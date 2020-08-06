Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

Do Thanksgiving dessert right with more than 850 recipes for pumpkin rolls, apple pies, cheesecakes, and other classics.

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

This perfect pumpkin pie is a delicious ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
15 Favorite Chocolate Thanksgiving Desserts

While Thanksgiving desserts are normally based around seasonal fruits like pumpkins, apples, or cranberries, a little chocolate never hurt anybody. Don't get me wrong, I love a good pumpkin pie as much as the next person. But sometimes getting away from the standard Thanksgiving dessert menu is the change you need to revitalize your dessert buffet. These festive Thanksgiving dessert recipes will satisfy both the chocolate-lover and the holiday dessert purist. Read on for our favorite chocolate Thanksgiving desserts.
By Melanie Fincher

Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake

This is a wonderful pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap crust. The gingersnap really does make a difference.
By Renee

Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Toasted Marshmallow Frosting

These spiced fall cupcakes are a riff on the classic Thanksgiving casserole. These days, I tend to like savory sweet potato dishes with the meal, but marshmallowy cupcakes make a terrific fall dessert! Store any leftover cupcakes in the refrigerator.
By Doughgirl8

15 Easy Thanksgiving Desserts for a Crowd

Hosting a big crew for Thanksgiving? These big-batch Thanksgiving dessert recipes are about to become your turkey day saviors.
By Karla Walsh

Cake Balls

Almost too cute to eat!
By Allison

Chef John's Best Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

These signature recipes feature all of the classics, including pumpkin, apple, and pecan pies, plus a few inspired takes on seasonal holiday flavors.
By Carl Hanson

Cranberry-Orange Curd Tart

A beautiful and tasty tart full of cranberry-orange flavor! If shortbread crusts aren't your thing, feel free to use your favorite pastry crust instead!
By Kim

Easy Pumpkin Pie Squares

A delicious pumpkin pie without having to roll out a crust. A great snack and Halloween treat.
By JRR

Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Desserts

Check out our gallery of 26 outstanding recipes.

Chef John's Pecan Pie

This is my idea of the perfect pecan pie. It has the perfect ratio of crunchy nuts to the sweet, sticky goodness underneath. And thanks to the blind-baking, the crust is wonderfully crisp.
By Chef John

Pumpkin Cannoli

I needed to bring a pumpkin dessert for a pumpkin-themed baby shower and I came up with this and it was a huge hit.
By chefchristabug
12 Cute Thanksgiving Desserts for Kids
Even the grown-ups will want to sit at the kids' table.
Our Most Popular Thanksgiving Desserts
Crave-worthy recipes for cheesecakes and pies, cake rolls, and bread pudding.
23 Traditional Thanksgiving Pies That Never Disappoint
15 Unique Thanksgiving Desserts
15 Thanksgiving Cheesecake Recipes for an Elegant End to Your Feast

15 Cranberry Cakes Bursting With Holiday Flavor

From cranberry upside-down cakes to cranberry breakfast cakes and even decadent cranberry cheesecakes, these cranberry cakes are worthy of your holiday dessert spread. 
By Melanie Fincher

Southern-Style Baked Banana Pudding

If you like banana cream pie, you'll absolutely love baked banana pudding. Not only is there no pie crust to mess with, but I think the vanilla wafer cookies pair even more perfectly with the fruit and custardy pudding. We want the bananas to match the texture of the custard-soaked cookies, so make sure you buy them a week beforehand. Other than that, not much can go wrong with this simple Southern classic.
By Chef John

How to Make Pumpkin Pie

20 Dazzling Thanksgiving Desserts to Impress Everyone at the Feast

Want to really wow 'em this Thanksgiving? Make one of these eye-catching desserts.
By Vanessa Greaves

Mini Croissant Crust Pecan Pies

Perfect for your Thanksgiving dessert table, these mini pecan pies have a crisp, flaky, buttery crust with a baklava-like texture... made with store-bought croissants!

Mini Apple Pies

I love these mini pies because I can serve several different types together and everyone can select their favorite. This mini apple pie uses Granny Smith apples. I bought the mini pie dishes online, and they are really fun!
By Lisawas

The Best Banana Pudding

No-cook banana pudding made with instant vanilla pudding mix, condensed milk and whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Bread Pudding II

This lightly spiced bread pudding is made with simple pantry items like bread, eggs, milk, and sugar. Use a rich egg bread or a moist white loaf.
By ELLENMARIE
Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA

Carrot Cake III

A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

Sweetened toasted coconut is stirred into a homemade custard filling and poured into a pie shell. After the pie is chilled and set, it's covered with whipped topping and more toasted coconut.
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Crisp II

Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Diane Kester

Sweet Potato Pie

This sweet potato pie is a favorite for everyone who's tasted it.
By COUGAAR

Peanut Butter Pie

This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Watergate Salad

Pistachio pudding mix is the base for this marshmallow salad with pineapple, nuts and fluffy whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake

It can't get any easier than this! Just two ingredients and you have a moist delicious cake. Great when frosted with your favorite cream cheese frosting. Plan ahead, tastes best after chilling.
By Chickentarian

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies I

This moist and chewy oatmeal raisin cookie recipe makes the best version of an old favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad

This show-stopping dessert is made with a pretzel crust, a cream cheese layer, and a strawberry gelatin topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Crumble Pie

Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX

Cream Filled Cupcakes

Delicious and simple to make, a creamy filling is piped into chocolate cupcakes with a pastry bag. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
By Grace W.

Buttermilk Pie

A tangy custard is baked in a short crust in this old fashioned dessert.
By Tracy Mulder

Mini Cheesecakes I

Cherry-topped mini cheesecakes are easy and so good for holidays, weddings, or whatever the occasion! Try other flavors of fruit pie filling for the topping to change it up.
By Janice

Chantal's New York Cheesecake

Why go to the Cheesecake Factory to get a taste of this favorite dessert when you can make your own cheesecake at home with this recipe?
By Taliesen
