Community Picks
Paul's Pumpkin Bars
These are very moist, and so far I haven't found anyone who doesn't love them!
By Deb Martin Pumpkin Spice Cookie
I received this recipe from a good friend of mine. It is low in fat and tastes great.
Pumpkin Brownies
Chocolate brownies infused with fall flavor thanks to pumpkin and spices!
Pumpkin Shortbread Bars
These are exactly like lemon bars but made with pumpkin instead of lemon. it will become a new tradition every Thanksgiving!
Dianne's Pumpkin Cookie Cups
These sugar cookie cups filled with a sweet and creamy pumpkin filling will be the cutest addition to your Halloween or Thanksgiving dessert table! Sprinkle with additional cinnamon or chopped nuts for decoration if desired.
Perfect Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars
These pumpkin cheesecake bars are delicious and perfect for the fall holidays. They taste best when chilled in the refrigerator overnight!
By Kiwi Inspiration and Ideas Pumpkin Cookies V
"Delicious! Everyone loves them!!" -- Robin Lilly
Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
"Had a 1/2 can of pumpkin to use up so decided to use this recipe. They turned out so well and yummy." -- BrenderLee
More Pumpkin Cookie Recipes Pumpkin Protein Cookies
Great for breakfast, these cookies are like those in the stores. Not only are they delicious, but they are sugar free have extra protein in them to help keep you full longer.
Pumpkin Pie Bars
These bars are very easy to make and taste like pumpkin pie with a streusel topping. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.
Soft Pumpkin Cookies
This is a recipe my aunt made every year. I so enjoyed the soft and tasty treat! Enjoy
White Chocolate Pumpkin Cookies
This recipe was given to me by my aunt. Easy to make and everyone loves it. The hardest part is not eating them all while you are baking them!
Pumpkin Cookies I
Yummy pumpkin cookies with spices and butterscotch morsels. Moist and delicious.
Egg Free Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cookies
This is a wonderful recipe when there are no eggs in the house and you have to make cookies. They are a very moist cookie and freeze well.
By Arlene Hansberger
Pumpkin Funnel Cakes
After having this special treat at a Pennsylvania country fair I just had to try and recreate this for my family. I believe I came pretty close, and I hope you enjoy them as much as we do!
Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares
Cinnamon chips and sugar cookie dough add a interesting (and easy) twist to a dessert that's great any time of year. I serve these with a dollop of Cool Whip.
Pumpkin Pie Cookies
These moist pumpkin cookies are like having a bite-size portion of pumpkin pie. They taste great with a dab of whipped cream on top. These cookies may be addicting! They are great warm or cool. I have received many requests to bring these to parties and meetings.
Pumpkin Raisin Cookies
A wonderful cakelike pumpkin cookie that fills your kitchen with a heavenly smell and uses up leftover pumpkin.
Fantastic Pumpkin Bars
I developed this recipe to liven up the traditional pumpkin bar. My family says it's the best pumpkin bar they've ever had. This bar is dense and moist.
Dianne's Pumpkin Cookie Cups
These sugar cookie cups filled with a sweet and creamy pumpkin filling will be the cutest addition to your Halloween or Thanksgiving dessert table! Sprinkle with additional cinnamon or chopped nuts for decoration if desired.
Pumpkin Cookies VI
This recipe looks like it has a lot of ingredients, but it is all stuff a kitchen normally has. It has a nice cinnamony flavor that I adore. You can substitute chocolate chips or nuts for the raisins.
Vegan Pumpkin Brownie
Vegan pumpkin brownie is the best autumn recipe ever. Serve with vegan coconut whipped cream or pumpkin seeds.
By likeatcake Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections