Christmas Baking Recipes

Christmas is a time for baking, whether you're making holiday bread, cookies, pies or other goodies. Get the tips you need to make the best Christmas treats on the block!

Staff Picks

Finnish Pulla

208
A unique bread with a sweet flavor that makes a wonderful holiday gift! It takes about 4 hours to make, so allow yourself plenty of time.
By Kim B.

Old World Poppy Seed Roll

81
Tender, soft, sweet yeast bread swirled with a creamy homemade poppy seed filling. Growing up, my mother and aunts always made this Eastern European bread for Easter and Christmas. Looks complicated, but is easy enough to make for an Old-World treat. I like it best after the second day.
By Linda

Cinnamon Stars

50
A beautiful Christmas cookie!
By Allrecipes Member

Favorite Old Fashioned Gingerbread

1356
This soft and spicy cake is flavored with molasses, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Serve it with fresh whipped cream!
By Allrecipes Member

Pecan Cranberry Butter Tarts

16
These are the product of early morning experimentation modifying an old butter tart recipe that I've been using for years. They are a combination of sweet and tart, look beautiful, and disappear very quickly!
By Annette

Children's Gingerbread House

124
This is one my mum in England used to make when we were kids. It was always the biggest hit every year. Use your imagination and a variety of candies to make doors, windows, pathways, and a garden. Note, this gingerbread house takes 2 to 3 days to complete. You can buy a variety of candies for decoration.
By Ruth

Christmas Ornament Cookies

32
Great solid cookie for making cookie people and ornaments. Holiday favorite! I usually double or quadruple this recipe!
By Pam Uribarri

Marzipan Christmas Kringle (Juleskringle)

This marzipan tubular bread is an ABSOLUTE must for the Christmas season, and a traditional dinner would not be complete without this Christmas Kringle for dessert. It may seem complicated at first glance, but if you follow the recipe step by step, it is actually quite easy and you will amaze your family with this beautiful dessert. This is an extremely rich and decadent treat so guests only need a little. Often a coin is hidden in the kringle and it is thought that the finder will be guaranteed good luck for the upcoming year. As such, it is considered bad luck not to indulge at Christmas!
By WOLSELEY

Christmas Pinwheel Cookies

133
This recipe was handed down by my 'Baba' (Ukrainian for 'grandmother'). She originally just made a chocolate and plain pinwheel cookie, but I adapted it easily to create a very colorful variety that my kids and husband adore at Christmas time!
By Gitano

Gingerbread Whoopie Pies

These cookies are not a pie, and these pies aren't even cookies! They're really little cakes. Despite their confusing name, they are delicious and fun to make.
By Chef John

Mini Christmas Cakes

This recipe makes enough for 24 luxurious mini fruitcakes. They make a thoughtful Christmas gift for neighbors, work colleagues or teachers, or as part of a gift basket. You can decorate them differently by making one for each family member which makes it a lot more fun.
By Ita

Cheesecake with Cranberry Glaze and Sugared Cranberries

7
Cranberries and orange are a natural pairing, and I wanted to combine them in a cheesecake fit for the Thanksgiving table. The cranberry glaze is a really beautiful color, and the sugared cranberries are the perfect topping. Most of the work is done the night before, so it's not even that hard to make.
By LauraF
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Orange Mince Pies
25
"These went down a treat at Christmas! Outstanding and buttery!" – NolaC
The Top 12 Treats of Christmas
Find the season's best recipes - some are deceptively easy!
Sticky Toffee Pudding
170
12 Days of Christmas Cakes
How to Bake and Freeze Holiday Treats

More Christmas Baking Recipes

Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

17402
Crisp edges, chewy middles, and so, so easy to make. Try this wildly-popular chocolate chip cookie recipe for yourself.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Sugar Cookies

7796
Quick and easy sugar cookies! Terrific plain or with candies in them. This recipe uses basic ingredients you probably already have.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

11959
Make bakery-style chocolate chip cookies with this easy recipe.
By ELIZABETHBH

Janet's Rich Banana Bread

9557
Sour cream guarantees a moist and tender loaf. And bananas are sliced instead of mashed in this recipe, giving a concentrated banana taste in every bite.
By vjonsson

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

2959
Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

11968
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA

Mom's Zucchini Bread

10625
A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.
By Allrecipes Member

Carrot Cake III

7108
A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies

10910
These are the best rolled sugar cookies – easy to cut out and perfect for decorating.
By Allrecipes Member

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

1823
Sweetened toasted coconut is stirred into a homemade custard filling and poured into a pie shell. After the pie is chilled and set, it's covered with whipped topping and more toasted coconut.
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Baklava

2301
Baklava uses phyllo dough stacked with honey and nuts to make a sweet Greek dessert that everyone will love.
By NEONWILLIE

Sweet Potato Pie

3103
This sweet potato pie is a favorite for everyone who's tasted it.
By COUGAAR

Key Lime Pie VII

4010
This key lime pie filling has sour cream and sweetened condensed milk and is perfect for your favorite homemade graham cracker crust.
By ANNRICHARDSON

Banana Cream Pie I

1555
This ambrosial banana cream pie is filled with lots of bananas and a creamy pudding mixture. Once this pie is prepared, it's slipped into the oven for about 15 minutes, then chilled and served to raves.
By Allrecipes Member

Original Nestle® Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies

466
This famous classic American cookie is a treat no matter what the age or occasion. Enjoy it with a glass of cold milk.
By Nestle Toll House
Sponsored By Nestle Toll House

Banana Crumb Muffins

14430
The crumb topping is what makes these banana muffins stand apart from the ordinary. They're scrumptious!
By Allrecipes Member

Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

9968
This classic spiced pumpkin bread from Maine is easy to make, super moist and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns

1340
Nothing beats sticky buns hot out of the oven!
By dakota kelly

Best Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce

546
A beloved recipe for bread pudding, rich with milk and eggs, and chock-full of raisins, was found tucked away in a family Bible for safekeeping. It has a smooth vanilla sauce for serving warm over the pudding, too.
By Gail Cobile

Cream Puffs

1416
Homemade cream puffs will wow your guests, but they are so easy to make, especially if you fill them with instant vanilla pudding. The baked puff shells are a simple alchemy of milk, butter, water, salt and eggs. Presto!
By Allrecipes Member

Big Soft Ginger Cookies

6626
Made with a hint of molasses, these ginger cookies stay soft for days.
By AMY1028

Amish White Bread

6191
This recipe will give you two loaves of plain, sweet white bread that are quick and easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

2354
Chocolate crinkle cookies coated in confectioners' sugar are so good!
By Allrecipes Member

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

3354
This perfect pumpkin pie is a delicious ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Sponsored By Eagle brand
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com