Pumpkin Seed Recipes

Whether you like your pumpkin seeds sweet or savory, we've got roasted and toasted recipes to suit every taste bud. Bake up some pumpkin seeds for a healthy fall snack.

Staff Picks

Maryland Pumpkin Seeds

37
Toasted pumpkin seeds with Maryland's favorite seasoning!
By jolly_holly

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

806
Try this easy recipe for perfectly roasted pumpkin seeds with only 3 ingredients.
By Allrecipes Member

Seasoned Pumpkin Seeds

8
Not the old roasted and salted pumpkin seeds.
By Paula DiBacco

Honey Pumpkin Seeds

21
Delicious way to make sweet pumpkin seeds with a strong honey base.
By Tom

Baked Pumpkin Seeds

7
These pumpkins seeds have a great taste with the ranch flavoring!
By Jenrocks2

Healing Pumpkin Seeds

Roasted pumpkin seeds using ingredients and method to optimize the nutrients for a healthy snack. This recipe intentionally leaves out any salt.
By Buckwheat Queen

Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

1165
These pumpkin seeds make a great tasting and healthy snack.
By Allrecipes Member

Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds

2
These air-fried pumpkin seeds are wonderfully crunchy with just a hint of smoky flavor. Best served cold.
By Bren

Caramelized Spicy Pumpkin Seeds

217
These pumpkin seeds are both sweet and spicy at the same time. They have much more flavor than any other pumpkin seeds.

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds with Sugar and Spice

398
This is a delicious unique variation of toasted pumpkin seeds. Easy to prepare and hard to mess up. Once you start eating them, you won't be able to stop!
By Jani

Savory Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

309
Pumpkin seeds that are crunchy and full of fall flavor. Very popular.
By CRYSTAL10

Spiced Maple Pumpkin Seeds

38
Roasted seeds that don't splinter as much and have a deep rich flavor. A great snack!
By ekgjester
Inspiration and Ideas

Our 10 Best Pumpkin Seed Recipes Make Perfect Autumn Snacks
Once you've finished carving the pumpkins and baking the pies, what do you do next? Make pumpkin seeds, of course!
How to Season and Sweeten Pumpkin Seeds
Roasted pumpkin seeds become incredibly crisp and can soak up a lot of flavors. Here are some ideas.
Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
806
Caramelized Spicy Pumpkin Seeds
Cajun Spiced Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Cinnamon Toast Pumpkin Seeds
72

Excellent Halloween treat. All ingredients are approximate and may be adjusted to individual taste. Serve immediately while warm or later after cooling.

More Pumpkin Seed Recipes

Cinnamon Toast Pumpkin Seeds

72
Excellent Halloween treat. All ingredients are approximate and may be adjusted to individual taste. Serve immediately while warm or later after cooling.
By GMW

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

80
This is what you can do with all those seeds after the Jack O' Lantern is carved! Any seasoning will work in place of salt. Try Cajun!
By ONEMINA

Cajun Spiced Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

17
Double or triple this roasted pumpkin seed recipe depending on how many cups of seeds you have. One large pumpkin will generally yield 1 cup or pumpkin seeds, and smaller pie pumpkins will yield about the same amount. Toss a salad with these seeds, sprinkle over a chicken dish, or serve as a snack.

Cinnasweet Pumpkin Seeds

114
These are a sweet twist on the usual roasted pumpkin seeds. Instead of salty and savory, they remind me of honey-roasted peanuts. Everyone who tastes these LOVES them!
By Cathy Carson Goins

Sweet and Spicy Pumpkin Seeds

94
Our family's favorite is this unusually tasty way to use those pumpkins seeds from your Halloween jack-o'-lanterns.
By lotus petal

Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds

Cooking up some winter squash? Stop tossing out the seeds. Seeds from butternut, spaghetti, acorn, and other hard squashes can be roasted into a crispy snack or salad topper, just like pumpkin seeds. Season with chili powder, garlic powder, seasoned salt, or curry.
By Alyssa Singer

Sweet Pumpkin Seeds

76
My husband asked if I could make a sweet pumpkin seed batch from all the pumpkin seeds we got from carving jack-o'-lanterns.
By Denise A

Honey Pumpkin Seeds

21
Delicious way to make sweet pumpkin seeds with a strong honey base.
By Tom

Maryland Pumpkin Seeds

37
Toasted pumpkin seeds with Maryland's favorite seasoning!
By jolly_holly

Roasted Cinnamon Spice Pumpkin Seeds

12
So fun to make with the kids! These sweet treats were a big hit with my kids and husband.
By Suzie Lopez O'Connor

Drunken Pumpkin Seeds

36
These are NOT your grandma's pumpkin seeds! Smokey, sweet, and wonderfully delicious.
By Guinevere

Best Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

36
These toasted snacks can be prepared while your loved ones are still carving the pumpkins.
By Kate O'Shea

Healing Pumpkin Seeds

5
Roasted pumpkin seeds using ingredients and method to optimize the nutrients for a healthy snack. This recipe intentionally leaves out any salt.

Baked Pumpkin Seeds

7
These pumpkins seeds have a great taste with the ranch flavoring!
By Jenrocks2

Sweet Spicy Pumpkin Seeds

23
These are a very tasty treat for snacking or parties!
By Traci

Sweet Vanilla Cinnamon Pumpkin Seeds

1
A great way to make your pumpkin seeds into a sweet and healthy treat. They smell so good and taste even better!
By DanSadler

Pumpkin Pie Seeds

9
The pumpkins are carved, the pies are baked, but how should you toast those pumpkin seeds? My favorite variation by far are these sweet pumpkin pie-spiced seeds. I've tried the stovetop method for coating the seeds, but they were too sticky and hard for my tastes, and easy to burn too. Try this baking method instead and they'll turn out perfectly toasted and crunchy.
By cr0ybot
