Easter Lamb Recipes

See how to make traditional Easter dishes like roasted leg of lamb or rack of lamb.

Staff Picks

Stuffed Leg of Lamb

33
Rolled leg of lamb stuffed with spinach, goat's cheese and pine nuts. Suggested: Serve with Brussels sprouts cooked in butter and fresh garlic. A scrumptious Irish cuisine that is sure to please!
By Patrick

Braised Lamb with Radishes and Mint

18
In this Basque-inspired braised lamb shoulder, the radishes that are cooked with the lamb absorb the other flavors in the dish. I really hope you give this strange, but exciting braised lamb dish a try soon.
By Chef John

Garlic and Herb Lamb

65
A quick and easy rosemary rub that truly draws out the succulent flavor of lamb. Works on chops or leg of lamb.
By DICIA

Rack of Lamb with Strawberry Mint Sauce

7
As far as mint sauces go, I love experimenting with new ideas, especially around Easter time, and I really liked how this came out. The combination of the sweet-savory sauce and the Dijon crumb crust complemented the lamb perfectly.
By Chef John

Lemon and Thyme Lamb Chops

52
Drag that grill out of storage for spring grilling! Make extra marinade to use on grilled vegetables. Serve with a mint sauce and warmed flatbread.
By Bob Cody

Chef John's Grilled Lamb with Mint-Orange Sauce

58
A minty orange sauce tops tender, grilled, lamb chops.
By Chef John
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Roast Leg of Lamb
"My husband wanted lamb for Easter so I gave this a try. It was AMAZING! We were all cleaning the bones and scraping the pan for the last bits. Fantastic!" – GLOVEKELLY
Chef John's Leg of Lamb
This roast is flavored with pomegranate molasses, mint, and rosemary.
Mint-Crusted Rack of Lamb
Lamb Chops with Balsamic Reduction
1598
Easy Leg of Lamb

More Easter Lamb Recipes

Roasted Rack of Lamb

1242
A rack of lamb is seared, and encrusted with Dijon mustard and garlic and rosemary flavored bread crumbs. Then it is roasted to your desired doneness.
By JENNINE1980

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

492
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Serve with polenta, or my family's favorite—roasted garlic mashed potatoes—to soak up the wonderful sauce.
By S HODGE

Roast Leg of Lamb

134
Cooking peeled potatoes in the pan around the roast is yummy. The only other things you need are gravy made from the pan drippings and a fresh vegetable.
By MBENHAM

Pistachio Crusted Rack of Lamb

102
The pistachio and mustard crust gives this lamb dish an interesting flavor and texture. Sure, rack of lamb is a little pricey, but no more so than other special occasion meats like prime rib, beef tenderloin, or goose. And, because rack of lamb is sold completely trimmed, you'll have virtually no waste.
By Chef John

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

709
This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest. Be prepared for many requests for seconds!
By JMASS

Lamb Chops with Balsamic Reduction

1598
This recipe for lamb chops is a favorite in my house. It is an easy and quick recipe for two people (we eat two chops each). Rosemary and thyme give it great flavor. If you double the recipe, remember that the sauce will take longer to reduce.
By PGRAYMENDOZA

Baked Lamb Chops

182
These are very tasty, and make for an easy main meal to prepare. Try serving them with mashed potatoes, peas and pumpkin.
By Leslie W Dobson

Easy Leg of Lamb

34
Easy leg of lamb! Perfect for Easter dinner! FYI, great boneless leg of lamb can be found at Costco!

Grilled Lamb with Brown Sugar Glaze

373
Sweet and savory, perfect for a spring meal with noodles and a green vegetable. Chops need to marinate one hour.
By Debra

Lamb Ribs with Honey and Wine

103
Combination of Middle Eastern and European dishes. Best if served with steamed vegetables and hot cooked rice.
By ELINOAR

Broiled and Slow-Roasted Butterflied Leg of Lamb With Cumin and Garlic

38
Who says making a feast has to take forever? For large gatherings like Passover and Easter, leg of lamb is the roast of choice, and arranged on a platter garnished with herbs, it makes a stunning centerpiece. Buying leg of lamb butterflied from the butcher will leave you time to socialize while it is slow-roasting without worrying about uneven cooking.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Chef John's Grilled Lamb with Mint-Orange Sauce

58
A minty orange sauce tops tender, grilled, lamb chops.
By Chef John

Stuffed Leg of Lamb

33
Rolled leg of lamb stuffed with spinach, goat's cheese and pine nuts. Suggested: Serve with Brussels sprouts cooked in butter and fresh garlic. A scrumptious Irish cuisine that is sure to please!
By Patrick

Chef John's Roasted Leg of Lamb

88
I've done more than a few lamb dishes dedicated to Easter, but inexplicably have never posted one for a whole leg of lamb. It's such a classic Easter menu option, and, when prepared using this method, makes for a very user-friendly hunk of meat.
By Chef John

Braised Lamb Shanks

89
Succulent braised lamb shanks slow cooked in a red wine, tomato, and fresh basil sauce. Serve with mushroom risotto and grilled zucchini.
By Mrs Savage

Mint Crusted Rack of Lamb

64
I love how the sweet, herbaceous crust works with the subtly gamey meat. Lamb is obviously a popular Easter menu option and this mint-crusted rack of lamb is perfect for the occasion.
By Chef John

Lamb Chops and Vegetables in Foil

5
My favorite recipe. I've been making it for 40 years, and everyone seems to like it. It's fun to make and to serve. Even people who don't like or have never tried lamb like this.
By Sabine Oyer

Easy Roast Leg of Lamb

29
This is an easy leg of lamb recipe that has been a family tradition for years around the holidays. Very little prep work required, however patience is a must.
By BOER_S

Roasted Lamb with Root Vegetables

35
This recipe makes a fantastic holiday meal, but everyone likes it so much that you won't wait for a holiday to make it again. Impressive as it looks and tastes, it is actually quite simple to make, and it's basically a meal in one roasting pan so even clean-up is a breeze.
By DarlisJ

Farikal

18
This is a popular meat dish from Southern Norway. Lamb and cabbage are layered and stewed with peppercorns. Serve with boiled potatoes that have been sprinkled with parsley.
By KATHYANN9

Lamb in the Slow Cooker

We adore Australian or New Zealand lamb, which has more flavor than the blander US lamb. So I was happy to have been given this simple recipe using a Crock-Pot®. Great served with mashed potatoes.
By Carol Foster

Slow Roast Leg of Lamb

3
If you're slow-roasting lamb, it comes out so tender you don't need a knife to cut it. And when I say slow, I mean slow - 7 hours. And I am roasting the leg of lamb in the oven, not in a slow cooker. Tastes great served with Dauphinoise potatoes or mashed potatoes and vegetables.
By cornishbird

Stuffed Leg of Lamb with Balsamic-Fig-Basil Sauce

129
Dried plums and currants tossed with salted, roasted almonds, creme de cassis, and mint is the stuffing for my rolled lamb roast. It's a very easy way to dress up a lamb roast during the holidays. The simple herb rub adds just the right amount of seasoning along with fresh garlic inserted into the top of the roast. My balsamic basil fig sauce creation drizzled over the sliced lamb is the perfect finish touch and extremely flavorful thanks to the fresh basil.
By Barbara E.

Lamb Chops with Mint Oil

11
Homemade lamb chops with mint sauce. Very easy to make and full of flavor!
By Lari K
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com