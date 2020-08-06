Easter Lamb Recipes

In this Basque-inspired braised lamb shoulder, the radishes that are cooked with the lamb absorb the other flavors in the dish. I really hope you give this strange, but exciting braised lamb dish a try soon.
As far as mint sauces go, I love experimenting with new ideas, especially around Easter time, and I really liked how this came out. The combination of the sweet-savory sauce and the Dijon crumb crust complemented the lamb perfectly.
The pistachio and mustard crust gives this lamb dish an interesting flavor and texture. Sure, rack of lamb is a little pricey, but no more so than other special occasion meats like prime rib, beef tenderloin, or goose. And, because rack of lamb is sold completely trimmed, you'll have virtually no waste.
This recipe for lamb chops is a favorite in my house. It is an easy and quick recipe for two people (we eat two chops each). Rosemary and thyme give it great flavor. If you double the recipe, remember that the sauce will take longer to reduce.
Who says making a feast has to take forever? For large gatherings like Passover and Easter, leg of lamb is the roast of choice, and arranged on a platter garnished with herbs, it makes a stunning centerpiece. Buying leg of lamb butterflied from the butcher will leave you time to socialize while it is slow-roasting without worrying about uneven cooking.
I've done more than a few lamb dishes dedicated to Easter, but inexplicably have never posted one for a whole leg of lamb. It's such a classic Easter menu option, and, when prepared using this method, makes for a very user-friendly hunk of meat.
This recipe makes a fantastic holiday meal, but everyone likes it so much that you won't wait for a holiday to make it again. Impressive as it looks and tastes, it is actually quite simple to make, and it's basically a meal in one roasting pan so even clean-up is a breeze.
If you're slow-roasting lamb, it comes out so tender you don't need a knife to cut it. And when I say slow, I mean slow - 7 hours. And I am roasting the leg of lamb in the oven, not in a slow cooker. Tastes great served with Dauphinoise potatoes or mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Dried plums and currants tossed with salted, roasted almonds, creme de cassis, and mint is the stuffing for my rolled lamb roast. It's a very easy way to dress up a lamb roast during the holidays. The simple herb rub adds just the right amount of seasoning along with fresh garlic inserted into the top of the roast. My balsamic basil fig sauce creation drizzled over the sliced lamb is the perfect finish touch and extremely flavorful thanks to the fresh basil.