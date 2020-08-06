Easter Brunch Recipes

Pick the perfect recipe for your Easter brunch. Find breakfast casseroles, hot cross buns, cinnamon rolls, and more.

Quiche a la Benedict

14
It's basically asparagus quiche, but with Canadian bacon. Top with your favorite Hollandaise sauce to serve. Enjoy!
By Amanda E C

Pull-Apart Easter Blossom Bread

A rich eggy dough is twisted into pretty flowers, then filled with jam in this decadent Easter bread. Be sure to look at the pictures for how it is formed. Lemon curd is an option to replace the jam.
By Sarah-May

Egg Explosion!

11
This casserole has been served at our Easter Sunday brunch for over 30 years. It's easy to adjust the spiciness to suit your family's taste. My family likes it spicy, so we even have a bottle of hot sauce on the side for an additional kick! We serve this with a fancy fruit salad and all the Easter fixings for a delicious brunch buffet! Serve with additional sour cream, if desired
By jensenly

Pecan Pineapple Coffee Cake

30
Quick and easy; tastes like pineapple upside-down cake. Coconut may be added to batter to make it taste like a pina colada cake.
By alice

Torta Rustica

65
This savory pie is served at room temperature. Two teaspoons dried basil may be substituted for fresh basil. Use ham or prosciutto ham.
By Ann

Bird's Nest Breakfast Cups

162
I got the basics of this recipe from a friend of mine and thought it was a great idea since these little nests can be made ahead, which I love. They are delicious, easy to make, and can be customized to your own tastes. I not only use the recipe as a delicious grab-and-go breakfast, but serve it to guests nestled into some lovely cheese grits, alongside fresh fruits and French toast made on a panini press. Oh, and don't forget the mimosas!
By EPHESIS

Asparagus Quiche

499
A delectable combination of ingredients that result in a tasty quiche dish.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Aunt Norma's Rhubarb Muffins

609
These fabulous muffins have a crunchy sweet sugar topping and are great with no extra added butter or jam.
By charliebabe

Chef John's Quiche Lorraine

In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
By Chef John

Almond Rhubarb Coffee Cake

This cake is sweet and almondy with rhubarb delectability.
By Neris

Baked Omelet

A great holiday breakfast.
By M. Clayton

Grandma's Orange Rolls with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting

Orange cream cheese frosting--how can you miss?
By Andi Williams
Great Make-Ahead Easter Brunch Recipes
Have a delicious and relaxing Easter morning.
How To Make Cinnamon Roll Bunnies
Our Best Easter Brunch Recipes
Five-Star Easter Brunch Casseroles
How To Make Cinnamon Rolls
Easter Brunch Casserole
25

This is a dish I made for Easter Brunch at church and it was a big hit. This can be made the night before and put in the refrigerator. You will need a 9x13 baking dish.

Goldenrod Egg

This recipe is a generational French family tradition for Easter morning. I have searched the entire internet and I've never heard of anyone having it but our family. Everyone likes it so much that we have it more often than just Easter. It's a food that grows on you!
By danaferre

Polish Poppy Seed Rolls

A real Polish poppy seed roll is actually baked in a loaf, then sliced and served, but here I tried to do individual rolls instead, as well as tweak a few other things. So, while not 100% authentic, these were 100% amazing.
By Chef John

Eggs Benedict Casserole

Overnight Eggs Benedict! Easy to make ahead, perfect for brunch or a special occasion or overnight house guests.
By alycimo

Savory Bacon and Crab Bread Pudding Eggs Benedict

This will certainly make any brunch special, especially a Mother's Day brunch, which will be here before you know it.
By Chef John

Blender Hollandaise Sauce

950
The easiest way to get perfect Hollandaise sauce is to use a blender. This recipe has all the same ingredients as the classic, but no double boiler and no chance of the sauce separating. I love the lemony flavor on fresh steamed asparagus!
By chellebelle

Crustless Spinach Quiche

3223
A quick and easy crustless spinach quiche recipe that uses eggs, spinach, onion, and Muenster cheese for the perfect quiche in less than an hour.
By ANY14TNS

Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns

1340
Nothing beats sticky buns hot out of the oven!
By dakota kelly

The Perfect Cinnamon Roll Icing

482
The right icing can perk up any homemade cinnamon roll. Try this recipe for decadent cream cheese icing on your favorite cinnamon roll and you won't be disappointed.
By Cara McGuire

Overnight Asparagus Mushroom Strata

166
This recipe of my mom's is a colorful make-ahead dish that makes brunch a breeze! Substitute the asparagus with other veggies such as broccoli or zucchini, or add a cup of cooked diced ham or sausage for a non-vegetarian twist.
By Shandeen Gemanis

Bacon, Cheddar and Spinach Strata

94
Even with just one layer of filling in the middle of this strata, you'll be looking at a gorgeous casserole which should thoroughly impress your brunch guests . . . bottomless Mimosas or no.
By Chef John

Hash Brown and Egg Casserole

680
Classic breakfast favorites come together in this layered hash brown casserole with eggs, cheese, and sausage.
By MELISSAKOVACS07

Southern Grits Casserole

245
If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
By Ella Baldwin

Hot Cross Buns I

268
Hot cross buns! Hot cross buns!
By LITSTER5

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

414
This easy, cheesy ham and potato casserole is a definite crowd-pleaser.
By SweetT

Crab Brunch Casserole

135
A delicious casserole - elegant enough for a Sunday brunch!
By DOREENB

Egg and Sausage Casserole

927
This recipe was given to me by a friend several years ago. It's easy to make and always a hit! Co-workers beg for it, and it's my husband's favorite!
By LeAnn

The 9 Best Easter Brunch Casseroles

From savory egg bakes to easy French toast casseroles, your family will love these decadent breakfast casseroles.
By Karla Walsh

Sausage Casserole

1234
Mouth watering, bowl scraping good! This recipe also makes a great dinner entree!
By WILLIAM ROSSBACH

Best Brunch Slab Pie

1
A little like a quiche, this savory dish will surely be a new family-favorite for breakfast, brunch, Christmas, Easter, or, frankly, any morning! As with most of what I cook, I like to add Sriracha and red pepper flakes to taste. Fire it up!
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

346
For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
By Chef John

Easter Breakfast Casserole

562
This is looked forward to every Easter, it is so delicious!
By Stephanie

Egg and Hash Brown Pie

280
Not only is this casserole easy to make and great tasting, it's pleasing to the eyes with it's shades of golden brown, yellow, and green. This dish is great served with sliced fruit and toast or muffins. You may substitute chopped cooked ham for the bacon if you wish.
By HSTR
