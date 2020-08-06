Christmas Bread Recipes

Americans would call these cinnamon rolls--but this version is the original Danish version and it's absolutely wonderful. They are traditionally served with coffee or tea at Christmas time, and they are to die for!
This is my take on Norwegian flatbread. Without really knowing what I was doing, these came out delightfully tender, supple, almost fabric-like in texture, and tasting deliciously like something between a crepe and a potato pancake. They're traditionally served with butter and a sprinkle of sugar, but I also enjoy them with some smoked salmon, sour cream, and fresh dill. My other favorite topping combo is butter and some kind of berry jam and sour cream.
This is the Italian answer to fruitcake. A lovely textured, citrus infused fruitcake or bread that will satiate an appetite for something sweet and delicate to accompany tea or coffee. For this recipe you will need 3 (3 1/4x7 inch baking-safe paper bags. Be sure to use paper bags that are intended for baking. The lunch bags sold in most grocery stores are unsafe to use!
This recipe is from my father-in-law's mother who was born and raised in Denmark. It is a wonderful holiday pastry treat that is both beautiful and delicious. Plan to make your dough at least 1 to 2 days in advance--but it's very simple. It takes just a few minutes to prepare and refrigerate. Creating the kringle takes more time, but it is worth it!
This is my mom's dense, excellent, and definitely unhealthy banana nut bread recipe. It's always completely gone in minutes. This is great at parties, but hazardous at home. HEALTH WARNINGS: EBNB may be habit forming.
Tender, soft, sweet yeast bread swirled with a creamy homemade poppy seed filling. Growing up, my mother and aunts always made this Eastern European bread for Easter and Christmas. Looks complicated, but is easy enough to make for an Old-World treat. I like it best after the second day.
A yummy and traditional addition to the holiday feast. If you intend to make this, the timing has to be juuuuust right. I would suggest preparing the mixture the evening before, and having it ready while the roast beef is cooking. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
This Jewish treat is a hybrid of sweet roll, swirl bread, and coffee cake. It's a sweet yeast dough that you roll out, fill, and roll up like a jelly roll, then cut, twist, and bake in a loaf pan. Don't worry: It looks fancy (and it IS a little messy), but it's seriously easy to do. And once you get the dough down, you can try it with other fillings.
My mom used to make this Almond Puff every year for Christmas. It is very elegant and pretty--and surprisingly easy to make. I almost always have every ingredient already in my cupboard. I made it myself for the first time and my husband loved it. I'm planning to make it for his mom when she comes to visit. This is a fun one to share.
This makes a great gift for friends and neighbors. Also great for Christmas Bazaar item. Decorate with pretty label and a circle of Christmas fabric under the jar ring. Using the same basic recipe you can substitute different fruits and vegetables to make other varieties.