Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Try this easy recipe for perfectly roasted pumpkin seeds with only 3 ingredients.
By Allrecipes Member Healing Pumpkin Seeds
Roasted pumpkin seeds using ingredients and method to optimize the nutrients for a healthy snack. This recipe intentionally leaves out any salt.
Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
These pumpkin seeds make a great tasting and healthy snack.
By Allrecipes Member Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds
These air-fried pumpkin seeds are wonderfully crunchy with just a hint of smoky flavor. Best served cold.
Our 10 Best Pumpkin Seed Recipes Make Perfect Autumn Snacks
Once you've finished carving the pumpkins and baking the pies, what do you do next? Make pumpkin seeds, of course!
How to Season and Sweeten Pumpkin Seeds
Roasted pumpkin seeds become incredibly crisp and can soak up a lot of flavors. Here are some ideas.
Cinnamon Toast Pumpkin Seeds Cinnamon Toast Pumpkin Seeds
Excellent Halloween treat. All ingredients are approximate and may be adjusted to individual taste. Serve immediately while warm or later after cooling.
Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
This is what you can do with all those seeds after the Jack O' Lantern is carved! Any seasoning will work in place of salt. Try Cajun!
By ONEMINA Cajun Spiced Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Double or triple this roasted pumpkin seed recipe depending on how many cups of seeds you have. One large pumpkin will generally yield 1 cup or pumpkin seeds, and smaller pie pumpkins will yield about the same amount. Toss a salad with these seeds, sprinkle over a chicken dish, or serve as a snack.
Cinnasweet Pumpkin Seeds
These are a sweet twist on the usual roasted pumpkin seeds. Instead of salty and savory, they remind me of honey-roasted peanuts. Everyone who tastes these LOVES them!
Sweet and Spicy Pumpkin Seeds
Our family's favorite is this unusually tasty way to use those pumpkins seeds from your Halloween jack-o'-lanterns.
Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds
Cooking up some winter squash? Stop tossing out the seeds. Seeds from butternut, spaghetti, acorn, and other hard squashes can be roasted into a crispy snack or salad topper, just like pumpkin seeds. Season with chili powder, garlic powder, seasoned salt, or curry.
Sweet Pumpkin Seeds
My husband asked if I could make a sweet pumpkin seed batch from all the pumpkin seeds we got from carving jack-o'-lanterns.
Drunken Pumpkin Seeds
These are NOT your grandma's pumpkin seeds! Smokey, sweet, and wonderfully delicious.
Best Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
These toasted snacks can be prepared while your loved ones are still carving the pumpkins.
Pumpkin Pie Seeds
The pumpkins are carved, the pies are baked, but how should you toast those pumpkin seeds? My favorite variation by far are these sweet pumpkin pie-spiced seeds. I've tried the stovetop method for coating the seeds, but they were too sticky and hard for my tastes, and easy to burn too. Try this baking method instead and they'll turn out perfectly toasted and crunchy.
