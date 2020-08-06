Easter Side Dish Recipes

Make Easter dinner extra special with traditional side dishes like green bean casserole and scalloped potatoes, or try something new with cauliflower au gratin.

Staff Picks

Lemon-Parsley Green Beans

99
This is a delicious lemony, fried green bean recipe. I found it while shopping one Saturday at the local produce market.
By Rachel C

Simply Steamed Asparagus

132
An easy way to cook fresh asparagus. Tender and tasty!
By KIMIRAEJ

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

5725
Thinly sliced potatoes and onion are layered in a creamy cheese sauce creating the perfect au gratin potato recipe.
By CathyM

Best Green Bean Casserole

989
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Pineapple Casserole

372
A bread and pineapple casserole that goes great with a ham dinner.
By Cheryl

Sweet Potato Casserole Dessert

1653
Fluffy sweet potatoes mixed with butter, sugar, and vanilla, and baked with a crunchy pecan streusel topping. This recipe was given to me by my brother-in-law.
By Mary48

Lemon Asparagus

28
My fiance loves this recipe. We often eat it with BBQ during the summer.
By Emily

21 Potato Side Dishes to Go With Your Easter Ham

Browse classic and unique potato side dishes that will stand out at this year's Easter feast.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Artichoke Mashed Potatoes

50
A new way to make mashed potatoes that is creamy and smooth!
By Doreen P

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

3042
Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.

Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes

265
This is a simple side dish recipe for sweet potatoes roasted with sweet onion and garlic and finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
By CATICALIC

Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style

163
This recipe is a typical recipe of Southern Italy, specifically Apulia. Spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
By Salvatore
Inspiration and Ideas

Cheese Grits Casserole
32
"Delicious! Made a great accompaniment to breakfast for dinner tonight, but would be a good side dish with chicken or beef as well." -- Paula
Our Best Easter Side Dishes
Easter dinner is not just a one-ham-show. Try these 8 top-rated sides!
Grandma's Green Bean Casserole
3059
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Sarah's Rice Pilaf
1054
12 Vegetarian Easter Side Dishes to Complete the Meal
Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin
354

These are the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... YUM!

More Easter Side Dish Recipes

Sauteed Garlic Asparagus

919
A simple but tasty twist to regular old Asparagus.
By Ryan Morgan

Oven Roasted Red Potatoes and Asparagus

382
This garlicky red potato and asparagus dish is easy and delicious served either hot or cold. Rosemary and thyme give it a sophisticated flavor. Try adding a little chopped red pepper, too...yum!
By THREDDIES

Candied Carrots

854
My family's favorite vegetable. They are great for the holidays, too!
By Denyse

Carrot Souffle

269
An excellent side dish, or have it for brunch.
By LOUETTA

Easy Scalloped Potatoes

202
This scalloped potato and cheese dish is always a winner!
By sal

Asparagus with Parmesan Crust

587
Can be used as either a side dish or a warm appetizer. Indulge yourself with the finest balsamic vinegar you can find, and enjoy!
By Kimber

Muffin Tin Potatoes Gratin

324
A quick and easy potato side dish.
By GnarlyCow

Cheese Grits Casserole

32
Megan R gave this recipe to me. She said it is a family recipe. Had this for Christmas dinner or Easter dinner side!
By Elaine Kilgore

Scalloped Potatoes II

619
Potatoes layered with butter, milk and seasonings.
By BUCHKO

Artichokes

167
Simple and delicious steamed artichokes. Serve these with melted butter for dipping. You will need a pan with a steamer insert.
By Shai

Potatoes and Peppers

79
This dish is a classic: Easy, filling, and very tasty! I served it as a side with grilled shrimp and corn on the cob and it was a huge hit. Would also be good at breakfast instead of hash browns.
By littlehemmy

Grandma's Green Bean Casserole

3059
This recipe is much better than the standard mushroom soup and French fried onion version.
By Amy Barry

Brussels Sprouts Gratin

459
A great way to have Brussels sprouts with a little more flair. The cream takes away the bitterness you usually find in Brussels. This is a family favorite during the holidays!
By Creative Caterer

Lemon-Glazed Carrots

24
Very easy and quick to make!
By REBECCARIVINIUS

Carrot Patties

116
These delightful carrot patties can be served either as a main dish or side. They are always a favorite.
By Haggith Nadav

Baked Pineapple Casserole

372
A bread and pineapple casserole that goes great with a ham dinner.
By Cheryl

Sugar Snap Peas

376
Delicious and easy recipe for sugar snap peas!
By CJCOLLINS

The Best Steamed Asparagus

90
This is the best way to cook asparagus to enjoy it's flavor. It comes out absolutely perfect. For the wine, we recommend Pinot Grigio.
By JOHN KARST
