Seder Side Dish Recipes

Staff Picks Passover Apples and Honey (Charoset)
Simple, quick and tasty. These ingredients go together very well. Chop the apples and walnuts depending on how coarse or fine you like the texture.
Matzo Apple Kugel
Delicious Passover specialty that's easy and can be served with either meat or dairy dinners! Can also be made ahead and cooked later.
Quinoa Almond Pilaf
High-protein side dish with plenty of flavor and crunch. Rinsing the quinoa three times will help to eliminate any bitterness.
Whole Rice and Lentils (Majadara)
One of my 'Israeli' recipes that I've adapted for whole rice (that in my opinion needs more seasoning). Good as a whole meal or as a side dish. Freezes fairly well, too.
Old Fashioned Potato Kugel
I got this recipe from a British grandmother. It is hands-down the best potato kugel my family (and most of my guests) ever tasted. It's fabulous served hot with sour cream. It's also incredible put in a cholent overnight.
Fennel in Wine and Honey
A great side dish for fennel lovers, originally from a friend in Israel. I have used water instead of broth, with some added salt and seasoning. I have also replaced the mustard seed with regular mustard.
Pan-Fried Asparagus
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
Roasted Garlic Cauliflower
Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
Roast Potatoes
Simple and delicious recipe for rosemary-kissed roasted red potatoes.
Inspiration and Ideas Savory Rosemary Garlic Farfel Kugel
"Made this for Seder, and absolutely loved it. I think my husband liked it even more than I did, if that is possible." – Cynthia
Simply Roasted Artichokes
"Easy and better than my old way (steaming)." – Aaron
Garlic Red Potatoes Garlic Red Potatoes
Simple, savory, and very flavorful variation on new red potatoes. Excellent side dish!
Garlic Red Potatoes
Simple, savory, and very flavorful variation on new red potatoes. Excellent side dish!
Candied Carrots
My family's favorite vegetable. They are great for the holidays, too!
Quinoa Side Dish
Quinoa is a great alternative to rice - it's lighter, and cooks in about half the time.
Orange Glazed Carrots
A wonderfully easy glazed carrot recipe that the whole family will enjoy. Great for special occasions or an every day meal.
Asparagus Parmesan
Quick and easy asparagus that is sauteed, and topped off with Parmesan cheese.
The Best Steamed Asparagus
This is the best way to cook asparagus to enjoy it's flavor. It comes out absolutely perfect. For the wine, we recommend Pinot Grigio.
Balsamic Glazed Carrots
Carrots are sauteed in olive oil, and then briefly tossed with balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in this deceptively simple side dish.
Creamed Spinach I
Spinach creamed with evaporated milk and simmered with onion and garlic.
Best Matzah Balls
These can be tricky to get the right consistency. After years of experimenting with the basic recipe, I found these to come out soft but not falling apart. If you like firm/hard-middle matzah balls, either reduce the seltzer or add 1/4 cup matzah meal.
Haroset for Passover
Sweet and tasty Haroset is made with apples, cinnamon, honey and sweet wine. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
By Allrecipes Member
Bella's Rosemary Red Potatoes
The simplest, most elegant side dish ever! This is the best way to impress company without any extra effort. Substitute 1 teaspoon dried rosemary if you do not have fresh rosemary. Bon appetit!
Date Haroset
This haroset recipe is more of a confection, and very different from the apple based variety. It can be stored in the refrigerator for 1 week in a closed container.
