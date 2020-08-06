Easter Ham Recipes

This recipe has become, hands-down, my favorite ham! This has replaced our Christmas Ham and makes the entire house smell amazing! There is nothing like coming home with this ham cooking! Experiment with the amounts of seasonings to your liking. I prefer more nutmeg but some prefer less nutmeg and more maple syrup!
A great holiday ham glaze needs to have three things: wonderful flavor, gorgeous, shiny appearance, and a crispy, crackling crust you can hear across the room. I'm happy to report this easy-to-make glaze has all those things in abundance.
My family loves ham like this. Sweetly seasoned ham roasted with moist heat is a delicious way to celebrate special occasions. If using a pre-cooked ham, follow the directions on the package for baking times.
A classic baked ham with a simple but tasty sweet brown sugar and pineapple glaze. This main dish will receive applause for its beautiful presentation as well as the irresistible flavor. You will definitely want to have some leftovers!
Traditionally, ham is rubbed with brown sugar and other sweet ingredients. I like my ham to taste like ham and I like my recipes to be simple. Here's an easy recipe that I'm sure your whole family will enjoy.
This is a common recipe brought down through my family. My grandmother made it, my mother still makes it, and we all love it to pieces! It is great left over or chopped into a fresh green salad. I love this ham glaze because it is simple, easy and delicious!
This ham was a big hit at an Easter party a few years back. I got the recipe and have been making it ever since! It's simple since it only has 3 ingredients, but it's delicious nonetheless! I prefer to leave my ham whole once it's done cooking, but others have said they like to shred the ham into chunks and mix the cooked pineapple with it.
A never-fail recipe that is a family favorite. Frequent basting during the cooking time is key to a delicious result. We can't help taking several tester bites while waiting for dinner to be ready. Makes great leftovers for sandwiches. A Maritime tradition with home-baked beans and bakery fresh bread. Also fantastic with potato scallop and buttered green beans.
Soooo many people have told me they have never had ham gravy. Boy, are they missing out. This is my favorite meal; baked ham with mashed potatoes and ham gravy. I hope you will enjoy it as much as I do.
This is my mom's holiday ham recipe. She would cook this easy recipe on my birthday. Made with maraschino cherries, sliced pineapples, brown sugar, honey and much more yummy ingredients. You'll love this ham dinner, and it's not just for the holidays, but great any time of year!
This is a recipe we have used for the past 5 years. The beer really tenderizes the ham. Using beer is probably a Wisconsin thing. We seem to find many uses for it. But don't worry, the ham will not taste like beer when it is done other than maybe a small hint on the bottom portions. I don't like beer at all, so I was quite skeptical at first, but when I found out that the ham I had at my friend's house for Christmas the year before had beer used to make it, I tried it and have been hooked ever since.