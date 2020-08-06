Tomato Side Dish Recipes

Grilled tomatoes, stuffed tomatoes, roasted tomatoes, ratatouille, stewed tomatoes, and more. Find top-rated tomato side dish recipes here.

Baked Stuffed Tomatoes

95
An easy and quick recipe for when tomatoes are abundant from your garden.
By AJRHODES3

Grilled Tomatoes

18
Perfect, easy, and yummy!
By Lynne2478

Roasted Tomatoes with Garlic

174
Delicious side dish with pasta or throw it on your salad for a perfect addition.
By Jodi

Ms B's Spinach-Topped Tomatoes

9
Very colorful. This recipe card has a 'smiley face' on it that my mom drew. She only drew them on her finest recipes!
By Claire Brandau

Steamed Green Beans with Roasted Tomatoes

20
Soooooo good! This is not a difficult recipe, but you need an hour when you know you'll be in the house so that you can roast the tomatoes.
By Gypsy Girl

Okra with Tomatoes

56
This is a yummy side dish with rice. Using two types of tomato gives the dish texture and is a tasty explosion of flavors with lots of garlic and crushed red pepper.
By iheartcooking

Grilled Corn Salad

A yummy and easy side for hot summer days! Goes great with your grilled dishes or just to munch on. This recipe will last several days when covered in an airtight container and refrigerated.
By AMBERT77

Spaghetti Squash with Fire Roasted Tomatoes

10
Spaghetti squash mixed with fire-roasted tomatoes and leftover cut up vegetables makes an easy and tasty side or main dish! Use cooked asparagus or any vegetable.
By kristin419

Vera Cruz Tomatoes

This is a recipe that can be used as an appetizer or main meal. And you can use any size tomatoes you want. Just make sure they are firm. If you use roma tomatoes you can get more servings with the stuffings.
By ChefsyndiG

Baked Eggplant

Great baked vegetable side dish with slices of eggplant and tomato seasoned with oregano and Parmesan cheese.
By JEZZI16

Ratatouille

This terrific dish is loaded with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.
By LYNETTE MARIE
Byrdhouse Blistered Cherry Tomatoes
150
"This is an easy, tasty, pretty way to whip up a side dish in about 1 minute. Be careful and quick with these—we want 'em blistered, not blown apart!" – SunnyByrd
Provincial Tomatoes
107
I loved these, as did our dinner guest. (Hubs doesn't count; he doesn't like Parmesan or Asiago!) Beautiful and delicious addition to the dinner plate." – naples34102
Stuffed Tomatoes
88
Fresh Tomato Recipes for Peak Tomato Season
Jersey Fresh Stewed Tomatoes
17
How to Make Roasted Tomatoes, 4 Easy Ways
Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables

136
Your favorite vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions roasted in olive oil with herbs, garlic and lemon
By JRCROSBY31

Sauteed Cherry Tomatoes with Garlic and Basil

104
Cherry tomatoes take less than 10 minutes to prepare.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Arkansas Fried Veggie Skillet

1
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law; it is so good! You can add anything else you want and it only makes it better. I recommend everyone at least give it a try! You can even add some bacon pieces. Serve with fried deer meat. You can use olive oil or vegetable oil instead of the bacon grease, if desired.
By Lee-Lee

Homemade Stewed Tomatoes

28
Homemade stewed tomatoes, right from your garden, is simple, fun, and tasty!
By KITTYANN

Greek Green Beans

179
A nice mix of green beans, onion, and tomatoes simmered until soft and delicious! Just like Yia Yia used to make!
By COLEE576

Roasted Roma Tomatoes

33
Simple, fresh ingredients that are amazing together. Roast tomatoes in the oven or on your grill; you want them cooked but still firm, definitely not mushy.
By WendyWendy

Easy Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

22
Simple recipe for fried green tomatoes, perfect for appetizers or a unique fried green tomato B.L.T.!
By Ali

Calabacitas con Elote (Zucchini with Corn)

127
One of the most popular Mexican side dishes. It is so good, that Mexicans often double the portion and eat it as main dish with warm tortillas. This is a keeper for vegetarians and meat lovers.
By gem

Tuscan White Beans in Tomato Sauce

1
White beans and tomato sauce simmer together to create a lovely addition to your meal. This can be served as a side dish to complement barbecue, sausages, or cheese. This can also be used as main course for meatless Monday. This dish is ready to serve immediately, but even more delicious the next day after the flavors are allowed to meld.
By Buckwheat Queen

Zucchini Herb Casserole

1048
I've been making this casserole for almost 20 years and it's always a hit. Even my meat-eater husband likes it. Serve with a crusty French bread or soft breadsticks. Leftovers are great in an omelet the next day.
By Debi Blair McGinness
Sheet Pan Roasted Mediterranean Vegetables

11
These roasted Mediterranean vegetables featuring cherry tomatoes, zucchini, bell peppers, onion, and garlic make a delicious sheet pan dinner with an easy cleanup.
By BigDaddy

Awesome Broccoli Marinara

157
This is a great quick version of an Italian traditional side dish in our family all the way from Italy. You can use fresh tomatoes and basil. However, as a mother of four, I opt for the quick method as I'm sure other parents of small ones can appreciate. The kids really love this dish too. Buon Appetito!
By Debra

Air Fryer Fried Green Tomatoes

2
Fried green tomatoes are about as southern as you can get, comfort food at its best. An air fryer will allow you to put a healthier, but still totally delicious, version on the table.
By lutzflcat

Stewed Tomatoes (Gobbledygook)

57
This is what we called 'Gobbledygook' when we were kids. It's actually a Southern version of very sweet, stewed tomatoes. It isn't the most attractive dish in the world, but it's delicious. Don't try making this with fresh tomatoes. It won't work. And you really do need that much sugar in there.
By Clotho98

Recado de Pepian Indio (Guatemalan Pepian Indio Sauce)

2
Pepian is among the 4 national dishes of Guatemala. Pepian is hot, hearty, simple, yet complex. In Guatemala, pepian has as many variations as there are cooks. Here is my recipe for a simpler version of this sauce. Serve with white rice.
By El_Ixto

Italian Stewed Tomatoes

75
Tomatoes stewed with celery, onion, green pepper and basil.
By MARCIAMOLINA
