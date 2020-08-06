Christmas Side Dish Recipes

Casseroles, potatoes, relish and more, here are our top christmas side dishes. Choose from over 290 recipes to pair with your Christmas ham or prime rib!

Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Lemon

117
The hazelnuts and lemon zest add a wonderful light touch. It's a favorite!
By Christina

Chef John's Candied Yams

46
Sure, everyone knows orange-fleshed sweet potatoes aren't really yams, but it makes for a shorter name. I'm not a huge sweet side dish person, but I make an exception for these candied yams that use lemon instead of orange juice as a sweetener.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Creamed Corn

Good and easy!
By DOTTE

Roasted Melting Potatoes

These roasted potatoes are simply amazing; crispy on the outside and melting on the inside, this quick and easy side dish will not disappoint you!
By Fioa

Cranberry Sauce with Honey and Pears

10
This spicy cranberry sauce uses honey and pears to sweeten it instead of sugar. I try to prepare this at least a few hours ahead of time to allow all the flavors to blend, but if you don't have time to wait, it's still delicious. A beautiful sweet/tart addition to any feast.
By Leah IL

Butternut Squash Gratin

This is an amazing side dish for Thanksgiving, the holidays, or anytime. There are never any leftovers when I make this.
By lyss8

Savory Roasted Root Vegetables

164
Beets were my sworn enemy until I tried them like this, it's a great way to use root vegetables. I think the beets add a beautiful red color to the dish, but if it bothers you to serve pinkish vegetables, substitute parsnips, rutabaga, or any similar vegetable; be creative!
By mgoblue1

Broccoli Cheese Bake

This is a great casserole that I threw together one day when a friend requested Broccoli au Gratin for her birthday dinner. This is a great idea for those who aren't big fans of bread crumbs. Also, the eggs can be taken out for a great sauce and using skim milk and fat-free cheese works well, too. It's basically a great recipe that can be easily altered according to taste. Enjoy!
By Leslie A.

Truly Delicious Brussels Sprouts

264
If you think you don't like Brussels sprouts, give this recipe a try and discover the cooking technique that makes Brussels sprouts irresistible.
By Chef John

Chef John's Perfect Mashed Potatoes

973
This recipe will hopefully give you the proper techniques to turn out perfect mashed potatoes every time; always light, fluffy and lump-free.

Homemade Horseradish Sauce

A sauce like this only takes minutes, and the results are noticeably superior to their store-bought counterparts. If you are doing a prime rib, or other roast beef, you may want to seriously consider whipping up a batch of this classic horseradish sauce.
By Chef John

Gratin Dauphinois de Solange

Gratin Dauphinois is the perfect accompaniment to a roast or roast beef.
By AnneFrancoise
Yorkshire Pudding

Just the thing to serve with Roast Beast!
By Mort Tibble

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

389
Simple mashed sweet potatoes flavored with maple syrup and butter.
By RAINSPIRIT

Grandma's Corn Pudding

907
This corn pudding is definitely comfort food.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Green Bean Casserole

989
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
By Allrecipes Member

Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin

354
These are the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... YUM!
By Celeste

Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes

7
Hasselback potatoes were created at the Hotel Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden in the 1940's, and they're still a popular side dish today. Not only are they delicious, and easy to make with lovely presentation, they take half the time to cook in an air fryer.
By lutzflcat

Hasselback Potatoes

483
This Swedish dish takes its name from Hasselbacken, the Stockholm restaurant where it was first served. The seasoned potatoes turn out crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.
By POMPIER850

Muffin Tin Potatoes Gratin

324
A quick and easy potato side dish.
By GnarlyCow

Red Garlic Mashed Potatoes

820
These red-skinned mashed potatoes are just the creamiest. They are always a hit with company. Just a warning: they are addictive!
By Shawnah

Holiday Ambrosia Salad

17
My Mom would make this every Thanksgiving and Christmas, and it has been a family favorite for three generations. The dressing is gently cooked, and the salad so light you can serve it anytime.
By Dad

Amazing Oven Roasted Potatoes

43
With these potatoes, you wont miss the loads of oil in regular fried potatoes. Golden on the outside, tender on the inside.
By Shannon Skeeters Fecho

Patty's Mashed Turnips

79
The smell of hot buttery turnips always reminds me of the holiday season when my grandmother prepared this dish for the family. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Patty Spencer

Pineapple Stuffing

296
A scrumptious pineapple and bread cube stuffing that is great as a side dish with ham. I often make this dish for the holidays.
By BBHEALY

Cheese Grits Casserole

32
Megan R gave this recipe to me. She said it is a family recipe. Had this for Christmas dinner or Easter dinner side!
By Elaine Kilgore

Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

423
It was my first year cooking Christmas dinner for the family and I was just thinking of imaginative vegetables I could have! Turned out great and everyone loved them and have been cooking them ever since. Goes well with everything.
By Toronto Worm Company

Brussels Sprouts Gratin

459
A great way to have Brussels sprouts with a little more flair. The cream takes away the bitterness you usually find in Brussels. This is a family favorite during the holidays!
By Creative Caterer

Red Cabbage With Apricots And Balsamic Vinegar

42
Here is a sweet and tart addition to your menu. Can be prepared 1 day ahead, and warmed just before serving. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By JOE PASQUALE

Campbell's® Green Bean Casserole

823
This traditional casserole made with cut green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and French fried onions is the perfect addition to your holiday table.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Broccoli with Garlic Butter and Cashews

2215
A new recipe a neighbor gave us. What a hit with my family. Just the right mixture of garlic and cashews with our favorite side dish, broccoli. And, so very easy to make!! If in a pinch, you could probably use frozen broccoli too, but I haven't tried.
By SALSIEPIE

Savannah Seafood Stuffing

82
This is a seafood stuffing that has been in my family for a while. We have never actually stuffed the bird with this to avoid the turkey having a 'fishy' taste. We tend to like our dressing very moist, but if you prefer a drier stuffing, only use half of the broth.
By TIANA1T

Classic Candied Sweet Potatoes

189
This is the classic sweet potato recipe that my grandmother serves each year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. It's very simple, yet each time I make it people rave and ask for the recipe. Embarrassingly simple & quite delicious!
By MICHELLERENE

Chef John's Potato Roses

97
Baked rose-shaped potato gratins would be great for entertaining, since you can make them ahead, and keep them warm in the pan, or cool and reheat in the oven when you are ready to serve. The technique is straightforward, but make sure you season the potatoes generously.
By Chef John

Blaukraut (German Red Cabbage)

11
Red cabbage with apples is a traditional German side dish for pork roast and other roasts, Christmas goose, turkey, and game. It tastes even better when reheated so I usually make it the day before. It is a staple on most people's home for Christmas dinner.
By Lisa
