Witches Brew Punch

3
Creepy fun green witches brew with worms and other gummy treats. Great start for your ghoulish night!
By Holly1013

Halloween Candy Corn Jell-O® Shots

22
The seasonal treat that inspires strong feelings - love 'em or hate 'em - in a boozy shot form. This version goes for a triple shot, so shoot responsibly. Serve with candy corn on the side. Cheers!
By Leslie Kelly

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

16
Rich and creamy pumpkin spice hot chocolate is a great treat for a fall day, quiet evening, or to share with friends and family!
By House of Aqua

Vampiros Mexicanos (Mexican Vampires)

3
If you are looking for an authentic Mexican cocktail, you just found it!
By gem

Black Rat

Word of mouth is, this liqueur is thought to have been a staple drink among sailors who wanted to ward off scurvy and lighten the mood on long sea voyages.
By Dan Anderson

Worm Punch

4
I made this last year for my Halloween party. Both the kids and adults loved it, and it is super easy.
By knw

Butterbeer II

9
Easy butterbeer recipe. Enjoy!
By anne123184

Halloween Punch with Frozen Hand

This creepy Halloween punch with a spooky frozen hand is the perfect drink recipe for your Halloween party! Make it with alcohol or without if you want the kids to have some as well. You can always add a little booze to individual glasses, as well. Prepare the gelatin hand at least 1 day in advance.
By Lucy

Witches' Brew

119
A fun Halloween attention-getter. Great for parties. A fake hand is frozen in a disposable glove and then slipped into the punch bowl!
By MOMMYGABS

Brain Hemorrhage (Halloween Alcohol Drink)

6
This is the Halloween party shot for one of the funniest Halloween drinks you'll make this year! It looks so disgusting and creepy, you may just have a hard time getting your guests to try one. Try also with strawberry schnapps.
By Deborah McCarthy

Black Halloween Punch

174
Delicious! As it is with any Halloween punch, a frozen 'hand' adds just the right spooky touch! The combined colors make a delightfully scary look!
By Kathleen

Green Grog

194
We like to call it the green drink. It's sweet, it's sour, it's tasty and it packs a real punch so go slow.
By Shannon
Mater's Adult Butterbeer

8
I've tried a couple of recipes for butter beer with alcohol that I found online, and they all were either so sweet or had oily butter in them that made me sick. I opted for a simplified version that tasted less sickly and was strong enough for someone larger than a house elf. Great for Harry Potter-themed parties or Halloween. Serve super chilled in a frosted mug — it can magically warm up even the coldest wizards.
By Chase Mater

Swamp Frog

24
The punch that packs a punch. The name describes its appearance, but the taste and potency will astound you! Great party concoction!
By Becky

Poison Apple Martini

Who says Halloween is just for kids? Enjoy this Halloween cocktail.
By DotDot

Melted Witch

20
It is green and spooky. You use green sports drink and lemon-lime soda to make it and then you serve it with ice cubes.
By Britney Huisman

Butterbeer III

8
Unique drink from the world of Harry Potter.
By tamaraarlene

Berry Bloody Smoothie

7
A great Halloween party idea. Just frozen fruit and some juice to give it that great dark red color.
By Robyn

Bat-Tito Bite

1
Celebrate Halloween with this spooky punch perfect for any gathering. Just don't forget the garnish, it's bloody delicious.
By Tito's Handmade Vodka

A Spiritful Hot Chocolate

1
Just drop a Peeps® marshmallow ghost into your favorite hot chocolate! I must say, I was taken by surprise at just how good that little ghost tasted after floating in the hot chocolate! It's a great way to warm up after a night of trick or treating! A must have for a Halloween party!

Spiced Pumpkin Cider Martini

Get your spook on with this spiced pumpkin cider martini! This chilled drink came to life in Arizona, where it is still warm outside during Halloween. It's an easy-to-make, cool, and refreshing drink with pumpkin flair. Fantastic during all fall festivities!
By abby_boo

Bath Water Punch

2
A fruity Halloween punch that will make your guests cringe! Feel free to use a variety of food coloring to achieve the desired color of punch.n Decorate with desired plastic flies, eye balls, or plastic fingers! For the adults: throw in some vanilla vodka! Yummy!
By Julianne

Non-Alcoholic Children's Halloween Punch with Eyeballs and Worms

I made this Halloween punch for my kid's school Halloween party and added some lychee eyeballs, mandarin orange maggots, and gummy worms to it - a big hit!
By gen_x

Butterbeer IV

12
This warm drink will keep you warm and fuzzy throughout winter, or any season. Inspired by the Harry Potter books' recipe; try it, and you'll start smiling in no time.
By JAYVEECHUN
