Christmas Pie Recipes

Christmas is a perfect time to break out the mincemeat pies, mud pies and key lime pies. Find those and more and choose from 160 recipes for Christmas pie.

Staff Picks

Mincemeat Pie with Brandy Butter

Rating: 5 stars
1
Get the lowdown on how to make marvelous mincemeat tartlets inspired by the Great British Bake Off, brandy butter and all. Green apples, spices, and a medley of candied fruits join the traditional ingredient, beef suet, for a flavorful and festive filling that you can make ahead of time.
By Smart Cookie

Pecan Cranberry Butter Tarts

Rating: 4.71 stars
17
These are the product of early morning experimentation modifying an old butter tart recipe that I've been using for years. They are a combination of sweet and tart, look beautiful, and disappear very quickly!
By Annette

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.65 stars
654
Kentucky bourbon gives a kick to this Southern classic.
By ANITAL

Sparkling Grapefruit Pie

Rating: 4.16 stars
31
I use Indian River pink grapefruit. Serve with whipped cream.
By MARBALET

Buttery Cranberry Pie

Rating: 4.42 stars
48
Great for the holidays- once you serve this pie, everyone wants seconds! Try a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top while still warm. MMMM!
By Sandi Holman

Silky Gingerbread Pie

Rating: 3.54 stars
13
With a filling that's silky-smooth, this pie lets you enjoy classic gingerbread flavors in a whole new way.
By SandyG

Ibby's Grasshopper Pie

Rating: 4.35 stars
34
This is the classic grasshopper pie of all time. My kids still clamor for this one at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
By Ibby

Cranberry Mousse Pie

Rating: 4.43 stars
23
A yummy pie for cranberry lovers...easy!
By Margie Earls

Eggnog Pie

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
A pie for the microwave. A graham cracker crust may be substituted for pre-baked pie crust. Creating this pie is a bit to do, but well worth the time spent!
By WESLEY MURKS

Apple Pie

Rating: 4.6 stars
187
This is a sweet, tart and delicious apple pie. Guaranteed to please. Be sure to use Granny Smith apples since they work the best.
By Lisa H.

Fresh Pear Pie

Rating: 4.75 stars
462
This is quite a refreshing dessert. Serve plain, or with whipped cream or ice cream.
By Carol

Bev's Chocolate Pie

Rating: 4.37 stars
534
This recipe was given to me by a dear friend at a church dinner. This pie never is runny. If you opt to use a frozen prepared pie crust, use the deep dish kind.
By Diana Barnes
Inspiration and Ideas

Our 20 Best Christmas Pie Recipes of All Time
You're sure to have a holly jolly holiday with one of our best Christmas pies of all time.
Peppermint Bavarian Cream Pie
Rating: Unrated
4
You can use powdered or pasteurized egg whites in the meringue.
Mini Orange Mince Pies
Rating: Unrated
27
Blood Orange Tart
Rating: Unrated
4
The Mysterious Past of Mincemeat Pie
Mock Chocolate Cookie Crust
Rating: Unrated
60

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
3540

The one and only! EAGLE BRAND® makes this traditional dessert the perfect ending to a Thanksgiving feast.

More Christmas Pie Recipes

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
1880
This is a tried-and-true, old-fashioned coconut cream pie. Took many years of searching and baking to find the right one and this is it! Enjoy!
By Carol H.

Peanut Butter Pie

Rating: 4.75 stars
438
Peanut butter refrigerator pie, very easy to make. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Lisa G.

Banana Cream Pie I

Rating: 4.43 stars
1596
Banana Cream Pie is one of the yummiest things on earth and this is a great one.
By Ruby Pfeffer

Key Lime Pie VII

Rating: 4.8 stars
4118
This recipe uses condensed milk and sour cream. Fabulously easy. . . a summertime favorite! If you have time, a homemade graham cracker crust is better! Garnish with whipped cream and thin slices of lime if you like.
By ANNRICHARDSON

No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

Rating: 4.78 stars
2297
Creamy and delicious--melts in your mouth. This pie is a real crowd-pleaser and it can be made with reduced-fat ingredients.
By MEGAN5

Apple Crumb Pie

Rating: 4.71 stars
976
You can add walnuts and raisins to this apple crumb pie to make it even dreamier!
By Jackie Smith

Pecan Tassies

Rating: 4.65 stars
191
These little tarts are a great hit - and look beautiful on a holiday tray!
By Carla A.

Old Time Mincemeat Pie

Rating: 4.93 stars
14
An old-fashioned mincemeat pie filling made with meat and sour cherries.
By ONEMINA

Holiday Eggnog Pie

Rating: 4.2 stars
46
If you have ever had a traditional Buttermilk Pie then you will love this pie with its holiday twist! You can also add a splash of brandy or brandy extract for a little kick.
By KILLAKALI03

Pecan Pie V

Rating: 4.7 stars
2873
Unlike most pecan pies, this one does not require corn syrup.
By Elaine Helms

Ricotta Pie (Old Italian Recipe)

Rating: 4.45 stars
82
This is an old Italian recipe for a pie with a sweet crust--just like from the old country. My in-laws are Italian and they say that this is the best pie. It is always requested for Christmas. Mini chocolate bits and lemon rind can be mixed into the batter.
By Misty

Irresistible Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
717
This is the most amazing pecan pie. Once you start eating it you can't stop.
By IHART44

French Silk Chocolate Pie I

Rating: 4.36 stars
548
This pie is delicious. I have been making it for over 25 years. Garnish each slice with whipped topping and chopped walnuts if you like.
By Ruth

Caramel Pie

Rating: 4.55 stars
74
This a quick and easy pie for someone that wants a great dessert but doesn't have a lot of time to stand in the kitchen and make one!
By Patti Hood

Mrs Welch's Butter Tarts

Rating: 4.91 stars
11
A good friend, Mrs Welch, gave me this recipe in the mid 1970's. It's fail-proof, it's delicious, and it's quick-and-easy using ingredients I usually have on-hand.
By Jan Mowbray

Maple Butter Tarts

Rating: 4.87 stars
30
These are a big hit every time I make them. They are an addition to a basket donated at a local fundraiser full of maple products. Sweet with a smooth flavor, they pair well with your favorite vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!
By Inez Quinn

Canned Apple Pie Filling

Rating: 4.52 stars
381
This recipe makes 7 quart jars of filling for apple pies. 2 quarts make a 9 inch pie. Need to have 7 one quart canning jars, with rings and lids.
By rhonda

White Christmas Pie

Rating: 4.56 stars
18
This is a delicious, yet not-too-filling pie. It does remind you of a blanket of snow on Christmas morning.
By Rhea

Mom's Cranberry Apple Pie

Rating: 4.6 stars
57
This is a modified apple pie recipe my mother has had for years. I prefer a combination of Braeburn, Fuji, and McIntosh apples.
By SaraSunshine

Easy Pumpkin Pie Squares

Rating: 4.43 stars
285
A delicious pumpkin pie without having to roll out a crust. A great snack and Halloween treat.
By JRR

Galaktoboureko

Rating: 4.56 stars
79
This is a recipe that my mom got from a coworker and would make regularly when I was young. Galaktoboureko is a traditional Greek dessert made with a custard in a crispy phyllo pastry shell. After all these years it is still a family favorite. I hope that everyone enjoys it as much as we do.
By GAPGIRL

Pumpkin Dessert

Rating: 4.56 stars
301
This is a nice change from pumpkin pie at your next holiday get together. Serve with whipped cream.
By Bea Gassman
