Staff Picks
Lemon-Parsley Green Beans
This is a delicious lemony, fried green bean recipe. I found it while shopping one Saturday at the local produce market.
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
Thinly sliced potatoes and onion are layered in a creamy cheese sauce creating the perfect au gratin potato recipe.
By CathyM
Best Green Bean Casserole
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
By Allrecipes Member
Sweet Potato Casserole Dessert
Fluffy sweet potatoes mixed with butter, sugar, and vanilla, and baked with a crunchy pecan streusel topping. This recipe was given to me by my brother-in-law.
By Mary48
Lemon Asparagus
My fiance loves this recipe. We often eat it with BBQ during the summer.
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.
Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes
This is a simple side dish recipe for sweet potatoes roasted with sweet onion and garlic and finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style
This recipe is a typical recipe of Southern Italy, specifically Apulia. Spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
By Salvatore
Inspiration and Ideas
Cheese Grits Casserole
"Delicious! Made a great accompaniment to breakfast for dinner tonight, but would be a good side dish with chicken or beef as well." -- Paula
Our Best Easter Side Dishes
Easter dinner is not just a one-ham-show. Try these 8 top-rated sides!
Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin
These are the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... YUM!
More Easter Side Dish Recipes
Oven Roasted Red Potatoes and Asparagus
This garlicky red potato and asparagus dish is easy and delicious served either hot or cold. Rosemary and thyme give it a sophisticated flavor. Try adding a little chopped red pepper, too...yum!
Candied Carrots
My family's favorite vegetable. They are great for the holidays, too!
By Denyse
Carrot Souffle
An excellent side dish, or have it for brunch.
By LOUETTA
Asparagus with Parmesan Crust
Can be used as either a side dish or a warm appetizer. Indulge yourself with the finest balsamic vinegar you can find, and enjoy!
Cheese Grits Casserole
Megan R gave this recipe to me. She said it is a family recipe. Had this for Christmas dinner or Easter dinner side!
Artichokes
Simple and delicious steamed artichokes. Serve these with melted butter for dipping. You will need a pan with a steamer insert.
By Shai
Potatoes and Peppers
This dish is a classic: Easy, filling, and very tasty! I served it as a side with grilled shrimp and corn on the cob and it was a huge hit. Would also be good at breakfast instead of hash browns.
Brussels Sprouts Gratin
A great way to have Brussels sprouts with a little more flair. The cream takes away the bitterness you usually find in Brussels. This is a family favorite during the holidays!
Carrot Patties
These delightful carrot patties can be served either as a main dish or side. They are always a favorite.
By Haggith Nadav
The Best Steamed Asparagus
This is the best way to cook asparagus to enjoy it's flavor. It comes out absolutely perfect. For the wine, we recommend Pinot Grigio.
By JOHN KARST
