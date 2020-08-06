Christmas Side Dish Recipes

Sure, everyone knows orange-fleshed sweet potatoes aren't really yams, but it makes for a shorter name. I'm not a huge sweet side dish person, but I make an exception for these candied yams that use lemon instead of orange juice as a sweetener.
This spicy cranberry sauce uses honey and pears to sweeten it instead of sugar. I try to prepare this at least a few hours ahead of time to allow all the flavors to blend, but if you don't have time to wait, it's still delicious. A beautiful sweet/tart addition to any feast.
Beets were my sworn enemy until I tried them like this, it's a great way to use root vegetables. I think the beets add a beautiful red color to the dish, but if it bothers you to serve pinkish vegetables, substitute parsnips, rutabaga, or any similar vegetable; be creative!
This is a great casserole that I threw together one day when a friend requested Broccoli au Gratin for her birthday dinner. This is a great idea for those who aren't big fans of bread crumbs. Also, the eggs can be taken out for a great sauce and using skim milk and fat-free cheese works well, too. It's basically a great recipe that can be easily altered according to taste. Enjoy!
A sauce like this only takes minutes, and the results are noticeably superior to their store-bought counterparts. If you are doing a prime rib, or other roast beef, you may want to seriously consider whipping up a batch of this classic horseradish sauce.
Hasselback potatoes were created at the Hotel Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden in the 1940's, and they're still a popular side dish today. Not only are they delicious, and easy to make with lovely presentation, they take half the time to cook in an air fryer.
It was my first year cooking Christmas dinner for the family and I was just thinking of imaginative vegetables I could have! Turned out great and everyone loved them and have been cooking them ever since. Goes well with everything.
A new recipe a neighbor gave us. What a hit with my family. Just the right mixture of garlic and cashews with our favorite side dish, broccoli. And, so very easy to make!! If in a pinch, you could probably use frozen broccoli too, but I haven't tried.
This is a seafood stuffing that has been in my family for a while. We have never actually stuffed the bird with this to avoid the turkey having a 'fishy' taste. We tend to like our dressing very moist, but if you prefer a drier stuffing, only use half of the broth.
This is the classic sweet potato recipe that my grandmother serves each year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. It's very simple, yet each time I make it people rave and ask for the recipe. Embarrassingly simple & quite delicious!
Baked rose-shaped potato gratins would be great for entertaining, since you can make them ahead, and keep them warm in the pan, or cool and reheat in the oven when you are ready to serve. The technique is straightforward, but make sure you season the potatoes generously.
Red cabbage with apples is a traditional German side dish for pork roast and other roasts, Christmas goose, turkey, and game. It tastes even better when reheated so I usually make it the day before. It is a staple on most people's home for Christmas dinner.