Christmas Dinner Recipes

Christmas dinner is the time for a showy main dish. Find recipes for prime rib, roast goose, glazed ham, seafood, and more.

Staff Picks

Cranberry Stuffed Game Hens

35
If you've never worked with game hens before, they're very user-friendly. Even stuffed to excess, they only roast for about an hour in a hot oven, and as long as you don't overcook them (use a thermometer!), you'll be enjoying the kind of juicy, flavorful meat that people cooking turkey only dream of.
By Chef John

Beef Wellington

378
This is a very easy recipe that I learned when I was living in England. Note that Beef Wellington should always be served with the center slightly pink. Enjoy!
By Normala

Apple Walnut Stuffed Pork Roast

61
An apple-walnut-breadcrumb stuffing is wrapped inside a pork roast, making an easy to cook and serve meal.
By Chris Hatin

Christmas Prime Rib

200
Delicious coating on outside of roast, and perfect roasting time. Plan on 1 pound per person.
By JUDY2RIVER

Lobster Colorado

137
This is my family's favorite Christmas dinner. Elegant for dinner parties or a romantic dinner for two. If you desire crabmeat instead of lobster, go for it!
By Tina Nicotera

Ham with Pineapple

233
A classic baked ham with a simple but tasty sweet brown sugar and pineapple glaze. This main dish will receive applause for its beautiful presentation as well as the irresistible flavor. You will definitely want to have some leftovers!
By NODIETSFORME

Roast Duck with Chestnut Stuffing

Duck is one of the traditional meals for Christmas or other special occasions in Germany. I often make it in the fall or winter when I have guests over. The duck needs to marinate for at least 12 hours before roasting. We serve broccoli and duchess potatoes with it. The stuffing can also be used for other poultry as well.
By barbara

Chef John's Roast Christmas Goose

7
A deliciously simple roast goose with balsamic vinegar-blackberry red wine sauce: perfect for your holiday table!
By Chef John

How to Make Puerto Rican Pasteles for Christmas

Celebrate Christmas with savory homemade pasteles — a Puerto Rican holiday tradition.
By Ramona Cruz-Peters

How to Cook Crown Roast of Pork

Crown roast of pork impresses at special occasions, but it takes less effort to cook than its appearance lets on. Read on to see how to cook crown roast of pork, step by step.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Real Homemade Tamales

I had been looking for a Tamale recipe for years. One day I went to the international market and stood in the Mexican aisle till a woman with a full cart came by. I just asked her if she knew how to make Tamales. This is her recipe with a few additions from me. The pork can be substituted with either chicken or beef. This is great served with refried beans and a salad.
By SADDIECAT

Terri's Tourtiers (French-Canadian Santa Pies)

This recipe is a Christmas tradition first given to me by my French-Canadian sister-in-law in the form of a lovely homemade pie. Her family has made dozens of these to share every year with friends and family during the holiday season for generations. In fact, earlier generations stored their newly made pies in the snow banks outside their Quebec homes for keeping through the winter. The tradition of gathering the family to share the assembly of dozens of pies still thrives to this day. Her little grandson could not pronounce the name so he renamed them Santa pies, and the tradition continues. Serve with cornichons or gherkins and grainy Dijon mustard.
By mauigirl
More Christmas Dinner Recipes

Salmon Patties I

743
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Normala

Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib

1864
Perfectly cooked medium-rare prime rib is the result every time you use Chef John's mathematical method.
By Chef John

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast

268
A turkey breast is roasted with a flavorful combination of butter and seasonings and served with homemade pan gravy.
By takestu2tango

Chef John's Lasagna

377
There are only two things you need for great lasagna: a thick, rich, super-meaty meat sauce and lots of it, and a ricotta filling where only the finest cheeses are welcomed. For the sauce, I love a combination of half Italian sausage and half lean ground beef. I also like lots of sauce.
By Chef John

Cast-Iron Skillet Prime Rib Roast and Gravy

32
Use your cast-iron skillet to sear a juicy beef standing rib roast, then cook the roast to perfection and make a savory red wine gravy all in the same pan.
By Al Mccready

Cabbage Rolls

173
Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with ground beef, ground sausage and rice in this traditional dish.
By William Anatooskin

Slow Cooker Ham

1431
For a delicious, no-fuss ham that is juicy and good, try this slow cooker sensation with only two ingredients!
By LITTLEMSTXTHANG

Swedish Meatballs (Svenska Kottbullar)

744
Our family's traditional Christmas recipe, frequently doubled and kept warm in a crock pot. Worth the effort, and the meatballs are even better the next day! Reserve brown gravy and add sour cream to it the day you serve the leftovers.
By Nom Nom Nom

Baked Ham

134
My family loves ham like this. Sweetly seasoned ham roasted with moist heat is a delicious way to celebrate special occasions. If using a pre-cooked ham, follow the directions on the package for baking times.
By Auntie KK

Foolproof Rib Roast

1911
I was looking for an easy way to make our Christmas Rib Roast. It turned out PERFECT. Rib Roast can be expensive, so this is a total splurge or special occasion dish. Enjoy.
By SALSIEPIE

Salmon Patties II

162
This is my Dad's recipe that he taught me years ago. Dad is in his 70's now but still cooks just as well as he ever did. Simple but great!
By Del Lockamy

Tasty Baked Mac n Cheese

169
I love this recipe because it's taken me so long to actually get a good tasting noodle and not just a good tasting piece of cheese on top. This recipe was just trial and error and it's really really good in my opinion. I'm really looking for feedback on this recipe. Thanks so much! This is really good even days after for leftovers. The cheese remelts and the flavor really sets in. Enjoy!
By Eva Maria

Honey Glazed Ham

1523
Serve your dinner guests a honey-glazed ham without the name brand price tag. This corn syrup, honey and butter glaze will do the trick on a spiral-cut ham from the store.
By Colleen B. Smith

Tangy Honey Glazed Ham

902
I came up with the glaze for this ham using ingredients on hand and it's the best I've ever tasted. This ham is very nice served with scalloped potatoes, creamed peas and biscuits.
By Sue S.

Tourtiere (French Canadian Meat Pie)

88
This French Canadian meat pie is hearty, satisfying, and easy to make so it's a great choice for a holiday main course. Visually impressive, relatively affordable, and best served at room temperature, so a tourtiere doesn't require any kind of precise timing.
By Chef John

Pork and Wild Rice Casserole

26
This recipe is a delicious use of wild rice. Just be sure to season your ground pork if you don't buy it pre-seasoned (usually labeled as pork sausage).
By kathleen

Slow Cooker BBQ Pork Chops

337
This is a no fuss slow cooker recipe that produces a very tender and flavorful pork chop.
By Kathryn

Brown Sugar and Pineapple Glazed Ham

50
This easy but delicious ham glaze has been a family holiday favorite for years!
By Lex

Roast Leg of Lamb

134
Cooking peeled potatoes in the pan around the roast is yummy. The only other things you need are gravy made from the pan drippings and a fresh vegetable.
By MBENHAM

French Canadian Tourtiere

192
Traditional French Canadian Tourtiere (meat pie), served on Reveillon (Christmas Eve).
By Rayna Jordan

Italian Sausage and Mushroom Lasagna with Bechamel Sauce

21
The bechamel adds a little something special to this wonderful lasagna. I like to use part skim ricotta and mozzarella and low-fat milk to cut some of the fat in this dish. You won't notice the difference.
By Valerie Brunmeier

Home-Cured Holiday Ham

23
There are many reasons for making your own holiday ham: bragging rights that you actually did this, but also that you can flavor your ham any way you want and you can control the salt content.
By Chef John

Garlic Prime Rib

2299
Quick and easy marinade and so tasty, I was trusted with this recipe but I can't keep it to myself!
By Chef Mike

Tartiflette (French Potato, Bacon, and Cheese Casserole)

34
This striking looking dish is basically a potato, onion, and bacon casserole, topped with Reblochon cheese.
By Chef John
