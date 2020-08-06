Easter Dessert Recipes

This is my grandmother's cheesecake recipe passed down to my entire family. It's the best. I can't believe I'm sharing it, but everyone needs to know how to make an authentic Italian cheesecake. It is creamy and not thick, which is why our family LOVES it! For best results, do NOT substitute any ingredients with low-fat unless you've made it before and want to experiment.
If you like banana cream pie, you'll absolutely love baked banana pudding. Not only is there no pie crust to mess with, but I think the vanilla wafer cookies pair even more perfectly with the fruit and custardy pudding. We want the bananas to match the texture of the custard-soaked cookies, so make sure you buy them a week beforehand. Other than that, not much can go wrong with this simple Southern classic.
This recipe started out as a very old family recipe handed down for at least 4 generations. Although it actually started out as what is known as Easter Cake, I have converted it into a cheesecake by changing some ingredients. Serve this plain or on a light bed of blackberry or current jam.
This white cake is baked in a lamb mold for Easter and can be decorated to look like a little lamb. If desired, spices can be added just before adding the egg whites. Some good choices are anise, nutmeg or cinnamon.
This ambrosial banana cream pie is filled with lots of bananas and a creamy pudding mixture. Once this pie is prepared, it's slipped into the oven for about 15 minutes, then chilled and served to raves.
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
My Grandfather (Sam) was famous for this cake. Everyone who knew him, knows of his famous carrot cake. He would always have some available for anyone who wanted it. We'll miss him, but his carrot cake legacy will always live on! Enjoy!
