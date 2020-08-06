Easter Appetizer Recipes

This spinach dip is a huge hit at parties! It has become one of our favorite appetizers to serve guests when we entertain. Prepare ahead, but serve warm from the oven with fresh bread, crackers, chips, pita, etc.
My grandma always made stuffed celery at Thanksgiving and Christmas. As kids, we were always so hungry before the holiday meal we would sneak and get a piece of celery to curb our appetite. It was nearly all gone by meal time and we always got fussed at with hint of a grin from Grandma. Now I never have holiday meals without it!
Light, airy, cheese puffs are a versatile addition to a meal or appetizer plate. Tiny, they're like soup nuts. Larger, they pair well with beer or wine. Even bigger, they can be split and filled with ham, chicken, tuna salad, or even more cheese! These are easier to make than the recipe sounds, yet the result looks impressive enough that you can tell your friends you slaved over them.
My Pennsylvania Dutch grandmother, Florence Walter, used to make these. They are especially great for picnics. The combination of pickled eggs, beets, and onions is really something special. A great way to use up left-over Easter-eggs too!
A very easy, versatile recipe of a pesto topping on French bread slices. One of my most requested recipes! Great for potlucks or as an accompaniment to soup or salad meals. Try them with sun-dried tomato pesto!
A great Easter recipe to do with the kids! Rolls with marshmallows wrapped inside, which become hollow as they bake, it represents the tomb of Jesus on Easter morning, when you break them open they are empty inside!
An unbaked spinach dip. Unlike many other spinach dips this one is served deliciously cold. Enjoy! You can replace the red bell pepper with minced carrot or cucumber, or try using a combination of the three.