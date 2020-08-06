Easter Salad Recipes

Chef John's Waldorf Salad

A fruit salad has to be pretty darn good to actually get a name, and the venerable Waldorf salad is certainly worthy. Embellish this as you see fit, but I really like it best with just the four ingredients seen here. Things like dried cranberries can add a nice seasonal touch but, for me, the chewy fruit gets in the way of that addictive crunchy/crisp texture.