Seder Side Dish Recipes

Browse top-rated recipes for Seder side dishes, including matzo kugel, charoset, and tzimmes.

Staff Picks

Passover Apples and Honey (Charoset)

9
Simple, quick and tasty. These ingredients go together very well. Chop the apples and walnuts depending on how coarse or fine you like the texture.
By nadina

Matzo Apple Kugel

50
Delicious Passover specialty that's easy and can be served with either meat or dairy dinners! Can also be made ahead and cooked later.
By Cindy Faigin

Quinoa Almond Pilaf

47
High-protein side dish with plenty of flavor and crunch. Rinsing the quinoa three times will help to eliminate any bitterness.
By Ann Kosa

Whole Rice and Lentils (Majadara)

32
One of my 'Israeli' recipes that I've adapted for whole rice (that in my opinion needs more seasoning). Good as a whole meal or as a side dish. Freezes fairly well, too.
By shari p

Steamed Zucchini

82
A quick and healthy way to make zucchini.
By BARBLUVSFOOD

Orange Juice Tzimmes

16
Stewed carrots and prunes, sweetened with sugar and orange juice.
By Cindy Faigin

Old Fashioned Potato Kugel

68
I got this recipe from a British grandmother. It is hands-down the best potato kugel my family (and most of my guests) ever tasted. It's fabulous served hot with sour cream. It's also incredible put in a cholent overnight.
By basg101

Fennel in Wine and Honey

59
A great side dish for fennel lovers, originally from a friend in Israel. I have used water instead of broth, with some added salt and seasoning. I have also replaced the mustard seed with regular mustard.
By shari p

Pan-Fried Asparagus

1738
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Cindy Faigin

Simply Steamed Asparagus

132
An easy way to cook fresh asparagus. Tender and tasty!
By KIMIRAEJ

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

3214
Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
By SHELLERY
Roast Potatoes

699
Simple and delicious recipe for rosemary-kissed roasted red potatoes.
By KIY
Inspiration and Ideas

Savory Rosemary Garlic Farfel Kugel
5
"Made this for Seder, and absolutely loved it. I think my husband liked it even more than I did, if that is possible." – Cynthia
Simply Roasted Artichokes
"Easy and better than my old way (steaming)." – Aaron
Orange Juice Tzimmes
White Bean and Artichoke Salad
95
Honey Ginger Carrots
293
Garlic Red Potatoes
1362

Simple, savory, and very flavorful variation on new red potatoes. Excellent side dish!

More Seder Side Dish Recipes

Honey Ginger Carrots

293
Carrots sweetened with honey and lemon, with a hint of ginger.
By Linda

Garlic Red Potatoes

1362
Simple, savory, and very flavorful variation on new red potatoes. Excellent side dish!
By MARDI1030

Candied Carrots

852
My family's favorite vegetable. They are great for the holidays, too!
By Denyse

Quinoa Side Dish

713
Quinoa is a great alternative to rice - it's lighter, and cooks in about half the time.
By sal

Orange Glazed Carrots

541
A wonderfully easy glazed carrot recipe that the whole family will enjoy. Great for special occasions or an every day meal.
By HEIDI S.

Asparagus Parmesan

766
Quick and easy asparagus that is sauteed, and topped off with Parmesan cheese.
By JenElaine

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

431
Russet potatoes are blended with roasted garlic, butter and milk. This recipe is a standard.
By Kathleen Burton

The Best Steamed Asparagus

90
This is the best way to cook asparagus to enjoy it's flavor. It comes out absolutely perfect. For the wine, we recommend Pinot Grigio.
By JOHN KARST

Balsamic Glazed Carrots

458
Carrots are sauteed in olive oil, and then briefly tossed with balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in this deceptively simple side dish.
By HARRY WETZEL

Roasted Beets and Sauteed Beet Greens

496
This is a great way to use every part of the fresh beets you buy. You can get two delicious side dishes out of this one vegetable.
By BN61079
Herby Roasted Potato Wedges

86
This recipe is an easy alternative to mashed potatoes or boiled potatoes. It is easy and good.
By MELZIE22

Creamed Spinach I

19
Spinach creamed with evaporated milk and simmered with onion and garlic.
By sal

Best Matzah Balls

9
These can be tricky to get the right consistency. After years of experimenting with the basic recipe, I found these to come out soft but not falling apart. If you like firm/hard-middle matzah balls, either reduce the seltzer or add 1/4 cup matzah meal.
By Weekend Cook

Tangy Broccoli

58
Cheesy broccoli with a kick!
By beckie

Haroset for Passover

93
Sweet and tasty Haroset is made with apples, cinnamon, honey and sweet wine. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
By Allrecipes Member
Bella's Rosemary Red Potatoes

523
The simplest, most elegant side dish ever! This is the best way to impress company without any extra effort. Substitute 1 teaspoon dried rosemary if you do not have fresh rosemary. Bon appetit!
By BELLAROUGE

Lemon Pepper Zucchini

155
Quick and easy. Everyone will love it!
By JACKSONCJK

Date Haroset

10
This haroset recipe is more of a confection, and very different from the apple based variety. It can be stored in the refrigerator for 1 week in a closed container.
By Cindy Faigin
