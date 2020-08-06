Christmas Candy Recipes

Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more. Use any type of nut that you like in place of the almonds.
After several failed attempts at making homemade brittle, I finally got some sense and called my Grandma Myrna! She gave me this recipe for brittle made in the microwave, and I had instant success! The best tips she gave were to 'work quickly, have everything pre-measured out, and for goodness' sake, don't burn yourself!'
This recipe comes from an Amish family who package this treat for gifts to friends and neighbors every Christmas. It is truly the tastiest, easiest, and most foolproof caramel corn recipe you'll ever find!
These truffles will be soft inside despite that it feels firm on the outside. You only need to store them in a cool place, but not necessarily the fridge. Make sure you always use an airtight container! Be sure to use good quality chocolate!
I double the recipe and put in a glass baking dish (9x13 inches). Nice for holidays . . . Keep it for a secret and family and friends will think you worked forever on it . . . (smiles). You can also use peanut butter chips and make peanut butter fudge.
I thought I was gonna show you how to make a famous candy, based on a famous ice cream, but as it turns out, it's actually the other way around. The ice cream flavor was inspired by an Australian candy that goes by the same name, which used the same signature ingredients--chocolate, marshmallows, and nuts. Regardless, this is super easy to make, and would be an absolutely wonderful edible gift for the upcoming holidays. Keep unused portions in the fridge.
This candied grapefruit peel is delightfully bittersweet and festive-looking. You can also dip the cooled rinds in chocolate. Will keep in an airtight container for several weeks, or in the refrigerator longer.
This is a wonderful peanut brittle that is easy to make and wows everyone! Have all the ingredients for this recipe measured out and ready. This recipe requires that you react quickly. You do not have time to measure ingredients in between steps.
This candy tastes wonderful and takes about 15 minutes to make. My sister and I did three batches in an hour one year for Christmas. I use a cast iron skillet and some times just a few of the almonds to help gauge the readiness.
An easy recipe for hard candy. The hardest part is waiting for the sugar to reach the proper temperature. Be patient and use a candy thermometer for perfect candy. This recipe can easily be adjusted by using different flavored extracts and food colorings.