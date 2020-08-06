Popcorn Ball Recipes

Pop's Molasses Popcorn Balls and Taffy

This recipe has been in our family for more than 100 years. My dad's mother would make and pull it on the taffy hook on her kitchen door jam. She would then sell it at the local mercantile in Alberta, Canada. As soon as fall came, my siblings and I would beg Pop to make them. We loved every minute of it, except the burnt hands from the hot syrup, that is. We knew company was coming when they heard Pop was making them. He always let me help when I got old enough. I still make these with my family. The flavor is somewhat like caramel candies. We always double this recipe so we have enough to make taffy and popcorn balls. My pop always made 2 double batches. Posting this recipe has brought back many wonderful and happy memories from my childhood. I do so in honor of my Pop (RIP 1917-1997).