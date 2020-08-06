Tomato Side Dish Recipes

This is a recipe that can be used as an appetizer or main meal. And you can use any size tomatoes you want. Just make sure they are firm. If you use roma tomatoes you can get more servings with the stuffings.
You can also fry up red tomatoes with this recipe but make sure they are not over ripe or they will be mushy. Serve these tomatoes outside with a glass of iced tea one summer night and enjoy the sunset with someone you love.
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law; it is so good! You can add anything else you want and it only makes it better. I recommend everyone at least give it a try! You can even add some bacon pieces. Serve with fried deer meat. You can use olive oil or vegetable oil instead of the bacon grease, if desired.
White beans and tomato sauce simmer together to create a lovely addition to your meal. This can be served as a side dish to complement barbecue, sausages, or cheese. This can also be used as main course for meatless Monday. This dish is ready to serve immediately, but even more delicious the next day after the flavors are allowed to meld.
I've been making this casserole for almost 20 years and it's always a hit. Even my meat-eater husband likes it. Serve with a crusty French bread or soft breadsticks. Leftovers are great in an omelet the next day.
This is a great quick version of an Italian traditional side dish in our family all the way from Italy. You can use fresh tomatoes and basil. However, as a mother of four, I opt for the quick method as I'm sure other parents of small ones can appreciate. The kids really love this dish too. Buon Appetito!
This is what we called 'Gobbledygook' when we were kids. It's actually a Southern version of very sweet, stewed tomatoes. It isn't the most attractive dish in the world, but it's delicious. Don't try making this with fresh tomatoes. It won't work. And you really do need that much sugar in there.
Pepian is among the 4 national dishes of Guatemala. Pepian is hot, hearty, simple, yet complex. In Guatemala, pepian has as many variations as there are cooks. Here is my recipe for a simpler version of this sauce. Serve with white rice.