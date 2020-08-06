Christmas Gingerbread Recipes

This is one my mum in England used to make when we were kids. It was always the biggest hit every year. Use your imagination and a variety of candies to make doors, windows, pathways, and a garden. Note, this gingerbread house takes 2 to 3 days to complete. You can buy a variety of candies for decoration.
Banana bread and gingerbread come together in this delicious recipe. It's a great way to use up those extra bananas during the holidays or wintertime. A thick vanilla glaze is the perfect finishing touch.
These white chocolate chip gingerbread cookies will rock your world and leave your friends begging for more! I must've made them 100 times before finally perfecting this recipe. Great for the holidays.
These fast and easy cupcakes are great with ginger frosting or a can of buttercream, and are very easy to decorate. If you're an entertainer, these cupcakes are great for special occasions, and can be adorned with candy and other treats to match a holiday. I used these cupcakes for Christmas and they were delicious!!! Try them with a warm cup of milk or some coffee. Anything you can make with gingerbread is better with gingerbread cupcakes.
These cookies are so versatile! They are delicious, naturally low-fat, and even make terrific Christmas ornaments that keep for years. Royal Icing is best for decoration. CAUTION: These cookies have a way of disappearing!
Great tasting and a definite twist for gingerbread! Not overpowering. When storing, do not cover tightly, the top will become very moist instead of nice and crunchy. Serve plain or with a generous dollop of whipped cream.
An easy-to-make delightful treat! Irresistible and divine with tea, these gingerbread muffins will fill your kitchen with the smell of the holidays. Passed down to me from my mother-in-law. My husband grew up on these muffins and still loves them!