Pork Baby Back Rib Recipes

Rubs and cooking tips to make you a rib-master. See how easy it is to make fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs at home.

Staff Picks

Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs

1234
Cooking baby back ribs in the slow cooker all day, gives you the possibility of glazing with sauce and having on the dinner table within half an hour of getting home from work!
By norah

Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs

737
Chef John's indoor baby back ribs are seasoned with a homemade dry rub, then glazed with barbeque sauce and baked until tender and delicious.
By Chef John

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

741
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.

Instant Pot® Baby Back Ribs

Quick way to make fall-off-the-bone ribs in the Instant Pot®!
By pschelf

Quick Baby Back Ribs

72
This is an easy recipe for ribs which won't be tough, like smoked ribs, or fall off the bone, like braised ribs. These ribs are done the right way, and I've never had better ribs than this.
By Mike Swieton

Apple and BBQ Sauce Baby Back Ribs

62
This is a recipe that I did a couple of years ago. It takes some time, but it's worth it.
By JOHN MITSCHKE

Steakhouse Ribs - New York Style

22
I have made these ribs for several of my friends and family at gatherings, and they have always gotten me rave reviews from everyone.
By Kevin L Smith
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Scott Hibb's Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs
1374
"Finger-lickin' delicious. I cut back on the red chile peppers since I'm a wimp and it was still pretty spicy." -- Ali
Baby Back Ribs
2018
"I made it just as the recipe said and I can't rave about it enough. The meat was so tender and fell off the bone. So easy and delicious." – catlover952000
Chef John' Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs
737
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Ribs
2130
How to Grill Easy Baby Back Ribs

More Pork Baby Back Rib Recipes

Slow Cooker Baby Back Ribs

1234
Cooking baby back ribs in the slow cooker all day, gives you the possibility of glazing with sauce and having on the dinner table within half an hour of getting home from work!
By norah

Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs

737
Chef John's indoor baby back ribs are seasoned with a homemade dry rub, then glazed with barbeque sauce and baked until tender and delicious.
By Chef John

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

741
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.

Slow-Cooker Teriyaki Ribs

Easy slow cooker rib recipe. Serve with coleslaw.
By kimmi

Boiled & Baked Ribs

77
These aren't meant to replace, or even compete with, a traditionally barbecued version. This is simply a fast and tasty alternative method for having a nice stack of ribs appear on your snack table.
By Chef John

Baby Back Ribs

2018
These are tender and the meat falls right off the bone. Generally, people think of baby back ribs as a meal they would only order when at a restaurant, but they are so easy to make at home. This recipe could not be any more simple.
By KHEFFN

Instant Pot® Baby Back Ribs

195
Quick way to make fall-off-the-bone ribs in the Instant Pot®!
By pschelf

Air Fryer BBQ Baby Back Ribs

10
These air-fried ribs are about as close to the low and slow as you can get without all the wait! The rub creates a great color and gives a nice bark.
By thedailygourmet

Instant Pot® Ribs from Frozen

1
These ribs start from a frozen state, so dinner can be made without planning ahead. Each rib portion should have 3 to 4 ribs. I use a spice called "Red Rocks Hickory Smoke Seasoning" from Savory Spice Shop®, but you may use what you have. With only 3 ingredients, it doesn't get much easier!
By thedailygourmet

Fall-Off-the-Bone 30-Minute Instant Pot® Ribs

64
These Instant Pot® ribs fall right off the bone and are ready in just 30 minutes! In this family of seven I had zero complaints and these sweet and spicy ribs, that's a win for me!
By Cambria_Mae

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Ribs

2130
An easy and delicious way to prepare tender barbecued ribs without the barbecue!
By SUZANNE2802

Air Fryer Baby Back Ribs

13
Who would have thought you can prep and cook your ribs in less than an hour? Well now you can using an air fryer. Quick and easy for a weeknight dinner.
By Yoly

Sweet Smoked Pork Ribs

136
A sweet recipe for smoked pork ribs. I usually use baby back ribs but have had great success with spare ribs as well.
By dadcooksagain

Scott Hibb's Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs

1374
Man, when your guests bite into these at the Memorial Day cookout, they'll savor meat so tender and juicy that it slides right off the bone and gets you the respect you deserve! I have found that the major restaurant chains who make this awesome dish pre-cook their ribs SLOWLY before the quick grilling process.
By Gail

Quick Baby Back Ribs

72
This is an easy recipe for ribs which won't be tough, like smoked ribs, or fall off the bone, like braised ribs. These ribs are done the right way, and I've never had better ribs than this.
By Mike Swieton

Barbequed Ribs

504
Two day ribs, but worth the effort. Baked and marinated with a rub overnight, then grilled with barbecue sauce.
By Gail

Greek Ribs

7
Best Greek ribs. Nice and garlicky but not overpowering.
By Neil

Chef John's Copycat McRib® Sandwich

18
I tip my cap to a certain fast food franchise for coming up with the idea for a boneless baby back rib sandwich, the only downside being that they use about 60 mystery ingredients-- ribs not necessarily being one of them. That's why you should try this easy homemade version with real ribs; simply bake, chill, cut, sauce, finish on the grill, and voila! One of the best sandwiches I've ever had.
By Chef John

Southern Grilled Barbecued Ribs

300
These ribs will have the smoky flavor without all the grilling time. It takes just 30 minutes on the grill to give the ribs that smoky flavor Southerners expect. You can use this recipe for spare ribs too, just bake for 15 minutes longer.
By MYSST

Slow Cooked Ribs

5
Super yummy, mouth watering, fall-off-the-bone ribs! Depending on your slow cooker the time could be less. I have a really old slow cooker and the ribs only take 3 1/2 hours. Just watch and stir every hour and you'll have super yummy ribs! Enjoy!
By aimeejean

Spicy Chinese Barbeque Riblets

71
These pork riblets have a great sauce that's good on chicken and wings too.
By Food Fighter

Maple Glazed Ribs

214
Basted with a savory sweet sauce, these ribs are definitely finger-licking good!
By Karen Toellner

Easy Instant Pot® Baby Back Ribs

2
These baby back ribs made in the Instant Pot® are fall-off-the-bone good!
By janet

Stuffed Ribs

8
My Mom made these when I was growing up, often after we had a turkey dinner and had leftover stuffing/dressing. They are delish!
By Rayna Jordan
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com