Seder Dessert Recipes

Browse unleavened, grain-free Passover dessert recipes including coconut macaroons, flourless torte, Pesach brownies, and cheesecake.

Staff Picks

Passover Brownies

28
Who says you can't enjoy brownies on Passover? These ones are rich and chocolaty, yummy!
By NIBLETS

Amaretti

92
This is the classic Italian almond macaroon. When first baked they are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. As they sit, they get crunchy throughout. Delicious with any fruit dessert.
By Kevin Ryan

Passover Chocolate Torte

62
Garnish with a sprinkle of sugar and some strawberries! The center will be a little fudgy tasting! There are never any leftovers to worry about.
By NIBLETS

Flourless Chocolate Cake II

750
Perfect for chocolate lovers! Great for entertaining, deceptively easy to make. Perfect for people who can't have gluten. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream, or simply dusted with icing sugar. I flour the pan using cocoa powder so it won't leave white marks on the cake and keeps it totally gluten-free.
By Shana Hillman

The Rebbetzin Chef's Persian Walnut Cookies

28
These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are the perfect treat for Passover since they contain no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.
By The Rebbetzin Chef

Passover Sponge Cake

17
A light dessert for the holiday. For chocolate sponge cake add 1/2 cup of cocoa to the batter.
By JANWEISBERGER

Passover Chocolate Mandelbrot

51
Passover cake made with matzo cake meal instead of flour.
By Joyce

Hungarian Chestnut Cake

6
This rich dessert is full of all sorts of wickedness, and is a bit labor-intensive, but well worth the work. Chestnuts and marrons glace are available in specialty food stores and gourmet stores.
By MARBALET

Passover Apple Cake

78
My mother, Faye Grant, has been making this apple cake for her Seders for years. It's the best apple cake you'll ever taste!!
By Shelley Ross

Joanie's Pesach Brownies

14
My family always complained that baked goods that were kosher for Passover tasted terrible, so I took my regular brownie recipe and created a flour and leavening-free version that tastes just as good as the non-Passover version!
By JOANIEKR

Flourless Chocolate Cake I

1030
A dense chocolate cake for those of us who can't tolerate wheat or gluten.
By Maggie

Chocolate Decadence Cake I

86
This is the richest chocolate cake ever! Any questions?
By Robin
60
More Seder Dessert Recipes

