Everyday Passover Meal Recipes

The combination of unique ingredients make this chicken dish delicious. It roasts beautifully and is surprisingly fast once it's in the oven. I serve this with the Chimichurri Sauce I found on Allrecipes, and I can't get enough! Plus the leftovers are fantastic for sandwiches, salads, and Mexican dishes.
This is the best brisket you will ever taste. No matter who comes for dinner, they always make sure that I'll be making this brisket. It is a very traditional dish for Rosh Hashanah and Passover but it certainly is a winner any time of the year for anyone who loves very tender beef.
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
My mother makes a GREAT beef brisket. She got the recipe after watching a friend's Jewish grandmother make it. It is perfect, delicious and easily kosher for Passover. Enjoy! Great with mashed potatoes or potato latkes (latkes with this meal are also kosher) or roasted vegetables (with olive oil, salt and pepper - also kosher). Mazel Tov!
Paprika, fresh mint, and lemon make the best rub for this roast chicken. It roasts slowly under the foil and turns out so juicy and flavorful. I throw baby carrots and cut potatoes in the bottom of the pan and it makes a full meal! For a spicier version of this recipe use 'hot' paprika. It seems like a lot of work to get all the spices together--but it's SO worth it. My husband asks for it once a week.
Ever wish you could get that restaurant-style rotisserie chicken at home? Well, with minimal preparation and about 5 hours' cooking time (great for the weekends!) you can! I don't bother to baste the bird, though some like to for the first hour. The pan juices always caramelize at the bottom, and the chicken will turn golden brown...fall-off-the-bone good!
When I was in Vicenza, Italy at an open market downtown, I smelled this scrumptious smell of roast chicken at this stand. So I bought one of their chickens and looked what they stuffed in the cavity to make it taste so good! I also do my turkeys like this too!
Tender, tasty chicken breasts baked with butter, salt, pepper, and oniony seasoning. All ages like these - my 3 year old loves them! This can be served with mashed potatoes or with rice. Very tasty for the whole family.
Why order template barbeque ribs when you can make a savory set of ribs that will make you eat till you drop or it pops out from your eyes? Best served on chopped parsley with pickled onions and other pickles, watercress leaves, tomatoes, and tahini sauce.