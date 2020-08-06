Easter Dessert Recipes

Italian Cream Cheese and Ricotta Cheesecake

Rating: 4.5 stars 513

This is my grandmother's cheesecake recipe passed down to my entire family. It's the best. I can't believe I'm sharing it, but everyone needs to know how to make an authentic Italian cheesecake. It is creamy and not thick, which is why our family LOVES it! For best results, do NOT substitute any ingredients with low-fat unless you've made it before and want to experiment.