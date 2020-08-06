Pumpkin Cookie Recipes

Allrecipes has more than 110 recipes for pumpkin cookies including pumpkin chocolate chip, pumpkin spice, and pumpkin oatmeal cookies.

Community Picks

Iced Pumpkin Cookies

4562
Wonderful spicy iced pumpkin cookies that both kids and adults love!
By Gina

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies III

1830
If you like pumpkin pie and chocolate, you'll love these cookies. I think they taste best when they are cold from the refrigerator.
By Jennifer

Paul's Pumpkin Bars

1516
These are very moist, and so far I haven't found anyone who doesn't love them!
By Deb Martin

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

345
I received this recipe from a good friend of mine. It is low in fat and tastes great.
By CARRUTH

Pumpkin Brownies

460
Chocolate brownies infused with fall flavor thanks to pumpkin and spices!
By CroqueMadame

Pumpkin Pecan Biscotti

44
A great fall favorite.
By jowolf2

Pumpkin Shortbread Bars

65
These are exactly like lemon bars but made with pumpkin instead of lemon. it will become a new tradition every Thanksgiving!
By stephaniestennes

Dianne's Pumpkin Cookie Cups

15
These sugar cookie cups filled with a sweet and creamy pumpkin filling will be the cutest addition to your Halloween or Thanksgiving dessert table! Sprinkle with additional cinnamon or chopped nuts for decoration if desired.
By Dianne

Pumpkin Cookies with Penuche Frosting

147
A soft cookie with a candy frosting.
By Suzanne Stull

Perfect Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

108
These pumpkin cheesecake bars are delicious and perfect for the fall holidays. They taste best when chilled in the refrigerator overnight!
By Kiwi

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Blondies

52
These spiced pumpkin blondies are full of all the flavors of a pumpkin pie.
By Kelly S

Extra Easy Pumpkin Cookies

54
These cookies are made from a cake mix, and very moist and full of flavor.
By chernobletink
Inspiration and Ideas

Pumpkin Cookies V
622
"Delicious! Everyone loves them!!" -- Robin Lilly
Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
29
"Had a 1/2 can of pumpkin to use up so decided to use this recipe. They turned out so well and yummy." -- BrenderLee
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
495
Pumpkin Snickerdoodles
100
Air Fryer Walnut-Pumpkin Pie Cookies
Pumpkin Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting (The World's Best!)
140
More Pumpkin Cookie Recipes

Pumpkin Protein Cookies

91
Great for breakfast, these cookies are like those in the stores. Not only are they delicious, but they are sugar free have extra protein in them to help keep you full longer.
By Yellowsunflower9

Cranberry-Pumpkin Cookies

426
Soft, cake-like cookies.
By Lucy Randall

Pumpkin Pie Bars

123
These bars are very easy to make and taste like pumpkin pie with a streusel topping. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.
By Karin Christian

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cookies

333
Delicious cake type drop cookie. A family favorite and so easy to make.
By Diane

Soft Pumpkin Cookies

61
This is a recipe my aunt made every year. I so enjoyed the soft and tasty treat! Enjoy
By Monica Jimenez

White Chocolate Pumpkin Cookies

71
This recipe was given to me by my aunt. Easy to make and everyone loves it. The hardest part is not eating them all while you are baking them!
By Jill Eshenbaugh

Pumpkin Cookies I

281
Yummy pumpkin cookies with spices and butterscotch morsels. Moist and delicious.
By M J som

Egg Free Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cookies

160
This is a wonderful recipe when there are no eggs in the house and you have to make cookies. They are a very moist cookie and freeze well.
By Arlene Hansberger

Soft and Chewy Pumpkin Cookies

181
I have made these cookies for years, they are soft, chewy and delicious!
By Ruth

Pumpkin Funnel Cakes

22
After having this special treat at a Pennsylvania country fair I just had to try and recreate this for my family. I believe I came pretty close, and I hope you enjoy them as much as we do!
By LINDA MCLEAN

Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares

44
Cinnamon chips and sugar cookie dough add a interesting (and easy) twist to a dessert that's great any time of year. I serve these with a dollop of Cool Whip.
By TOMGIRL

Pumpkin Pie Cookies

8
These moist pumpkin cookies are like having a bite-size portion of pumpkin pie. They taste great with a dab of whipped cream on top. These cookies may be addicting! They are great warm or cool. I have received many requests to bring these to parties and meetings.
By KissMorticia

Vegan Pumpkin Cookies

5
Quick and easy vegan pumpkin spice cookies.
By lufthexe

Pumpkin Bars I

223
Good with cream cheese frosting.
By A Schreier

Pumpkin Butterscotch Cookies

11
I obtained this recipe from my cooking teacher of four years.
By Gio_Bowers

Pumpkin Raisin Cookies

32
A wonderful cakelike pumpkin cookie that fills your kitchen with a heavenly smell and uses up leftover pumpkin.
By Dawn Brown

Fantastic Pumpkin Bars

30
I developed this recipe to liven up the traditional pumpkin bar. My family says it's the best pumpkin bar they've ever had. This bar is dense and moist.
By Mindy

#1 Pumpkin Spice Cookies

46
Delectable sponge-like cookies that are sweet and remind you of holiday seasons all year long!
By Lisa H

Crystal's Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cookies

62
These are delicious cake-like chocolate chip-pumpkin cookies just in time for Halloween and Thanksgiving.
By CrystalRab

Easy Pumpkin Bars

47
A sweet and simple way to enjoy pumpkin
By SPLACE

Pumpkin Cookies VI

149
This recipe looks like it has a lot of ingredients, but it is all stuff a kitchen normally has. It has a nice cinnamony flavor that I adore. You can substitute chocolate chips or nuts for the raisins.
By Kathleen

Vegan Pumpkin Brownie

2
Vegan pumpkin brownie is the best autumn recipe ever. Serve with vegan coconut whipped cream or pumpkin seeds.
By likeatcake
