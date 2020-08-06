Christmas Candy Recipes

Fudge, peanut brittle, caramels, whatever you fancy! Here are all your favorite Christmas candies, and maybe a few you haven't even thought of yet.

5-Ingredient Peppermint Bark

Rating: 4.66 stars
406
This layered peppermint bark is a delectable blend of semisweet chocolate, white chocolate, and peppermint. Semisweet, milk chocolate, or dark chocolate can be used.
By Andrea

Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy

Rating: 4.62 stars
1363
Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more. Use any type of nut that you like in place of the almonds.
By FUNKYSEAMONKEY

Chocolate Covered Marshmallows

Rating: 4.57 stars
83
Easy and yummy. Great for parties.
By Tricia D

Divinity

Rating: 4.56 stars
209
White divinity which I used to call divinity fudge. Absolutely divine! Store in an airtight container.
By Cathy

Grandma Myrna's Honey-Walnut Brittle

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
After several failed attempts at making homemade brittle, I finally got some sense and called my Grandma Myrna! She gave me this recipe for brittle made in the microwave, and I had instant success! The best tips she gave were to 'work quickly, have everything pre-measured out, and for goodness' sake, don't burn yourself!'
By Kim

Homemade Caramels with Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt

Rating: 5 stars
4
These deliciously buttery caramels are covered with rich dark chocolate and just a touch of sea salt for an incredible combination that you will love! Store in the refrigerator.
By larkspur

Chocolate Covered Cherries

Rating: 4.71 stars
345
Easy, delicious cherries. Just like you buy in the box! It's best to let the candies ripen for 1 to 2 weeks.
By Meredith

Caramels

Rating: 4.64 stars
901
I have used this recipe for almost 41 years, and have yet to have any bad batches. My grandson loves 'em!
By Barbara

My Amish Friend's Caramel Corn

Rating: 4.88 stars
1567
This recipe comes from an Amish family who package this treat for gifts to friends and neighbors every Christmas. It is truly the tastiest, easiest, and most foolproof caramel corn recipe you'll ever find!
By ANITALOUISE

Torrone (Italian Nut and Nougat Confection)

Rating: 4.41 stars
39
This chewy nougat is studded with pistachios and toasted almonds. Edible rice paper on the bottom makes it easy to slice and serve.
By Chef John

Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge

Rating: 4.48 stars
2479
This is the best recipe for creamy and delicious peanut butter fudge I have ever used. It is great for sharing at work.
By ANGIEH

Rum Truffles

Rating: 4.47 stars
38
These truffles will be soft inside despite that it feels firm on the outside. You only need to store them in a cool place, but not necessarily the fridge. Make sure you always use an airtight container! Be sure to use good quality chocolate!
By TOO TOO
Inspiration and Ideas

Our Top 20 Christmas Candy Recipes
Homemade candy is such a treat, and it's a favorite for gift-giving. Get recipes for fudge, peanut brittle, peppermint bark, truffles, caramels, toffee, and other old-fashioned favorites.
How to Make Homemade Candy
All you need are a few supplies, simple ingredients, and a little know-how.
Mom's Best Peanut Brittle
Rating: Unrated
1277
Buckeyes
Rating: Unrated
135
20 Easy Christmas Candies You Can Make With 5 Ingredients or Less
Grandpa's Popcorn Balls
Rating: Unrated
195

Fudge

Rating: 4.49 stars
1759

I double the recipe and put in a glass baking dish (9x13 inches). Nice for holidays . . . Keep it for a secret and family and friends will think you worked forever on it . . . (smiles). You can also use peanut butter chips and make peanut butter fudge.

What Is Sponge Candy and How Do I Make It?

Seafoam candy, honeycomb, honeycomb toffee: whatever you call it, it's delicious.
By Vicky McDonald

Double-Decker Marshmallow Fudge

Rating: 4 stars
11
A layer of homemade marshmallow batter is poured over a pan of fudge to make a truly decadent version of this holiday favorite.
By Mackenzie Schieck

How to Make Marshmallows: Tips for Beginners

You might never settle for store-bought 'mallows again.
By Mackenzie Schieck

Chocolate Salami

Rating: 5 stars
7
This no-bake chocolate salami recipe (salame de chocolate) from Brazil is very easy. It's named salami because it looks like one. It's a great conversation piece!
By Rita

Chef John's Rocky Road

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
I thought I was gonna show you how to make a famous candy, based on a famous ice cream, but as it turns out, it's actually the other way around. The ice cream flavor was inspired by an Australian candy that goes by the same name, which used the same signature ingredients--chocolate, marshmallows, and nuts. Regardless, this is super easy to make, and would be an absolutely wonderful edible gift for the upcoming holidays. Keep unused portions in the fridge.
By Chef John

How To Make Candy: A Beginner's Guide

You can be a kid in your very own candy shop!
By Vanessa Greaves

Chocolate Orange Truffles

Rating: 4.48 stars
84
Use orange liqueur or orange juice to flavor these dipped truffles. This is a very easy recipe, requiring no candy thermometer and no sensitive tempering of the chocolate.
By Terry

Easy Candied Grapefruit Peel

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This candied grapefruit peel is delightfully bittersweet and festive-looking. You can also dip the cooled rinds in chocolate. Will keep in an airtight container for several weeks, or in the refrigerator longer.
By Ellen P

Aunt Teen's Creamy Chocolate Fudge

Rating: 4.61 stars
2456
This was my aunt's recipe for fudge, passed down through the family. It's better than any fudge I've ever had at the Jersey shore, and easy enough to whip up in 15 minutes or so.
By Kelly Phillips

Puppy Chow

Rating: 4.71 stars
1021
This recipe can be served as an appetizer or dessert.
By Nicky

Buckeye Balls II

Rating: 4.59 stars
959
These are chocolate-covered balls of peanut butter and confectioners' sugar.
By Allison O'Brien

Mom's Best Peanut Brittle

Rating: 4.73 stars
1277
This is a wonderful peanut brittle that is easy to make and wows everyone! Have all the ingredients for this recipe measured out and ready. This recipe requires that you react quickly. You do not have time to measure ingredients in between steps.
By Amanda

Microwave Peanut Brittle

Rating: 4.43 stars
583
This is a wonderful recipe but you should only make it once a year, because you can't stop eating it.
By Joyce

Million Dollar Fudge

Rating: 4.58 stars
233
I have had this recipe for years; it makes an especially creamy fudge. Store in a tin box.
By BETHJ1

Chewy Caramel

Rating: 4.65 stars
522
Rich, chewy caramel to individually wrap or use in candy making.
By HARSHMA

World's Best Peanut Butter Fudge

Rating: 4.61 stars
597
A friend shared this recipe with me, and it is by far the best fudge recipe I've ever tried. This fudge is too good to only make at Christmas!
By Debby

Chocolate Pretzels

Rating: 4.65 stars
585
These are unlike any chocolate pretzel I have ever had before! My aunt gave me the recipe and they are wonderful.
By Mel

English Toffee

Rating: 4.19 stars
221
This candy tastes wonderful and takes about 15 minutes to make. My sister and I did three batches in an hour one year for Christmas. I use a cast iron skillet and some times just a few of the almonds to help gauge the readiness.
By nora

Best Ever Popcorn Balls

Rating: 4.42 stars
512
Sweet, crunchy balls of popcorn.
By TABKAT

Milk Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Rating: 4.42 stars
84
This peppermint bark has a delicious milk chocolate layer on the bottom with white chocolate and bits of candy canes on top.
By caityb19

Easy Decadent Truffles

Rating: 4.57 stars
1058
Insanely easy, but oh so rich! Recipe makes a large amount but you can vary flavorings and coatings to make several different varieties.
By Jenny Saunders

Hard Candy

Rating: 4.61 stars
197
An easy recipe for hard candy. The hardest part is waiting for the sugar to reach the proper temperature. Be patient and use a candy thermometer for perfect candy. This recipe can easily be adjusted by using different flavored extracts and food colorings.
By JUDITH SYNESAEL

Grandma's Creamy Peanut Butter Fudge

Rating: 4.91 stars
32
Chef John's old-fashioned fudge is firm to the touch but melts instantly once it hits your tongue.
By Chef John
