Christmas Gingerbread Recipes

Tender gingerbread cakes, plus gingerbread cookies that are perfect for decorating as gingerbread people, gingerbread houses, or just making the Christmas season more spicy.

Favorite Old Fashioned Gingerbread

This soft and spicy gingerbread cake is scrumptious served warm with cream!

Gingerbread Cookies

Spiced gingerbread cookies cut in any shape are the perfect holiday treat!
By Stephanie Schneidewind

Children's Gingerbread House

This is one my mum in England used to make when we were kids. It was always the biggest hit every year. Use your imagination and a variety of candies to make doors, windows, pathways, and a garden. Note, this gingerbread house takes 2 to 3 days to complete. You can buy a variety of candies for decoration.
By Ruth

Upside Down Pear Gingerbread Cake

Delicious, yet easy to make. The perfect dessert for a Thanksgiving or Christmas feast.
By blondiegreen

Banana Gingerbread with Vanilla Glaze

Banana bread and gingerbread come together in this delicious recipe. It's a great way to use up those extra bananas during the holidays or wintertime. A thick vanilla glaze is the perfect finishing touch.
By Dianne

Gingerbread Whoopie Pies

These cookies are not a pie, and these pies aren't even cookies! They're really little cakes. Despite their confusing name, they are delicious and fun to make.

Soft Gingerbread Cookies

These cookies are warm and delicious on a cold winter's day. Cut them into any shape to fit your holiday celebrations.
By Sara

Chewy White Chocolate Chip Gingerbread Cookies

These white chocolate chip gingerbread cookies will rock your world and leave your friends begging for more! I must've made them 100 times before finally perfecting this recipe. Great for the holidays.
By Mickie Lear

Moist, Tender Spice Cake: Gingerbread Variation

This is a substantial yet tender spice cake that's flavorful enough to serve unadorned. For my gingerbread variation, consider bringing along a jar of lemon curd.

Ye Ole Gingerbread

A deliciously moist never-fail loaf. I bake this loaf before bed and leave it in the cooling oven overnight. NO hard crusts!
By Mandy

Gingerbread Cupcakes

These fast and easy cupcakes are great with ginger frosting or a can of buttercream, and are very easy to decorate. If you're an entertainer, these cupcakes are great for special occasions, and can be adorned with candy and other treats to match a holiday. I used these cupcakes for Christmas and they were delicious!!! Try them with a warm cup of milk or some coffee. Anything you can make with gingerbread is better with gingerbread cupcakes.
By Tigerlily
Gingerbread Cake with Lemon Glaze
"This is a wonderful, moist, easy cake with perfect texture. A festive winter dessert...the glaze over the warm cake is the perfect touch." – Kristin
Grandma's Gingerbread Pancakes
"These are my absolute favorite pancakes." – Tanya
Pumpkin Gingerbread
Gingerbread Cheesecake
Christmas Gingerbread House
Gingerbread Men Cookies

Gingerbread men cookies are full of warm and festive, holiday flavors.
By McCormick Spice
Sponsored By McCormick® Holiday

Gingerbread Men

This recipe for gingerbread men uses butterscotch pudding mix and doesn't require molasses!
By Kim Mills

Zucchini Gingerbread

A moist spicy zucchini bread perfect for the transition from summer to fall.
By Sarah-May

Kim's Gingerbread Cookies

Fun, tasty gingerbread cookies for a holiday dessert or winter bake sales.
By Kim

Classic Gingerbread Cutouts

These cookies are so versatile! They are delicious, naturally low-fat, and even make terrific Christmas ornaments that keep for years. Royal Icing is best for decoration. CAUTION: These cookies have a way of disappearing!
By Brandi Clark

Gingerbread Cookie Mix in a Jar

Gingerbread Cookie Mix layered in a one quart canning jar. Great Christmas gift. Place a circle of gingerbread fabric between lid and ring and tie a gingerbread man cookie cutter onto jar with ribbon!
By Staci

Blueberry Gingerbread

Great tasting and a definite twist for gingerbread! Not overpowering. When storing, do not cover tightly, the top will become very moist instead of nice and crunchy. Serve plain or with a generous dollop of whipped cream.
By Jo in Arlington

Gingerbread I

Gingerbread is an old-fashioned, warm, and spicy treat you can make easily at home with this recipe.
By Kathleen Dickerson

Heather's Gingerbread Cookies

This is a very tasty Christmas dessert. This recipe is very nice for Christmas parties as it makes 2 1/2 dozen 2 1/2 inch cookies.
By Heather

Gingerbread-Pear Muffins

These gingerbread and pear muffins are perfectly sweet and spicy and a great morning treat during the holiday season.
By inspirepassion

Gingerbread Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

A wonderful change of pace for the holiday season. Moist and spicy cake balanced by creamy, soft frosting.
By Kevin Ryan

Cake Mix Gingerbread Men

Use your magic to decorate these delicious little ginger guys, made from Duncan Hines spice cake mix. Or start a family tradition by making these gingerbread men with your children.
By Duncan HinesR Canada

Gingerbread Pear Cake

Gingerbread and pears are combined in a beautiful and tasty upside down cake that is a delightful blend of fruit and spice.
By Mallinda

Excellent Apple Gingerbread

This is a traditional Polish Christmas gingerbread with apple filling. Believe me, it is excellent and easy to make!
By Izabela

Easy Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Try these quick and easy vegan gingerbread cookies, made with allspice, ginger, cinnamon, and molasses; just in time for vegan Christmas baking!
By Fioa

Gingerbread Pound Cake

Perfect pound cake for the holidays... or any day for us gingerbread lovers! The lemon sauce is optional, but the combination is sublime!
By NancyLou

Gingerbread Muffins

An easy-to-make delightful treat! Irresistible and divine with tea, these gingerbread muffins will fill your kitchen with the smell of the holidays. Passed down to me from my mother-in-law. My husband grew up on these muffins and still loves them!
By Melissa Kosswig

Gingerbread Scones

These gingerbread scones are great right out of the oven but they really are best the next day. We prefer ours fairly plain but feel free to add a glaze of your choice. Enjoy!
By Bren

Gingerbread Cheesecake Bars

These cheesecake bars are packed full of gingerbread flavor that gingerbread lovers won't be able to get enough of.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Gingerbread Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting

Looking for a new recipe for your holiday cookie swap? Try these reduced-sugar and low-calorie gingerbread cookies made with Stevia In The Raw® and topped with a rich cream cheese frosting.
By In The Raw
Sponsored By Cumberland--In The Raw

Paula's Pumpkin Gingerbread Trifle

A classic English dessert with the flavors of fall. Perfect ending to a Christmas or Thanksgiving feast!
By legraham937
