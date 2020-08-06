Thanksgiving Stuffing and Dressing Recipes

Whether it's stuffing or dressing at your house, we have the best recipes for your Thanksgiving. Cornbread stuffing, oyster stuffing, gluten-free stuffing, and more!

Slow Cooker Stuffing

This is an easy way to make 'extra' stuffing for a large crowd, saving stove space because it cooks in a slow cooker. Very tasty and moist!
By Gayle Wagner

Grandma's Corn Bread Dressing

My grandmother often made this for my family at holidays and also just with good homemade meals. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have!
By Amy

Bread and Celery Stuffing

An easy stuffing recipe for a 10 to 12 pound turkey.
By Carlota Chmielewski

Cornbread Stuffing With Sausage

146
The name says it all! Ground sausage is cooked with celery and onions, then baked with cornbread, bread crumbs and chicken broth.
By sal

How to Make Stuffing

Move over, turkey: we all know who the real star is here.
By Melanie Fincher

Tom Szaller's Great Pan or Bird Stuffing

This great sausage and bacon stuffing contains so many ingredients, some say it could be a meal in itself. Bake it as a side dish, or use it to stuff the bird.
By Tom Szaller

10+ Ways to Use Leftover Stuffing

Double that stuffing recipe — you're going to want plenty of leftovers to make these deliciously creative recipes.
By Ita Mac Airt

Old-Fashioned Cracker Dressing

24
This old-fashioned dressing is a great side dish for the Thanksgiving or alongside roast chicken. Made with saltine crackers, celery, onions, and herbs, it's simple and satisfying.
By Chef John

Instant Pot® Sausage Dressing

3
Trying to shuffle different dishes that require different cooking temperatures on the big day can be challenging. Save yourself oven space and some hassle this holiday season by letting your Instant Pot® do some of the work for you.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Easiest Sausage Stuffing

5
This hack on boxed stuffing is so easy but so good that your guests will think you made it from scratch! Ground sausage with sage adds an especially nice flavor, but you can make this with any mild ground breakfast sausage.
By fabeveryday

Sausage Oyster Dressing

7
Southern sausage oyster dressing.
By Victor Chilton

Southern Cornbread Dressing

125
This is a delicious and easy dressing recipe using chicken. It can be moist or dry depending on the amount of broth used.
By Holly
More Thanksgiving Stuffing and Dressing Recipes

10 Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipes for Your Thanksgiving Feast

With recipes like these, holiday feasting without gluten is both easy and delicious.
By Ita Mac Airt

Holiday Dressing

"I'm coming up on year #5—it's the only stuffing my family will eat." – JrZyChris
By Louise

Pecan and Apricot Sourdough Bread Stuffing

This savory stuffing is a little tangy and a little sweet. And it's so easy to make that you won't have to wait for a holiday to enjoy this dish with your family.
By Chef John

Pineapple Stuffing

298
A scrumptious pineapple and bread cube stuffing that is great as a side dish with ham. I often make this dish for the holidays.
By BBHEALY

Savannah Seafood Stuffing

82
This is a seafood stuffing that has been in my family for a while. We have never actually stuffed the bird with this to avoid the turkey having a 'fishy' taste. We tend to like our dressing very moist, but if you prefer a drier stuffing, only use half of the broth.
By TIANA1T

Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing

3202
This Thanksgiving stuffing is fantastic! It is very flavorful and fresh-tasting. This recipe will stuff a 10-pound turkey (which serves six) plus extra. I replaced the usual pork sausage with much healthier turkey sausage. Other dried fruits may also be used in place of cranberries.

Bread and Celery Stuffing

1133
An easy stuffing recipe for a 10 to 12 pound turkey.
By Carlota Chmielewski

Homemade Bread Stuffing

28
This is a recipe that I have used for years, but with my own little tweaks added to it. Loved by all every time we make it. We usually double this recipe.
By Mary Guilds

Old Fashioned Stuffing

137
This is my grandmother's old-fashioned bread stuffing recipe. It may be cooked as directed, or inside the turkey. It's enough to stuff a very large bird.
By LYNN BECKER

Best Sausage Stuffing

104
This stuffing has lots of flavor and is nice and moist. You can also change the ingredients to your liking. I quadruple this recipe and make the extra in my electric roaster, that's how much everyone loves it. This recipe is very adaptable, you can change it around anyway you like and it will still be delicious!
By MOMMY5

Do-Ahead Stuffing

25
This is a delicious stuffing recipe that can be made up to 3 days ahead. Just mix the ingredients together and store in the fridge.
By BETSY0511

Sausage Stuffing

198
This stuffing has lots of flavor and is nice and moist. You can also change the ingredients to your liking. I quadruple this recipe and make the extra in my electric roaster, that's how much everyone loves it. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Allrecipes Member

Stovetop Stuffing

Use Chef John's stovetop stuffing recipe this Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday when your oven is full.

Momma's Cornbread Dressing

91
A pure country, Texas-style cornbread dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Air Fryer Stuffing Balls

1
These little gems have all the flavors of traditional stuffing but are made in the air fryer. Slightly crunchy on the outside with a soft interior. They can be made well in advance or frozen for future use. Feel free to customize these with your favorite seasonings.
By Bren

Mirliton

11
Mirliton (chayote) squash is the vegetable that is used to make this wonderful dressing. It's very popular here in Louisiana around the holidays.
By MOUNTMAN

Grandma Smith's New Brunswick-Style Turkey Stuffing

23
This moist and mellow recipe came from my mother-in-law to my husband from her family.
By juneb

Old Fashioned Giblet Stuffing

48
If you like an old fashioned stuffing, then this one's for you.
By BURPS

Cranberry, Sausage and Apple Stuffing

325
A mellow stuffing that pairs up perfectly with the Maple Roast Turkey and Gravy. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Ibby

Traditional Rice Stuffing

4
My mother passed this recipe on to her daughters as it was passed on to her from her mother. It is a delicious alternative to traditional bread stuffing, and my family always requests it when a chicken or turkey is on the menu. It will be a stunning addition to your Sunday night dinner table. As with any good recipe, adjust the seasonings to your taste. This recipe quantity is for an approximately 5-pound chicken.
By Sheila Kampman

Holiday Dressing

308
This recipe was given to me by my friend Gloria 15 years ago. I have used it ever since then. No other dressing will serve the purpose, according to my adult son.
By Louise
