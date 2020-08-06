Easter Salad Recipes

Strawberries and spinach are delicious in the Spring, and tossed with other fresh ingredients, real bacon, and hard cooked eggs, they make a wonderful salad. A sweet, tangy oil and vinegar dressing tops it off!
Just the presentation of this layered salad in a beautiful pedestal trifle bowl will get their taste buds tingling. Serve as a salad, or dish along thick slices of angel food or buttery pound cake as a refreshing dessert. Mmm!
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
The tang from the Dijon, freshness from the lemon, and liveliness when paired with watercress makes this recipe a MUST! This recipe tastes best when paired with wheat bread, watercress and avocado!! But I can eat it by itself
Quinoa has a light, fluffy texture when cooked, and can be used as an alternative to white rice or couscous in most dishes. The arugula has a rich peppery taste, and has an exceptionally strong flavor for a leafy green which goes well with the slightly nutty flavor of the quinoa.
Creamy, tangy, and crunchy, with a hint of spice and sweetness from pickles, this reminds me of my grandmother's potato salad served every Easter or any time we had barbecue. She always dotted it with olives for a finishing touch and a perfect briny addition. This is the best classic version of good old-fashioned, Southern-style potato salad. Not too mayonaissey with just the right amount of tang! Serve with grilled or smoked meats as the perfect side dish.
A fruit salad has to be pretty darn good to actually get a name, and the venerable Waldorf salad is certainly worthy. Embellish this as you see fit, but I really like it best with just the four ingredients seen here. Things like dried cranberries can add a nice seasonal touch but, for me, the chewy fruit gets in the way of that addictive crunchy/crisp texture.
The idea of Waldorf salad was unappealing to me for years. So I experimented with ingredients a bit and finally found a recipe that's incredibly delicious! This is my own spin on the traditional Waldorf salad. The ingredients crisp, filling, and bursting with juicy flavor. Perfect for hot summer days when you don't feel like firing up the stove.