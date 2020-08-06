Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

Southern-Style Baked Banana Pudding

If you like banana cream pie, you'll absolutely love baked banana pudding. Not only is there no pie crust to mess with, but I think the vanilla wafer cookies pair even more perfectly with the fruit and custardy pudding. We want the bananas to match the texture of the custard-soaked cookies, so make sure you buy them a week beforehand. Other than that, not much can go wrong with this simple Southern classic.