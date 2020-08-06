Thanksgiving Stuffing and Dressing Recipes

Trying to shuffle different dishes that require different cooking temperatures on the big day can be challenging. Save yourself oven space and some hassle this holiday season by letting your Instant Pot® do some of the work for you.
This hack on boxed stuffing is so easy but so good that your guests will think you made it from scratch! Ground sausage with sage adds an especially nice flavor, but you can make this with any mild ground breakfast sausage.
This is a seafood stuffing that has been in my family for a while. We have never actually stuffed the bird with this to avoid the turkey having a 'fishy' taste. We tend to like our dressing very moist, but if you prefer a drier stuffing, only use half of the broth.
This Thanksgiving stuffing is fantastic! It is very flavorful and fresh-tasting. This recipe will stuff a 10-pound turkey (which serves six) plus extra. I replaced the usual pork sausage with much healthier turkey sausage. Other dried fruits may also be used in place of cranberries.
This stuffing has lots of flavor and is nice and moist. You can also change the ingredients to your liking. I quadruple this recipe and make the extra in my electric roaster, that's how much everyone loves it. This recipe is very adaptable, you can change it around anyway you like and it will still be delicious!
These little gems have all the flavors of traditional stuffing but are made in the air fryer. Slightly crunchy on the outside with a soft interior. They can be made well in advance or frozen for future use. Feel free to customize these with your favorite seasonings.
My mother passed this recipe on to her daughters as it was passed on to her from her mother. It is a delicious alternative to traditional bread stuffing, and my family always requests it when a chicken or turkey is on the menu. It will be a stunning addition to your Sunday night dinner table. As with any good recipe, adjust the seasonings to your taste. This recipe quantity is for an approximately 5-pound chicken.