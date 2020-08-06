Easter Appetizer Recipes

Find tasty and easy appetizers for Easter dinner, including deviled eggs, spinach dip, and more springtime bites.

Staff Picks

Easter Chick Deviled Eggs

33
Adorable 'deviled' chicks peek out of their eggs. Display in an egg cup or egg tray.
By rachelu

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

420
This spinach dip is a huge hit at parties! It has become one of our favorite appetizers to serve guests when we entertain. Prepare ahead, but serve warm from the oven with fresh bread, crackers, chips, pita, etc.
By Simmi G

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

624
My husband taught me this elegant yet easy side dish! Always a hit at the holidays, and dresses up every day chicken.
By Trish

Grandma's Stuffed Celery

51
My grandma always made stuffed celery at Thanksgiving and Christmas. As kids, we were always so hungry before the holiday meal we would sneak and get a piece of celery to curb our appetite. It was nearly all gone by meal time and we always got fussed at with hint of a grin from Grandma. Now I never have holiday meals without it!
By Sherilyn

Our Best Easter Appetizers

By Carl Hanson

Crab-Stuffed Deviled Eggs

34
These eggs are actually also stuffed with crab, not just topped with crab. They are extremely easy to make. This recipe includes my famous 17-minute egg-cooking method.
By Chef John

Cheese Puffs (Gougeres)

34
Light, airy, cheese puffs are a versatile addition to a meal or appetizer plate. Tiny, they're like soup nuts. Larger, they pair well with beer or wine. Even bigger, they can be split and filled with ham, chicken, tuna salad, or even more cheese! These are easier to make than the recipe sounds, yet the result looks impressive enough that you can tell your friends you slaved over them.
By Carolyn Bunkley

Olive Balls

23
This recipe is great for Christmas time because of the red, green, and white colors. Very tasty! They are made from cream cheese, green olives, seasoned salt, and pecans.
By HSHELTON25

Great Easter Appetizer

10
Delicious! No egg yolks. Great idea for leftover eggs and ham!
By GIOGIOW

Simple Deviled Eggs

318
The eggs are delicious, and it's easy to make more for larger gatherings. I've added onion and celery for a little more flavor and texture.
By Suzanne EE

Ninety Minute Cinnamon Rolls

2353
Delicious cinnamon rolls made with a soft, quick rising dough.
By GOOFYDEBBIE

Air Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs

24
I love not having to wait for the water to boil and not having to wash the pot. I just place my eggs in the air fryer and in 15 minutes they're hard-boiled.
By Yoly
Inspiration and Ideas

Easter Deviled Eggs
67
"This is a fun way to style up Easter eggs and turn an ordinary deviled egg into one with more eye appeal. Good idea!" – lutzflcat
Asparagus Roll-Ups
53
"Great appetizers/finger food for a buffet table. Very nice recipe!" – lutzflcat
Smoked Salmon-Stuffed Pea Pods
Artichoke Hearts Gratin
78
22 Fresh and Easy Easter Appetizers
Caprese Appetizer
313
Lemon Blueberry Bread
1063

A quick bread that is one of my family's favorites.

More Easter Appetizer Recipes

Easter Deviled Eggs

67
A very easy, special touch for Easter and fun to do at baby showers as well. Do some plain white ones to keep everyone happy.
By NancyClancy

Pickled Red Beet Eggs

152
My Pennsylvania Dutch grandmother, Florence Walter, used to make these. They are especially great for picnics. The combination of pickled eggs, beets, and onions is really something special. A great way to use up left-over Easter-eggs too!
By GOURMETFOX

Classic Savory Deviled Eggs

295
Hard-cooked eggs are stuffed with a creamy blend of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and rice wine vinegar. Fresh dill and garlic powder add a delightful flavor.
By Jeff Sikes

Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs

1485
These deviled eggs include bacon and shredded cheddar cheese. Better than your ordinary deviled eggs.
By USEREMILY3260

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

242
A delicious and easy poppy seed bread made from scratch.
By Margie

Paska Bread

56
This traditional Polish egg bread is wonderfully light with a slightly sweet flavor.
By Tiffany Leyda

Avocado Deviled Eggs

73
This is a twist on the traditional deviled egg. I usually use 1 or 2 fewer yolks for the filling.
By thehealthyhousewife

Basil Pesto Bread Rounds

120
A very easy, versatile recipe of a pesto topping on French bread slices. One of my most requested recipes! Great for potlucks or as an accompaniment to soup or salad meals. Try them with sun-dried tomato pesto!
By Sherbg

Spanakopita II

342
The recipe for these spinach and feta appetizer triangles came from a Greek family friend. They may be frozen prior to baking.
By MARY KESSLER

Di's Delicious Deluxe Deviled Eggs

571
These tasty deviled eggs are always a BIG hit. I'm constantly asked to share the recipe. You'll love them, too! Add more hot sauce if you really want to make them deviled!
By HIPPS

Artichoke Bruschetta

403
This is a great bruschetta recipe based on an artichoke dip. It's always a huge hit! Try adding spinach or tomatoes!
By ROXANNEBLESH

Grandma's Stuffed Celery

51
My grandma always made stuffed celery at Thanksgiving and Christmas. As kids, we were always so hungry before the holiday meal we would sneak and get a piece of celery to curb our appetite. It was nearly all gone by meal time and we always got fussed at with hint of a grin from Grandma. Now I never have holiday meals without it!
By Sherilyn

Resurrection Rolls

93
A great Easter recipe to do with the kids! Rolls with marshmallows wrapped inside, which become hollow as they bake, it represents the tomb of Jesus on Easter morning, when you break them open they are empty inside!
By Mommyof3

Cheddar Cheese Straws

182
I won't forget the cheese straws that my mother made for my father. The only difference was that she did not add cayenne pepper. These make wonderful hors d'oevres.
By Carol

Crostini

57
This is a crispy, flavorful way to serve a baguette that is so pretty it is perfect for entertaining!
By BPENDILL

Spinach Dip

65
An unbaked spinach dip. Unlike many other spinach dips this one is served deliciously cold. Enjoy! You can replace the red bell pepper with minced carrot or cucumber, or try using a combination of the three.
By Candice

Rhubarb Bread I

393
Rhubarb is one of the wonderful gifts of spring. This bread will turn it into a delicious treat for the whole family.
By LAFLINT

Overnight Cinnamon Rolls I

445
Make the night before, rolls rise in the fridge overnight and bake the next morning. Easy and delicious. Enjoy!
By DENDES5238
