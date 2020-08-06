Halloween Treats and Dessert Recipes

Caramel apples, pumpkin seeds, and Halloween cupcakes, cookies and pies. These Halloween desserts are sweet and just a little spooky.

Peanut Butter Spider Cookies

35
This is a fun Halloween treat that is easy enough for kids to help create. I modified an idea I found on Pinterest to be less expensive and easier to put together.
By What's for dinner, mom?

Best Ever Popcorn Balls

507
Popcorn balls are sweet, crunchy, irresistible treats to share and enjoy.
By Kelli

Caramel Apples

268
Crunchy apples on sticks, bathed in gooey caramel. A Halloween delight!
By Suzie

Granny Kat's Pumpkin Roll

1424
This moist rolled cake has a rich cream cheese filling. Serve it cold. This will be a hit! It has a pinwheel look.
By Angela

Dirt Cake

790
Kids love the rich layers of vanilla pudding and crushed chocolate cookies.
By Tammy Hooper

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies III

1830
If you like pumpkin pie and chocolate, you'll love these cookies. I think they taste best when they are cold from the refrigerator.
By Jennifer

Halloween Buttermilk Bundt® Cake

1
A dense, moist Bundt® cake colored for Halloween. This cake can easily be converted to a gluten-free version simply by exchanging the wheat flour with your favorite cup-to-cup gluten-free flour.
By Buckwheat Queen

Halloween Fruit Apple Teeth Treats

31
These are absolutely adorable, pretty easy to make, and the perfect treat to bring to a Halloween party. I brought them to my 2-year-old's school party and they LOVED them, and so did the moms! Use organic apples if possible.
By Jen

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Brownies

These 4-ingredient pumpkin chocolate chip brownies are the moistest, most incredibly rich and gooey, best chocolaty brownies with pumpkin chocolate chips you will ever make! Fun Halloween dessert!
By Culinary Envy

Owl Cupcakes

5
Looking for fun ideas for a kid's birthday party, a bake sale, or to celebrate Halloween? Try these cute owl cupcakes that are extremely easy to make. All you need are cookies, some M&Ms, and a little creativity!
By Nesrine

Halloween Skeleton Cookies

1
I bake these creepy skeleton cookies every year for Halloween, but they work also for Day of the Dead. You can use any cut-out-cookie recipe as the base. I usually cut out 2 different-shaped figures using my gingerbread men cookie cutters.
By sterubawi05

Chocolate "I Scream" Cookie Sandwiches

Chef John uses white and dark chocolate to create spooky Halloween ghosts on chocolate chip cookies sandwiched together with vanilla ice cream in this easy recipe.
By Chef John
More Halloween Treats and Dessert Recipes

Kitty Litter Cake

442
Great Halloween cake! You'll need a new kitty litter box, box liner and litter scoop as props to get the full effect with this cake!
By Dee

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

585
Deliciously spiced homemade cupcakes with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.
By Javaru

Caramels

897
Homemade caramels made with cream, sugar, corn syrup, butter, and milk.
By Barbara

The Best Caramel Apples

134
Sprinkle with nuts, candies, or whatever you like for a super sweet treat!
By onlyxception

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

495
A delicious pumpkin cookie that can be eaten single or filled with whoopie pie filling to make it even better.
By V Stogner

Pumpkin Cake

1024
Delicious pumpkin spice cake baked in a sheet pan. Very moist and great for potlucks. When cool, top with your favorite cream cheese frosting.
By SUE CASE

Mexican Pumpkin Empanadas

96
My take on a traditional pumpkin empanada! Adjust all spices to your taste.
By Esther Loveall Saunders

Candied Apples

161
Apples with a hard candy coating, like you can get at fairs.
By JONAR

Pumpkin Shortbread Bars

65
These are exactly like lemon bars but made with pumpkin instead of lemon. it will become a new tradition every Thanksgiving!
By stephaniestennes

Pumpkin Ginger Cupcakes

967
Delicious, light and fluffy! These taste of Fall, and the crystallized ginger gives then a lovely little zing. Even people who don't like pumpkin love these cupcakes. These disappear as fast as I can set them out!
By Lisa Lewis

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

345
I received this recipe from a good friend of mine. It is low in fat and tastes great.
By CARRUTH

Great Pumpkin Dessert

671
This is a very easy cake made with canned pumpkin and yellow cake mix. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
By Nancy

Treacle Tart

18
Any Harry Potter fan knows what this is. I finally procured the recipe from an British friend of mine. I know I can now find 'Lyle's Golden Syrup' in the grocery store along with the pancake syrups. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.
By OCEANVIXEN79

Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing

572
This is a very moist and light carrot muffin. It's not too sweet and not greasy like other carrot muffins/cakes. The White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing adds just enough sweetness to round it off.
By BAKERAMA

Apple Crisp Cups

256
A yummy one-biter! Whenever I ask 'what can I bring?' these top the list! Sweet cinnamon-scented apples held in a buttery crispy oatmeal cup and crunchy sweet topping. I like to make sweet treats to share with friends. I came up with this recipe so that I could bake and take apple crisp to share easily with everyone.
By debbie eckstein

Mini Apple Pies

25
I love these mini pies because I can serve several different types together and everyone can select their favorite. This mini apple pie uses Granny Smith apples. I bought the mini pie dishes online, and they are really fun!
By Lisawas

Peanut Blossoms II

688
I make these every year for our annual cookie open house. We make about 15 to 20 different kinds of cookies and have a 4 hour open house with friends. We then prepare cookie trays to take to shut ins and freeze the rest to enjoy all year long. My husband helps with this four day project! He's retired ... and I'm partially retired. It has been a long standing tradition that we enjoy every year!
By Rosemarie Magee

Pumpkin Brownies

460
Chocolate brownies infused with fall flavor thanks to pumpkin and spices!
By CroqueMadame

Mud and Worms

57
This is a very delicious treat. It is mostly a kid's dessert, but don't get me wrong, adults might enjoy it too. This is a Halloween, birthday, or fun treat that everyone can enjoy. :)
By CookingTwins

Marshmallow Popcorn Balls

212
These are very easy popcorn balls to make. The marshmallows make them similar to crispy rice cereal bars that are so popular. Made with marshmallows, these are sweet, crispy, and chewy. Everyone's favorite combination!
By Kory H

Deep Fried Candy Bars

6
A Scotland favorite. Deep-fried candy bars such as Milky Way®, Snickers®, Mars® Bars, etc. We like Snickers® the best. A real treat! This recipe is my own variation. Enjoy!
By craftgal1

Pumpkin Sheet Cake

231
This cake is great for potlucks!
By Sandy Rowe

Acorn Candy Cookies

103
Cute little treats all on their own or a fun decoration for your cupcakes! Enjoy as is or use to decorate cupcakes. If you are good at piping try adding some colored leaves made of frosting to the top of the Nilla® Wafer.
By What's for dinner, mom?
