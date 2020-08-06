Easter Ham Recipes

The best recipes for your Easter ham. Ideas for glazes, and video tips to help you slice and serve.

Easy Slow Cooker Ham

330
This recipe has become, hands-down, my favorite ham! This has replaced our Christmas Ham and makes the entire house smell amazing! There is nothing like coming home with this ham cooking! Experiment with the amounts of seasonings to your liking. I prefer more nutmeg but some prefer less nutmeg and more maple syrup!
By REINEJESSICA

Chef John's Honey-Glazed Ham

200
A great holiday ham glaze needs to have three things: wonderful flavor, gorgeous, shiny appearance, and a crispy, crackling crust you can hear across the room. I'm happy to report this easy-to-make glaze has all those things in abundance.
By Chef John

Baked Ham

134
My family loves ham like this. Sweetly seasoned ham roasted with moist heat is a delicious way to celebrate special occasions. If using a pre-cooked ham, follow the directions on the package for baking times.
By Auntie KK

Ham with Pineapple

233
A classic baked ham with a simple but tasty sweet brown sugar and pineapple glaze. This main dish will receive applause for its beautiful presentation as well as the irresistible flavor. You will definitely want to have some leftovers!
By NODIETSFORME

Roasted Easter Ham

107
Fresh roasted ham is coated with an easy glaze of mustard and maple syrup. Great for an Easter buffet.
By DOJAGRAM

Not So Sweet Baked Ham

43
Traditionally, ham is rubbed with brown sugar and other sweet ingredients. I like my ham to taste like ham and I like my recipes to be simple. Here's an easy recipe that I'm sure your whole family will enjoy.
By rachelbshepard

Slow Cooker Ham

1431
For a delicious, no-fuss ham that is juicy and good, try this slow cooker sensation with only two ingredients!
By LITTLEMSTXTHANG

Honey Glazed Ham

1523
Serve your dinner guests a honey-glazed ham without the name brand price tag. This corn syrup, honey and butter glaze will do the trick on a spiral-cut ham from the store.
By Colleen B. Smith

Brown Sugar and Pineapple Glazed Ham

50
This easy but delicious ham glaze has been a family holiday favorite for years!
By Lex

Easter Ham

67
This is a family favorite that we make year-round.
By Alison Skaff Straub

Baked Ham with Sweet Glaze

98
This is a common recipe brought down through my family. My grandmother made it, my mother still makes it, and we all love it to pieces! It is great left over or chopped into a fresh green salad. I love this ham glaze because it is simple, easy and delicious!
By aellis0923

Glazed Ham

304
A raw ham is slow roasted, then seasoned with a sweet smoky sauce during the last hour to make a memorable meal with little actual work involved.
By Connie Barnett
Our Best Easter Ham Recipes
Your Easter Sunday spread just isn't complete without a succulent ham dish.
Sweet Bourbon Ham
34
My dad made this ham for Christmas about 15 years ago, and we loved it. I haven't made a different ham since and haven't loved one as much.
Ham with Honey and Brown Sugar Glaze
215
Slow Cooker Ham with Pineapple
15
Bourbon-Glazed Ham
64

This is a delicious combo of about five recipes I found while researching for my first Thanksgiving ham. The empty baking pan afterwards was my best compliment!

Easy Baked Ham

84
My family does this every year with our Christmas Eve ham and it never fails to be anything but delicious!
By BCORTE

Honey-Orange Glazed Ham

57
Perfect recipe for a holiday ham. I use it every year at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Very sweet and easy to make!
By Amanda

Sweet Slow Cooker Ham

38
This ham is so easy to put together and cook in a slow cooker, and with a meat thermometer you can't go wrong! The juices can be thickened with cornstarch at the end to make a glaze.
By smoochthechef

Always Juicy Baked Ham

57
A never-fail recipe that is a family favorite. Frequent basting during the cooking time is key to a delicious result. We can't help taking several tester bites while waiting for dinner to be ready. Makes great leftovers for sandwiches. A Maritime tradition with home-baked beans and bakery fresh bread. Also fantastic with potato scallop and buttered green beans.
By bitsybites

Tasso Ham

16
I used to make this in a restaurant where I worked. I have modified it for the home cook. I make this about twice a summer. It's the hit of any BBQ!!
By DJFoodie

Baked Ham with Sweet Gravy

20
Soooo many people have told me they have never had ham gravy. Boy, are they missing out. This is my favorite meal; baked ham with mashed potatoes and ham gravy. I hope you will enjoy it as much as I do.
By Todd Berg

Rita's Sweet Holiday Baked Ham

334
This is my mom's holiday ham recipe. She would cook this easy recipe on my birthday. Made with maraschino cherries, sliced pineapples, brown sugar, honey and much more yummy ingredients. You'll love this ham dinner, and it's not just for the holidays, but great any time of year!
By AMOREFATA1972

Apricot Brown Sugar Ham

292
This is a family-favorite recipe for a baked ham with a sweet and fruity glaze spiked with mustard powder.
By ROZ21

Bone-In Ham Cooked in Beer

127
This is a recipe we have used for the past 5 years. The beer really tenderizes the ham. Using beer is probably a Wisconsin thing. We seem to find many uses for it. But don't worry, the ham will not taste like beer when it is done other than maybe a small hint on the bottom portions. I don't like beer at all, so I was quite skeptical at first, but when I found out that the ham I had at my friend's house for Christmas the year before had beer used to make it, I tried it and have been hooked ever since.
By LBMQH

Roasted Easter Ham

107
Fresh roasted ham is coated with an easy glaze of mustard and maple syrup. Great for an Easter buffet.
By DOJAGRAM
