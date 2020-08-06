Everyday Passover Meal Recipes

Browse everyday Passover dinner recipes, including roast chicken and brisket, good for family meals during the entire Passover holiday.

Kid's Favorite Passover Pizza

19
Adults love this one, too! It's perfect for the 4th or 5th day of Passover when you start running out of creative cooking steam! You can add any vegetables you like or have on hand.
By Linda Gould

Lemon Leek Roasted Cornish Hens

42
Cornish game hens stuffed with leeks and fresh lemons and baked to a golden finish. This is a delicious and simple recipe for Cornish hens. Serve with couscous and broccoli, if desired.
By Stephanie Lewis

Passover Zucchini-Stuffed Chicken

9
Very moist and tasty! A nice change from just plain chicken pieces!
By Leah Perez

Lemongrass and Citrus Poached Salmon

36
This is a very light and delicate dish with a smooth and subtle lemon and citrus flavor that melts in your mouth. Also serves well cold. Best if served with veggies and a good teriyaki sauce.
By Chef Dave

Simple Whole Roasted Chicken

1071
The combination of unique ingredients make this chicken dish delicious. It roasts beautifully and is surprisingly fast once it's in the oven. I serve this with the Chimichurri Sauce I found on Allrecipes, and I can't get enough! Plus the leftovers are fantastic for sandwiches, salads, and Mexican dishes.
By INDRIANI

Jewish Style Sweet and Sour Brisket

213
This is the best brisket you will ever taste. No matter who comes for dinner, they always make sure that I'll be making this brisket. It is a very traditional dish for Rosh Hashanah and Passover but it certainly is a winner any time of the year for anyone who loves very tender beef.
By Louise

Moroccan Shabbat Fish

26
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
By Sephardi Jessi

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

3214
Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
By SHELLERY
Jewish Grandma's Best Beef Brisket

50
My mother makes a GREAT beef brisket. She got the recipe after watching a friend's Jewish grandmother make it. It is perfect, delicious and easily kosher for Passover. Enjoy! Great with mashed potatoes or potato latkes (latkes with this meal are also kosher) or roasted vegetables (with olive oil, salt and pepper - also kosher). Mazel Tov!
By FRIENDLYFOOD

Harvey's Moroccan Roast Chicken

35
Paprika, fresh mint, and lemon make the best rub for this roast chicken. It roasts slowly under the foil and turns out so juicy and flavorful. I throw baby carrots and cut potatoes in the bottom of the pan and it makes a full meal! For a spicier version of this recipe use 'hot' paprika. It seems like a lot of work to get all the spices together--but it's SO worth it. My husband asks for it once a week.
By MONKEYCAT

Juicy Roasted Chicken

3802
A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Crustless Spinach Quiche

3240
A quick and easy crustless spinach quiche recipe that uses eggs, spinach, onion, and Muenster cheese for the perfect quiche in less than an hour.
By ANY14TNS
More Everyday Passover Meal Recipes

Easy Baked Beef Brisket

38
Try Chef John's foolproof method for brisket braised in a simple apple-onion gravy. You'll never spend all day baking beef brisket again!
By Chef John

Lemon-Orange Orange Roughy

246
Orange roughy fillets with a citrus twist. Very quick to prepare.
By Brian Ehrler

Chicken and Red Wine Sauce

959
A simple red wine sauce with brown sugar, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper makes this dish simply yummy! Braised chicken breasts, brazenly good taste.
By Robin

Roast Leg of Lamb

134
Cooking peeled potatoes in the pan around the roast is yummy. The only other things you need are gravy made from the pan drippings and a fresh vegetable.
By MBENHAM

Roast Chicken with Rosemary

836
When I was in Vicenza, Italy at an open market downtown, I smelled this scrumptious smell of roast chicken at this stand. So I bought one of their chickens and looked what they stuffed in the cavity to make it taste so good! I also do my turkeys like this too!
By LILQUIZ

Garlic Prime Rib

2299
Quick and easy marinade and so tasty, I was trusted with this recipe but I can't keep it to myself!
By Chef Mike

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

709
This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest. Be prepared for many requests for seconds!
By JMASS

Roasted Lemon Herb Chicken

730
My family loves this. My husband even requests it.
By barbzal

Grilled Leg of Lamb Steaks

12
This is the first time I tried leg steaks. I found them to be a delicious and very tender cut of lamb. This is how I was told to prepare them by my mother. Mmmmm very good.
By nichole

Spicy Rapid Roast Chicken

879
This is the kind of recipe that you just throw together. No need to truss or fuss. Pop it into a very hot oven and it is ready in a hurry.
By Nancy Blair

Lemon Pepper Cod

146
Sauteed cod fish fillets seasoned with lemon juice and black pepper. Serve with a buttery rice pilaf and a green salad.
By P. Smith

Easy Leg of Lamb

34
Easy leg of lamb! Perfect for Easter dinner! FYI, great boneless leg of lamb can be found at Costco!
By Hkwilkins1

Baked Tilapia in Garlic and Olive Oil

212
Baked tilapia, marinated in garlic and olive oil. If you prefer to grill, get your grill hot and put the fish on aluminum foil; grill until desired doneness is reached.
By Stephen Carroll

Fantastic Lemon Butter Fillet

393
This wonderful recipe will make your mouth water when you sink your teeth into the lemon butter spiced fillets. Use any type of fish!
By MATTDANB

Sensational Slow Cooked Beef Brisket

55
Beef brisket cooked to perfection with the perfect blend of seasonings. So tender you can cut it with a fork.
By Cajun Girl

Garlic Salmon

555
A large salmon filet, steamed in foil and cooked either in the oven or barbecue. It's seasoned with minced garlic, fresh baby dill, lemon slices, fresh ground pepper and green onions.
By LILIO

Tender Onion Baked Chicken

173
Tender, tasty chicken breasts baked with butter, salt, pepper, and oniony seasoning. All ages like these - my 3 year old loves them! This can be served with mashed potatoes or with rice. Very tasty for the whole family.
By Kim in Oklahoma

Roasted Vegetable Chicken

84
A whole chicken roasted with onion, carrots, celery and potatoes. Hearty and delicious on a cold evening, or any time!
By sal

Oven-Roasted Lamb Ribs

Why order template barbeque ribs when you can make a savory set of ribs that will make you eat till you drop or it pops out from your eyes? Best served on chopped parsley with pickled onions and other pickles, watercress leaves, tomatoes, and tahini sauce.
By Nice Try
