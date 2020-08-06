Easter Dessert Recipes

Cute Easter dessert recipes including fun bunny cakes, fruity cheesecakes, carrot cakes, and other sweet Easter treats everyone will love.

Staff Picks

Easter Surprise Cupcakes

54
An Easter cupcake with a surprise egg inside.
By Maggie

Italian Cream Cheese and Ricotta Cheesecake

513
This is my grandmother's cheesecake recipe passed down to my entire family. It's the best. I can't believe I'm sharing it, but everyone needs to know how to make an authentic Italian cheesecake. It is creamy and not thick, which is why our family LOVES it! For best results, do NOT substitute any ingredients with low-fat unless you've made it before and want to experiment.
By April Caudle

Almond Macaroon Nests

27
This is a tradition at Easter in our family! A delicate butter cookie, decorated with colored coconut to look like a little nest and filled with chocolate covered almonds or peanuts.
By TYMEGJUS3

The Best Carrot Cake Recipes of All Time

No matter the occasion these carrot cakes are sure to impress your guests with their delicious flavors — and they'll impress you with just how easy they are to make.
By Bailey Fink

Lemon Bar Peeps®

4
I love the idea of Peeps®, but I am not a big fan of marshmallow. So as lemon bars are also sunny yellow, and way more delicious, I thought it only natural that a lemon bar Peep® should exist.
By Stasty Cook

Chef John's Pavlova with Strawberries

88
This dessert is fun to make and eat. Fresh fruit, especially berries and kiwis, balances the sweet, gooey crunch.
By Chef John

Easter Cake

4
This makes a nice touch at Easter or as a lovely spring cake. Frost with a yellow-tinted seven-minute frosting.
By Carol

Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie

960
Sweetened strawberries and rhubarb are poured into a prepared crust and topped with another crust, resulting in a deliciously tart and sweet pie.
By Terri

Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake with Aunt Evelyn's Lemon Glaze

My mother's blue-ribbon pound cake recipe. It always gets rave reviews.
By Sarah Copeland Sawicki

13 Carrot Desserts So Clever They're Perfect for Easter

Find a carrot dessert worthy of a spot on your Easter dessert buffet.
By Kimberly Holland

Southern-Style Baked Banana Pudding

If you like banana cream pie, you'll absolutely love baked banana pudding. Not only is there no pie crust to mess with, but I think the vanilla wafer cookies pair even more perfectly with the fruit and custardy pudding. We want the bananas to match the texture of the custard-soaked cookies, so make sure you buy them a week beforehand. Other than that, not much can go wrong with this simple Southern classic.
By Chef John

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

Love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake? Well this is the best of both worlds. Great any time of year and sure to impress your guests.
By Michelle Berger
Inspiration and Ideas

Sam's Famous Carrot Cake
3167
"I made this carrot cake for Easter. Believe the reviews: it is divine!" – lynnpatty
With these cakes, cookies, and pies, the Easter Bunny's gifts won't be the only thing everyone looks forward to on this celebratory Sunday.
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
2957

Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.

More Easter Dessert Recipes

Fresh Pineapple Upside Down Cake

The classic pineapple upside down cake made with fresh pineapple. Serve with dollops of creme fraiche.
By Veruschka

13 Easter Dessert Ideas for Two or a Few

Impress your guests, whether it's you and your partner or your immediate family, with these Easter desserts for two or a few.
By Kimberly Holland

Rhubarb Cheesecake

258
An exquisite cheesecake made with fresh rhubarb and finished with sour cream topping.
By Barb

Lemon Cake with Lemon Filling and Lemon Butter Frosting

This is a wonderful Easter cake. Everyone at my Easter barbeque loved it. Very moist and delightful.
By ANELA

Italian Easter Cheesecake

This recipe started out as a very old family recipe handed down for at least 4 generations. Although it actually started out as what is known as Easter Cake, I have converted it into a cheesecake by changing some ingredients. Serve this plain or on a light bed of blackberry or current jam.
By Buon Appetito

Easter Lamb Cake II

This white cake is baked in a lamb mold for Easter and can be decorated to look like a little lamb. If desired, spices can be added just before adding the egg whites. Some good choices are anise, nutmeg or cinnamon.
By Patricia Taylor

Fill Your Baskets With Our Cutest Easter Sweets and Treats

By Vanessa Greaves

Easter Bunny Cake

1
A tradition in our home every year. This cake can be made entirely with store-bought ingredients if you are short on time or you can of course make everything from scratch. Kids can help, as well!
By Allrecipes Member

Carrot Cake III

7104
A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Cream Pie I

1554
This ambrosial banana cream pie is filled with lots of bananas and a creamy pudding mixture. Once this pie is prepared, it's slipped into the oven for about 15 minutes, then chilled and served to raves.
By Allrecipes Member

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

1822
Sweetened toasted coconut is stirred into a homemade custard filling and poured into a pie shell. After the pie is chilled and set, it's covered with whipped topping and more toasted coconut.
By Allrecipes Member

Easiest Cake Pops Ever

3
Perfect for birthdays, holidays, and kids' kitchen activities, these no-bake cake pops are made from iced sugar cookies and softened cream cheese.
By NicoleMcmom

Almond Ricotta Cake

1
This Italian cake, made with almond flour and ricotta, is naturally gluten-free.
By Allrecipes Member

Peanut Butter Bars I

2995
These peanut butter bars taste just like peanut butter cups.
By Allrecipes Member

Lemon Chiffon Pie

27
Light, fluffy lemon chiffon pie. This recipe is also good using lime juice. Garnish each slice with sweetened whipped cream.
By GINGER P

Strawberry Pie II

1243
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
By OKBEE

Memaw's Lemon Sunshine Cake

15
This is the BEST cake I have ever had, hands down! My Memaw used to make this for holidays from Easter to Christmas. It is a family favorite! Easy to make and delicious!
By ACYGAN

Green Grape Salad

647
This is a wonderful dessert salad that never failed to be a hit. Made the day before the brown sugar makes the sauce taste like caramel. You can use less brown sugar, if you wish.
By NFOSSAZ

Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad

1794
This show-stopping dessert is made with a pretzel crust, a cream cheese layer, and a strawberry gelatin topping.
By Allrecipes Member

Strawberry Shortcake

558
This old fashioned strawberry shortcake has tender, homemade shortcake layered with sweet strawberries and fresh whipped cream.
By Denyse
