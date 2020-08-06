Sugar-Free Recipes

A fabulous blueberry coffee cake with a crumb topping. This recipe is one from a local B&B that I replaced all the sugar with substitutes because I have diabetes. I have received all praise and 'I can't believe it is sugar free.' The sugar can be put back in if you want. Either way it is wonderful.
This lighter version of French toast casserole eliminates the sugar and butter, yet still tastes great. Make it the night before and pop it in the oven in the morning for fuss-free breakfast morning prep!
FANTASTIC bread pudding recipe from the famous Bon Ton Cafe in New Orleans, modified into a sugar-free format, using sucralose sweetener, that tastes AMAZING! For a non-alcoholic version, use vanilla in place of whiskey.
My grandmother supported her family during the Depression by baking. This is her recipe for pie crust. I use this often as I am a pie baker. The trick to good pie crust is to be gentle and treat it very lightly.
This is an easy to make recipe. I've tried numerous others using colas, fancy pans, etc., but none come out near as good as this. Keeping it simple is the best way. Be sure to use a high-quality charcoal, so that it will burn for a long time. Turkey will be moist tender and smoky!
This recipe has no added sugar so it is great for Diabetics. It is a favorite in our house. I first tried this recipe as a regular dessert and later tried it without sugar and found it to be just as good.
This easy parfait would be welcome on any holiday menu. Preparation time is 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
White rice is the main side dish made in Brazil. This is the way my mom would make it and taught my sister and I. What makes this so different is that we fry it in oil with minced onion and garlic before adding water. You can also use part water, part chicken broth. The secret is to not let it overcook because it should come out loose and not sticky.