Easter Salad Recipes

Fruit salads, Jell-O® salads, strawberry salads, and layered salads: find a colorful crowd-pleaser of a salad for your Easter celebration.

Nutty Strawberry Salad

This is a sweet tasting salad that is perfect for spring and summer outings.
By LILBUGGER71

Easy Strawberry Vinaigrette

This strawberry vinaigrette changed the way I eat salads. It's easy, delicious, and low-calorie. I like it with a spinach, almond, and feta salad.
By Courtney

Springtime Spinach Salad

Strawberries and spinach are delicious in the Spring, and tossed with other fresh ingredients, real bacon, and hard cooked eggs, they make a wonderful salad. A sweet, tangy oil and vinegar dressing tops it off!
By OZAHIRU

Eight-Layer Fruit Salad Supreme

Just the presentation of this layered salad in a beautiful pedestal trifle bowl will get their taste buds tingling. Serve as a salad, or dish along thick slices of angel food or buttery pound cake as a refreshing dessert. Mmm!
By d miles

Rice, Asparagus and Cucumber Salad

This is a tasty rice salad with lots of fresh green veggies.
By Barrett

Layered Salmon Cobb Salad

This impressive show-stopping salad will look like a work of art on the center of your table. Serve with lemons on the side.
By Stasty Cook

Orange Sherbet Salad

This is a great Easter or summer salad. It has a very light taste with the sweetness of Mandarin oranges and orange sherbet!
By Tara Holt

14 Fresh Salads That Celebrate the Best Spring Produce

The best of spring produce takes the spotlight in these bright and flavorful salads. Get recipes for our favorite spring salads made with fresh asparagus, tender greens, juicy berries, and more.
By Jen Harwell

Green Grape Salad

This is a wonderful dessert salad that never failed to be a hit. Made the day before the brown sugar makes the sauce taste like caramel. You can use less brown sugar, if you wish.
By NFOSSAZ
Layered Deviled Egg Pasta Salad
"This layered deviled egg salad has a little taste of everything and looks divine. Use a set of tongs to serve." – Stasty Cook
Farro Salad with Asparagus and Parmesan
"I made this for an Easter buffet and it was absolutely wonderful!" – Songbird
Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Fresh Broccoli Salad
Spring Strawberry Spinach Salad

More Easter Salad Recipes

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!
By wifeyluvs2cook

Strawberry Spinach Salad I

Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
By TOZENUF

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

My family loves this all year round if we can find strawberries. Even the grandchildren love this salad. Quick and easy.
By JerJer

Magical Egg Salad

Creamy egg salad with a little tang.
By Emily G

Red Skinned Potato Salad

This creamy salad is made with red potatoes, which give this dish--chock full of melt-in-your-mouth bacon, bits of hard boiled egg, crunchy celery and spicy onion--a delectable, firm texture.
By Donna

Spinach and Orzo Salad

A light, easy-to-make salad that's pleasing to the palate.
By Christine R.

Simple Egg Salad

The simplest, good egg salad that is still delicious! Great for leftover Easter eggs!
By Aimee Smith

Jen's Heavenly Egg Salad

The tang from the Dijon, freshness from the lemon, and liveliness when paired with watercress makes this recipe a MUST! This recipe tastes best when paired with wheat bread, watercress and avocado!! But I can eat it by itself
By luckyjen7

Egg Salad III

This is a great egg salad recipe that a woman I babysat for made! The key ingredient is the chopped pimento stuffed olives. Serve on toasted bread with lettuce and a bit of chopped celery.
By OLIVIES

Quinoa, Beet, and Arugula Salad

Quinoa has a light, fluffy texture when cooked, and can be used as an alternative to white rice or couscous in most dishes. The arugula has a rich peppery taste, and has an exceptionally strong flavor for a leafy green which goes well with the slightly nutty flavor of the quinoa.
By slmcm

Spring Strawberry Spinach Salad

This fresh strawberry and spinach salad is tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing.
By Mona

Strawberry Avocado Salad

I have served this countless times and I am always asked for the recipe, I also use this dressing on many other salads. Enjoy
By ENIGMA497

Strawberry Romaine Salad I

For my wedding shower everyone brought a few recipes and this is one of my favorites. It is refreshing and pretty. This salad also travels well, just save the dressing and use it just before serving.
By Mary J

Best Classic Potato Salad

Creamy, tangy, and crunchy, with a hint of spice and sweetness from pickles, this reminds me of my grandmother's potato salad served every Easter or any time we had barbecue. She always dotted it with olives for a finishing touch and a perfect briny addition. This is the best classic version of good old-fashioned, Southern-style potato salad. Not too mayonaissey with just the right amount of tang! Serve with grilled or smoked meats as the perfect side dish.
By NicoleMcmom

Dandelion Salad

This is a very good use of all those annoying dandelions growing in your yard. Just so long as you don't have a dog! Top with your favorite dressing. I prefer hot bacon dressing!
By ERLENSEE_GERMANY

Egg Salad I

This is my favorite recipe for egg salad because it uses little mayonnaise and plenty of dill.
By Margret

Farro Salad with Asparagus and Parmesan

A light and delicious way to get your whole grains. Perfect salad for picnics, baby or bridal showers or just because!
By Duncan

Blue Cheese Potato Salad

This is a delicious zesty potato salad.
By TOSWEETFORU

Strawberry, Kiwi, and Spinach Salad

My aunt makes this salad for my family and I every time we visit.
By Amy F.

Chef John's Waldorf Salad

A fruit salad has to be pretty darn good to actually get a name, and the venerable Waldorf salad is certainly worthy. Embellish this as you see fit, but I really like it best with just the four ingredients seen here. Things like dried cranberries can add a nice seasonal touch but, for me, the chewy fruit gets in the way of that addictive crunchy/crisp texture.
By Chef John

Pineapple Rocket Salad

This salad is perfect for warmer weather and is my favorite healthy recipe.
By skonkle

Strawberry Blue Cheese Salad

Unusual ingredients make this salad refreshingly different! Even kids like it!
By CHRISPENTINA

Morgan's Waldorf Salad

The idea of Waldorf salad was unappealing to me for years. So I experimented with ingredients a bit and finally found a recipe that's incredibly delicious! This is my own spin on the traditional Waldorf salad. The ingredients crisp, filling, and bursting with juicy flavor. Perfect for hot summer days when you don't feel like firing up the stove.
By Morgan

Spinach and Mushroom Salad

This salad has a warm and slightly tangy bacon dressing. It's one of my family's favorite ways to enjoy a spinach salad.
By MONIQUET
