful.
By TJ Johnson

Meatloaf Muffins

Rating: 4.34 stars
161
Easy to make meatloaf in individually sized muffins.
By erica

Amish Meatloaf

Rating: 4.5 stars
686
A recipe for Amish meatloaf topped with bacon strips and a ketchup glaze that I had while in Amish country in Holmes County, Ohio.
By DUANO

Mexican Taco Meatloaf

Rating: 4.54 stars
283
My Mexican grandmother would use leftover corn tortilla chips in our meatloaf and everyone loved it! They all wanted seconds along with the recipe. A delicious Mexican-American comfort food.
By Camille

Classic Spicy Meatloaf

Rating: 4.6 stars
67
This is my family's favorite meatloaf recipe. Onion may be substituted for green onions (scallions).
By Angela Smith

Super Moist Meatloaf

Rating: 4.35 stars
26
This is a family recipe that is a big favorite at our house. By using fresh bread instead of dried bread crumbs, you get a meatloaf that is moist and delicious.
By Jessica Nichols Moseman

Mushroom Meatloaf

Rating: 4.52 stars
220
This meatloaf is extremely juicy, and the mushrooms give it an interesting flavor!
By RC2STEP

Meatloaf that Doesn't Crumble

Rating: 4.59 stars
130
I have tried and tried meatloaf recipes they all fall apart before you get them out of the pan. This meatloaf is very good and sticks together to be served. Leftover meatloaf makes wonderful sandwiches with mayonnaise.
By SMURF12535

The Most Easy and Delish Meatloaf EVER!

Rating: 4.58 stars
183
This meatloaf only calls for a few easy ingredients, no chopping whatsoever! If you wish to add ketchup on top, remove the meatloaf at 50 minutes, add ketchup, then return to oven for the remaining 10 minutes.
By Jillian

Healthier Brown Sugar Meatloaf

Rating: 4.55 stars
164
This is an easy tasty meatloaf made healthier with less sugar, low-fat milk, added parsley and whole wheat bread crumbs. Enjoy!
By MakeItHealthy

French Onion Meatloaf

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Moist and delicious French onion meatloaf. Meatloaf meets chopped steak with gravy. Still quite good without the sauce on top.
By coyote

Meatloaf

Rating: 3.94 stars
211
Meatloaf is an American institution. In addition to being easy to prepare, EVERYBODY loves it.
By PTRULL

Low-Carb Meatloaf with Pork Rinds

Rating: 5 stars
10
Best low-carb meatloaf ever.
By Mary Koenig

Creamy Mushroom Meatloaf

Rating: 4.72 stars
226
This technique keeps the meatloaf moist, while fortifying the sauce with its flavorful drippings. Regardless, this technique will work with just about any meatloaf recipe out there.
By Chef John
