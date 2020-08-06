Christmas Bread Recipes

Here are our best-loved recipes for panettone, stollen, pumpkin bread, and other seasonal favorites. Choose from more than 180 gift-worthy recipes.

Staff Picks

Nana's Christmas Stollen

A German Christmas treat. This recipe was handed down by my great grandmother to my grandmother to my mother.
By Christine L.

Danish Cinnamon Snails

Americans would call these cinnamon rolls--but this version is the original Danish version and it's absolutely wonderful. They are traditionally served with coffee or tea at Christmas time, and they are to die for!
By malene_2

Finnish Nissua

54
Nissua is a tender Finnish sweet bread made with cardamom. This bread is formed into braided loaves or wreaths, and topped with a simple frosting.
By Judy

Norwegian Potato Flatbread (Lefse)

8
This is my take on Norwegian flatbread. Without really knowing what I was doing, these came out delightfully tender, supple, almost fabric-like in texture, and tasting deliciously like something between a crepe and a potato pancake. They're traditionally served with butter and a sprinkle of sugar, but I also enjoy them with some smoked salmon, sour cream, and fresh dill. My other favorite topping combo is butter and some kind of berry jam and sour cream.
By Chef John

Swedish Saffron Buns

17
These traditional, raisin-studded, Swedish saffron buns are frequently baked around Christmas time. They are a very tasty and lovely tradition!
By CAMILLAAA

Panettone Loaves

22
This is the Italian answer to fruitcake. A lovely textured, citrus infused fruitcake or bread that will satiate an appetite for something sweet and delicate to accompany tea or coffee. For this recipe you will need 3 (3 1/4x7 inch baking-safe paper bags. Be sure to use paper bags that are intended for baking. The lunch bags sold in most grocery stores are unsafe to use!
By Stephanie

Jule Kaka

17
This is a Swedish Christmas Bread with candied fruits and a yummy cardamom flavor.
By Janice

Cranberry-Orange Tea Ring

7
This lovely and delicious tea ring combines the classic flavors of cranberry and orange to create a tender and beautiful loaf that everyone will love!
By larkspur

Sticky Buns

Yum! What can be better than a hot sticky bun for breakfast or a late night snack? Pop one into the microwave for a few seconds to make them taste fresh from the oven.
By MARBALET

Danish Kringle

148
This recipe is from my father-in-law's mother who was born and raised in Denmark. It is a wonderful holiday pastry treat that is both beautiful and delicious. Plan to make your dough at least 1 to 2 days in advance--but it's very simple. It takes just a few minutes to prepare and refrigerate. Creating the kringle takes more time, but it is worth it!
By Colleen Royal

Pumpkin Gingerbread

1513
Wonderfully flavorful and fragrant bread for the holidays.
By frosty

Chocolate Babka

Of all of the breads I've baked, my friends love this one the most. It's soft and moist, and the chocolate just melts in your mouth when you bite into a slice. I hope you'll like it as much as we do!
By Lilia
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Old-World Poppy Seed Roll
81
"My grandparents were Czech. When I made this roll, both my mom and dad said, 'Your grandmas would be proud.' Delicious!" – Kimberly
What is Panettone?
Is it a cake? A bread? A loaf? Learn more about the Italian delicacy.
Finnish Pulla
Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread
Christmas Stollen

More Christmas Bread Recipes

Janet's Rich Banana Bread

9563
Sour cream guarantees a moist and tender loaf. And bananas are sliced instead of mashed in this recipe, giving a concentrated banana taste in every bite.
By vjonsson

Banana Crumb Muffins

14431
The crumb topping is what makes these banana muffins stand apart from the ordinary. They're scrumptious!
By Allrecipes Member

Extreme Banana Nut Bread 'EBNB'

2570
This is my mom's dense, excellent, and definitely unhealthy banana nut bread recipe. It's always completely gone in minutes. This is great at parties, but hazardous at home. HEALTH WARNINGS: EBNB may be habit forming.
By SASEIGEL

Amish White Bread

6192
This recipe will give you two loaves of plain, sweet white bread that are quick and easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Ever Banana Bread

2228
This really is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. Very moist and it freezes well. I also bake this in 3 small loaf pans however you may need to shorten the baking time.
By Rose

Old World Poppy Seed Roll

81
Tender, soft, sweet yeast bread swirled with a creamy homemade poppy seed filling. Growing up, my mother and aunts always made this Eastern European bread for Easter and Christmas. Looks complicated, but is easy enough to make for an Old-World treat. I like it best after the second day.
By Linda

Blueberry Zucchini Bread

3164
Blueberries and zucchini baked up into delicious little summertime bread loaves!
By Laura Moody
Sponsored By MyPlate

Polish Egg Bread

15
This recipe came from a friend and it is fantastic. I was in Poland in August and enjoyed the bread there so I was glad when I received this recipe. Everyone asks me for the recipe.
By BOBBIELLEN1

Yorkshire Pudding

213
A yummy and traditional addition to the holiday feast. If you intend to make this, the timing has to be juuuuust right. I would suggest preparing the mixture the evening before, and having it ready while the roast beef is cooking. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Mort Tibble

Golden Crescent Rolls

400
This is a great recipe for sweet, fluffy crescent rolls (kind of like a croissant but more dense).
By Mike A.

Baked Apple Roses

145
These were inspired by a cook named Ana, a Brazilian food blogger living in Italy. I really hope you give these gorgeous looking, and very delicious apple roses a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Angie's Perfect Dinner Rolls

658
This is a recipe given to me by my aunt. The rolls are excellent!
By Cristy H

Basic Babka

7
This Jewish treat is a hybrid of sweet roll, swirl bread, and coffee cake. It's a sweet yeast dough that you roll out, fill, and roll up like a jelly roll, then cut, twist, and bake in a loaf pan. Don't worry: It looks fancy (and it IS a little messy), but it's seriously easy to do. And once you get the dough down, you can try it with other fillings.
By Nicholio

Grandma's Clover Leaf Rolls

33
The dough for these rolls is formed into three balls of dough, then baked in muffin tins to make the clover leaf shape.
By brownie421

Potato Rolls

87
I have been eating these rolls since I was a kid. I don't know where they started out, but I remember my grandmother making them. They freeze well and taste great split open and toasted.
By Derrick Van Hoeter

Grandma's Orange Rolls with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting

7
Orange cream cheese frosting--how can you miss?
By Andi Williams

Danish Kringle

148
This recipe is from my father-in-law's mother who was born and raised in Denmark. It is a wonderful holiday pastry treat that is both beautiful and delicious. Plan to make your dough at least 1 to 2 days in advance--but it's very simple. It takes just a few minutes to prepare and refrigerate. Creating the kringle takes more time, but it is worth it!
By Colleen Royal

Cranberry Orange Loaf

943
This is an excellent flavor to choose from. Orange and cranberry flavors will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit. It tastes even better the next day.
By Allrecipes Member

Danish Almond Puff

46
My mom used to make this Almond Puff every year for Christmas. It is very elegant and pretty--and surprisingly easy to make. I almost always have every ingredient already in my cupboard. I made it myself for the first time and my husband loved it. I'm planning to make it for his mom when she comes to visit. This is a fun one to share.
By WarringEagle

Pumpkin Gingerbread

1513
Wonderfully flavorful and fragrant bread for the holidays.
By frosty

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

847
I make this recipe during the holidays. It is moist, and freezes well! I bake them in coffee cans, and wrap them in colored cellophane to give as gifts.
By Star Pooley and KC

Chef John's Sticky Buns

35
A soft buttery dough and crunchy caramel topping are the stars in Chef John's perfected pecan sticky bun recipe.

Chocolate Babka

60
Of all of the breads I've baked, my friends love this one the most. It's soft and moist, and the chocolate just melts in your mouth when you bite into a slice. I hope you'll like it as much as we do!

Banana Nut Bread Baked in a Jar

269
This makes a great gift for friends and neighbors. Also great for Christmas Bazaar item. Decorate with pretty label and a circle of Christmas fabric under the jar ring. Using the same basic recipe you can substitute different fruits and vegetables to make other varieties.
By Linda Jean
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com