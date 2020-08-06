Seder Dessert Recipes

Perfect for chocolate lovers! Great for entertaining, deceptively easy to make. Perfect for people who can't have gluten. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream, or simply dusted with icing sugar. I flour the pan using cocoa powder so it won't leave white marks on the cake and keeps it totally gluten-free.
These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are the perfect treat for Passover since they contain no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.
My family always complained that baked goods that were kosher for Passover tasted terrible, so I took my regular brownie recipe and created a flour and leavening-free version that tastes just as good as the non-Passover version!
This dessert is absolutely gorgeous! It is easy to make, and simply heaven! Use different fruit combinations for variety - strawberries and blueberries, kiwi and raspberries, nectarines and bananas - anything goes.
This cake uses ground almonds to replace the wheat flour usually found in cakes. When preparing the almonds, a hand grinder is preferable to a food processor or blender because electric machines bring out the oil in nuts. If a blender or food processor is used, grate only 1/2 cup at a time. Do not pack down when measuring.
A very chocolate mousse cake. Two thirds of the mousse is baked, with the remainder spread on after baking. Please note: this recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs. Important: be sure to use only fresh eggs for this recipe.