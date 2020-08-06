Easter Brunch Recipes

This casserole has been served at our Easter Sunday brunch for over 30 years. It's easy to adjust the spiciness to suit your family's taste. My family likes it spicy, so we even have a bottle of hot sauce on the side for an additional kick! We serve this with a fancy fruit salad and all the Easter fixings for a delicious brunch buffet! Serve with additional sour cream, if desired
I got the basics of this recipe from a friend of mine and thought it was a great idea since these little nests can be made ahead, which I love. They are delicious, easy to make, and can be customized to your own tastes. I not only use the recipe as a delicious grab-and-go breakfast, but serve it to guests nestled into some lovely cheese grits, alongside fresh fruits and French toast made on a panini press. Oh, and don't forget the mimosas!
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
This recipe is a generational French family tradition for Easter morning. I have searched the entire internet and I've never heard of anyone having it but our family. Everyone likes it so much that we have it more often than just Easter. It's a food that grows on you!
A real Polish poppy seed roll is actually baked in a loaf, then sliced and served, but here I tried to do individual rolls instead, as well as tweak a few other things. So, while not 100% authentic, these were 100% amazing.
The easiest way to get perfect Hollandaise sauce is to use a blender. This recipe has all the same ingredients as the classic, but no double boiler and no chance of the sauce separating. I love the lemony flavor on fresh steamed asparagus!
This recipe of my mom's is a colorful make-ahead dish that makes brunch a breeze! Substitute the asparagus with other veggies such as broccoli or zucchini, or add a cup of cooked diced ham or sausage for a non-vegetarian twist.
If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
A little like a quiche, this savory dish will surely be a new family-favorite for breakfast, brunch, Christmas, Easter, or, frankly, any morning! As with most of what I cook, I like to add Sriracha and red pepper flakes to taste. Fire it up!
Not only is this casserole easy to make and great tasting, it's pleasing to the eyes with it's shades of golden brown, yellow, and green. This dish is great served with sliced fruit and toast or muffins. You may substitute chopped cooked ham for the bacon if you wish.