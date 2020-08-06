Popcorn Ball Recipes

Find 5-star recipes for crunchy, sweet and savory popcorn balls.

Caramel Popcorn Balls

197
Easy to make and delicious. Kids Love them.
By Suzanne

Grandpa's Popcorn Balls

187
Great, Great Grandpa Apell had a huge farm in Illinois with prize-winning corn. He made Popcorn Balls for all the Grandkids at Christmastime. He lived to be 106 and claimed workin' the farm and eatin' corn was the secret! This recipe is delicious!
By 3KIDS5

Old Time Popcorn Balls

63
A favorite treat, very popular with my family, hope it's just as popular with yours.
By LYNNELEZOTTE

Rocky Road Popcorn Balls

29
I made these fun treats for my boys and am now making them for the grandkids. Great anytime of the year, but especially good at Halloween for trick-or-treaters. A combination of rocky road candy and sweet popcorn, rolled into a ball.
By SweetBasil

Chef John's Bacon-Caramel Popcorn Balls

Chef John's bacon and caramel popcorn balls make the perfect sweet and savory treat for any occasion.
By Chef John

Marshmallow Popcorn Balls

These are very easy popcorn balls to make. The marshmallows make them similar to crispy rice cereal bars that are so popular. Made with marshmallows, these are sweet, crispy, and chewy. Everyone's favorite combination!
By Kory H

Easy Caramel Popcorn Balls

These popcorn balls are heavenly! Everyone I've shared them with becomes hooked instantly!
By redamber

Best Ever Popcorn Balls

500
Sweet, crunchy balls of popcorn.
By TABKAT

Peanut Butter Popcorn Balls

23
A chewy, peanut-buttery snack!
By Lilcat

Marshmallow Popcorn Balls

210
These are very easy popcorn balls to make. The marshmallows make them similar to crispy rice cereal bars that are so popular. Made with marshmallows, these are sweet, crispy, and chewy. Everyone's favorite combination!

Festive JELL-O Popcorn Balls

11
These popcorn balls can be any color or combination of flavors and colors--and they're fun to make.
By Kraft
Halloween Popcorn Pumpkins

94
Popcorn balls are colored orange and made to look like pumpkins. These are a fun Halloween treat for kid and adult parties. Very versatile!
By ALETA1314
By Kraft
By Kraft

Pop's Molasses Popcorn Balls and Taffy

This recipe has been in our family for more than 100 years. My dad's mother would make and pull it on the taffy hook on her kitchen door jam. She would then sell it at the local mercantile in Alberta, Canada. As soon as fall came, my siblings and I would beg Pop to make them. We loved every minute of it, except the burnt hands from the hot syrup, that is. We knew company was coming when they heard Pop was making them. He always let me help when I got old enough. I still make these with my family. The flavor is somewhat like caramel candies. We always double this recipe so we have enough to make taffy and popcorn balls. My pop always made 2 double batches. Posting this recipe has brought back many wonderful and happy memories from my childhood. I do so in honor of my Pop (RIP 1917-1997).
By Dee Stillwell

Peppermint Popcorn Balls

Peppermint popcorn balls are a base recipe of marshmallow popcorn balls with the added flavor of peppermint extract and candy canes. The popcorn balls retain somewhat of a soft texture and have a sweet, peppermint taste. You can also pop the popcorn on the stovetop if you prefer.
By KIRSTENLYNN

Popcorn Party Balls

10
Popcorn is coated in a corn syrup, brown sugar, fruity gelatin mixture and combined with honey roasted peanuts in these bountiful popcorn balls.
By sal

10 Popcorn Ball Recipes for an Old-Fashioned Halloween Snack

Sticky and sweet, popcorn balls are a classic treat that's perfect for celebrating fall or snacking on during your next movie marathon.
By Hayley Sugg

Best Ever Popcorn Balls

500
Sweet, crunchy balls of popcorn.
By TABKAT
