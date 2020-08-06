Sugar-Free Recipes

Browse this collection of 340+ trusted sugar-free recipes from appetizers to main dishes to desserts.

Staff Picks

No-Added-Sugar Apple Pie

Rating: 4.66 stars
44
My aunt is a nurse and would bake this pie for my 99 year old grandmother who was diabetic.
By Barbara

No Bake Sugar Free Strawberry Cheesecake

Rating: 4.43 stars
86
I have a grandmother who is diabetic, and I wanted to create a cheesecake with no added sugar. My whole family loved it, it's now the only one I make
By RLCLARK93654

Sugar Free Blueberry Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.6 stars
89
A fabulous blueberry coffee cake with a crumb topping. This recipe is one from a local B&B that I replaced all the sugar with substitutes because I have diabetes. I have received all praise and 'I can't believe it is sugar free.' The sugar can be put back in if you want. Either way it is wonderful.
By IBSERVICE

Sugar Free Rugelach

Rating: 4.71 stars
70
No artificial ingredients. Cream cheese pastry filled with raisins, nuts and cinnamon. Naturally sweet.
By Warren P. Silberstein, M.D.

Sugarless Fruitcake

Rating: 4.57 stars
23
Pineapple, musts, cranberries, and coconut combine in this moist fruitcake using artificial sweetener in place of sugar.
By Cathy

Sugar-Free French Toast Casserole

Rating: 4.5 stars
20
This lighter version of French toast casserole eliminates the sugar and butter, yet still tastes great. Make it the night before and pop it in the oven in the morning for fuss-free breakfast morning prep!
By Rhonda

Sugar-Free Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce

Rating: 4.59 stars
41
FANTASTIC bread pudding recipe from the famous Bon Ton Cafe in New Orleans, modified into a sugar-free format, using sucralose sweetener, that tastes AMAZING! For a non-alcoholic version, use vanilla in place of whiskey.
By KJEPPESE

Pam's Sugar Free Chocolate Pie

Rating: 4.5 stars
16
A great sugarless pie! Other flavors of sugar free pudding are great too!
By Pam Rancak

Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.34 stars
73
My quick and easy go-to keto and gluten-free cookie recipe whenever I want to have something sweet, with very few net carbs per cookie!
By Fioa

Best Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Corn Soup

Rating: 4.62 stars
84
This is a classic favorite! A Pennsylvania Dutch chicken corn soup - complete with rivels (for anyone who doesn't know what rivels are, they are little dumplings). Garnish with chopped fresh parsley.
By Doreen

Strawberry Fluff

Rating: 4.61 stars
84
This is a favorite holiday treat for my family. It can be made with sugar free gelatin, fat free cottage cheese, and fat free cool whip for a lower calorie treat. This is an EASY and quick treat!
By Debbie Forseth
Inspiration and Ideas

Cottage Cheese Fluff
Rating: Unrated
41
"Quick...easy...what more can you want in a dessert? I happened to have all the ingredients in my pantry. Bonus!" – LilSnoo
Carrot, Apple, and Zucchini Muffins
Rating: Unrated
38
"My 3 yr old daughter and I made these today and they turned out fantastic! She's already eaten two and asking for more." – Alayna Mark Lightle
Low-Calorie Spicy Peanut Noodles
Rating: Unrated
10
Slow Cooker Ham and Beans
Rating: Unrated
146
Healthy Banana Cookies
Rating: Unrated
1308

Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks

Rating: 4.61 stars
821

This is an elegantly simple way to cook tuna that any restaurant would be jealous of!

More Sugar-Free Recipes

Grandma's Secret Pie Crust

Rating: 4.6 stars
352
The secret's out! A great basic pie crust recipe.
By Felicia Bass

Pie Crust IV

Rating: 4.74 stars
1099
My grandmother supported her family during the Depression by baking. This is her recipe for pie crust. I use this often as I am a pie baker. The trick to good pie crust is to be gentle and treat it very lightly.
By Jan Bittner

Instant Millionaire Pie for Diabetics

Rating: 4.26 stars
65
A tasty cream pie with pineapple and pecans. You can use fat-free milk and whipped topping to make this dessert extra low-cal.
By Melba

Air Fryer Pakoras

Rating: 5 stars
2
All the things you love about pakoras but without the guilt by air frying instead of deep frying. Don't forget the yogurt dipping sauce!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Cranberry Gelatin Salad I

Rating: 4.64 stars
85
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was the most popular dish we had!
By LDSPEAKE

Smoked Turkey

Rating: 4.64 stars
50
This is an easy to make recipe. I've tried numerous others using colas, fancy pans, etc., but none come out near as good as this. Keeping it simple is the best way. Be sure to use a high-quality charcoal, so that it will burn for a long time. Turkey will be moist tender and smoky!
By Glenn

Sugarless Pumpkin Pie II

Rating: 4.43 stars
60
A good pie for the diabetic and doesn't have an aftertaste.
By Carol

No Bake Bumpy Peanut Butter Nuggets

Rating: 3.87 stars
115
Kids love to make (and eat) these sugar free cookies.
By Ashley

Sugar Free Cake

Rating: 4.48 stars
40
Really good with the added plus of being sugar free.
By POLACKLADY

Christmas Baklava

This is a variation on pralines. Use cinnamon and nutmeg to taste, and dust a little powdered sugar on top. Yum!
By Shane

Sugarless Applesauce Cake

Rating: 4.12 stars
43
Applesauce and an artificial brown sugar replacement pair to make this raisin-studded cake.
By Jenny

No Bake Sugar Free Cheese Cake

Rating: 4.21 stars
121
This recipe has no added sugar so it is great for Diabetics. It is a favorite in our house. I first tried this recipe as a regular dessert and later tried it without sugar and found it to be just as good.
By Penny Lipchen

Spiced Tea Mix

Rating: 4.4 stars
42
This is a delicious dry spiced tea mix which can be packed in jars and given as gifts. It can also be prepared sugar free by using sugar free orange flavored drink mix and sugar free iced tea mix.
By Patsy

Chocolate Chip Cookies for Special Diets

Rating: 4.29 stars
97
Be sure to use a heat-stable sugar substitute. Since the substitutes vary in strength, use an amount equal to 3/4 cup regular sugar according to the package.
By Bernie

Lime Pear Gelatin Salad

Rating: 4.69 stars
48
Great and green, this light gelatin salad made with pears and reduced fat cream cheese and whipped topping is a staple at any holiday meal in our family.
By Elizabeth

Special Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 3.68 stars
25
This oatmeal cookie is sugar-free.
By diane

Chewy Keto Chocolate Cookies

Rating: 2.79 stars
28
I have tried many different low-carb chocolate cookie recipes, and these are my favorite keto cookies; moist, chewy, and so decadent!
By Fioa

Aunt Shirley's Dietetic Pie

Rating: 4.5 stars
44
This is a sugar free fruit pie that is very good. I've served it before and no one guessed it was sugar free. You can use any kind of fruit you like. Apples, cherries or peaches work best.
By Debbie

Healthy Banana Cookies

Rating: 3.97 stars
1308
These cookies are nutritious, as well as delicious.
By K.Gailbrath

Delicious Turkey Glaze

Rating: 4.38 stars
13
A delicious holiday turkey glaze.
By Jane Townsend

Pumpkin Parfait

Rating: 4.42 stars
102
This easy parfait would be welcome on any holiday menu. Preparation time is 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb

Sugar-Free Date Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
4
Enjoy the natural sweetness from the dates, the crunch from the pecans, the moisture from the banana, and the satisfaction that you're serving your family a healthier cookie.
By lutzflcat

Delicious Gluten-Free Pancakes

Rating: 4.63 stars
273
Makes fluffy pancakes with a consistency and taste comparable to those made with wheat flour. Serve with your choice of condiments.
By AC6AA

Brazilian White Rice

Rating: 4.41 stars
411
White rice is the main side dish made in Brazil. This is the way my mom would make it and taught my sister and I. What makes this so different is that we fry it in oil with minced onion and garlic before adding water. You can also use part water, part chicken broth. The secret is to not let it overcook because it should come out loose and not sticky.
By Nandabear
