Popcorn Ball Recipes

Great, Great Grandpa Apell had a huge farm in Illinois with prize-winning corn. He made Popcorn Balls for all the Grandkids at Christmastime. He lived to be 106 and claimed workin' the farm and eatin' corn was the secret! This recipe is delicious!
I made these fun treats for my boys and am now making them for the grandkids. Great anytime of the year, but especially good at Halloween for trick-or-treaters. A combination of rocky road candy and sweet popcorn, rolled into a ball.
These are very easy popcorn balls to make. The marshmallows make them similar to crispy rice cereal bars that are so popular. Made with marshmallows, these are sweet, crispy, and chewy. Everyone's favorite combination!
My mom made these delicious popcorn balls when I was growing up. While doing my Christmas candy and cookie baking, I came across her recipe. I made the family recipe for the first time this year. My daughters, grown with their own families, asked why I hadn't made these sooner. Thirty plus years later, this recipe will now be a family tradition at Christmas.
This recipe has been in our family for more than 100 years. My dad's mother would make and pull it on the taffy hook on her kitchen door jam. She would then sell it at the local mercantile in Alberta, Canada. As soon as fall came, my siblings and I would beg Pop to make them. We loved every minute of it, except the burnt hands from the hot syrup, that is. We knew company was coming when they heard Pop was making them. He always let me help when I got old enough. I still make these with my family. The flavor is somewhat like caramel candies. We always double this recipe so we have enough to make taffy and popcorn balls. My pop always made 2 double batches. Posting this recipe has brought back many wonderful and happy memories from my childhood. I do so in honor of my Pop (RIP 1917-1997).
Peppermint popcorn balls are a base recipe of marshmallow popcorn balls with the added flavor of peppermint extract and candy canes. The popcorn balls retain somewhat of a soft texture and have a sweet, peppermint taste. You can also pop the popcorn on the stovetop if you prefer.