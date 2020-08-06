Staff Picks
15 Favorite Chocolate Thanksgiving Desserts
While Thanksgiving desserts are normally based around seasonal fruits like pumpkins, apples, or cranberries, a little chocolate never hurt anybody. Don't get me wrong, I love a good pumpkin pie as much as the next person. But sometimes getting away from the standard Thanksgiving dessert menu is the change you need to revitalize your dessert buffet. These festive Thanksgiving dessert recipes will satisfy both the chocolate-lover and the holiday dessert purist. Read on for our favorite chocolate Thanksgiving desserts.
By Melanie Fincher Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake
This is a wonderful pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap crust. The gingersnap really does make a difference.
Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Toasted Marshmallow Frosting
These spiced fall cupcakes are a riff on the classic Thanksgiving casserole. These days, I tend to like savory sweet potato dishes with the meal, but marshmallowy cupcakes make a terrific fall dessert! Store any leftover cupcakes in the refrigerator.
Cranberry-Orange Curd Tart
A beautiful and tasty tart full of cranberry-orange flavor! If shortbread crusts aren't your thing, feel free to use your favorite pastry crust instead!
Easy Pumpkin Pie Squares
A delicious pumpkin pie without having to roll out a crust. A great snack and Halloween treat.
By JRR Chef John's Pecan Pie
This is my idea of the perfect pecan pie. It has the perfect ratio of crunchy nuts to the sweet, sticky goodness underneath. And thanks to the blind-baking, the crust is wonderfully crisp.
Pumpkin Cannoli
I needed to bring a pumpkin dessert for a pumpkin-themed baby shower and I came up with this and it was a huge hit.
More Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes Southern-Style Baked Banana Pudding
If you like banana cream pie, you'll absolutely love baked banana pudding. Not only is there no pie crust to mess with, but I think the vanilla wafer cookies pair even more perfectly with the fruit and custardy pudding. We want the bananas to match the texture of the custard-soaked cookies, so make sure you buy them a week beforehand. Other than that, not much can go wrong with this simple Southern classic.
Mini Croissant Crust Pecan Pies
Perfect for your Thanksgiving dessert table, these mini pecan pies have a crisp, flaky, buttery crust with a baklava-like texture... made with store-bought croissants!
Mini Apple Pies
I love these mini pies because I can serve several different types together and everyone can select their favorite. This mini apple pie uses Granny Smith apples. I bought the mini pie dishes online, and they are really fun!
The Best Banana Pudding
No-cook banana pudding made with instant vanilla pudding mix, condensed milk and whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member Bread Pudding II
This lightly spiced bread pudding is made with simple pantry items like bread, eggs, milk, and sugar. Use a rich egg bread or a moist white loaf.
By ELLENMARIE
Apple Pie by Grandma Ople
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA Carrot Cake III
A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member
Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie
Sweetened toasted coconut is stirred into a homemade custard filling and poured into a pie shell. After the pie is chilled and set, it's covered with whipped topping and more toasted coconut.
By Allrecipes Member Apple Crisp II
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Diane Kester Sweet Potato Pie
This sweet potato pie is a favorite for everyone who's tasted it.
By COUGAAR Peanut Butter Pie
This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member Watergate Salad
Pistachio pudding mix is the base for this marshmallow salad with pineapple, nuts and fluffy whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake
It can't get any easier than this! Just two ingredients and you have a moist delicious cake. Great when frosted with your favorite cream cheese frosting. Plan ahead, tastes best after chilling.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies I
This moist and chewy oatmeal raisin cookie recipe makes the best version of an old favorite.
By Allrecipes Member Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad
This show-stopping dessert is made with a pretzel crust, a cream cheese layer, and a strawberry gelatin topping.
By Allrecipes Member Apple Crumble Pie
Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX Cream Filled Cupcakes
Delicious and simple to make, a creamy filling is piped into chocolate cupcakes with a pastry bag. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
By Grace W. Buttermilk Pie
A tangy custard is baked in a short crust in this old fashioned dessert.
Mini Cheesecakes I
Cherry-topped mini cheesecakes are easy and so good for holidays, weddings, or whatever the occasion! Try other flavors of fruit pie filling for the topping to change it up.
By Janice Chantal's New York Cheesecake
Why go to the Cheesecake Factory to get a taste of this favorite dessert when you can make your own cheesecake at home with this recipe?
