Scalloped Sweet Potatoes Au Gratin
This is similar to regular scalloped potatoes but uses sweet potatoes instead. Went over great with Christmas dinner as an unusual substitute.
Inspiration and Ideas How To Make A Cheesy Sweet Potato Casserole
Try an indulgently cheesy spin on sweet potato casserole that will keep you coming back for more.
Loaded Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
See how Chef John turns sweet potatoes into a savory sensation.
More Sweet Potato Side Dish Recipes Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole
A delicious mashed sweet potato casserole with a crunchy pecan topping. Easy to make ahead, this recipe bakes in only 30 minutes.
Candied Yams
Candied yams topped with marshmallows are a delicious Thanksgiving classic.
By LORIEANN29 Southern Candied Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are topped with a sugar-and-spice mixture and butter, then slowly cooked on the stovetop until tender, syrupy, and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member Baked Sweet Potatoes
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK Candied Sweet Potatoes
A holiday classic! Fresh mashed sweet potatoes are mixed with a marshmallow sauce, sprinkled with more mini marshmallows, and baked until the topping is toasty.
By Allrecipes Member
Classic Candied Sweet Potatoes
This is the classic sweet potato recipe that my grandmother serves each year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. It's very simple, yet each time I make it people rave and ask for the recipe. Embarrassingly simple & quite delicious!
Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Need a side dish? Bake a batch of sweet potato fries that will please your friends and family. Soybean oil, labeled vegetable oil, helps brown evenly. Season as you please!
Roasted Vegetable Medley
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
Grandma Carol's Southern Sweet Potato Casserole
The best sweet potato casserole ever! This recipe was handed down to me by my mother-in-law. I get so many compliments on this dish and so many requests for this recipe. This really makes me look forward to Thanksgiving! You can use whatever chopped nuts you prefer.
Roasted Yams
Roasted, thinly sliced yams or potato of your choice, quickly adds a yummy side-dish to your meal. Best when served with chicken, steak, or a mild fish.
Silky Sweet Potato Puree
Silky Sweet Potato Puree can be made two days in advance.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets
This is a great autumn or winter side dish, especially for those who like things sweet and salty. The colors are beautiful and make a nice autumn presentation.
Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potato
Use your air fryer to make this baked sweet potato for one when you have a craving. It's quick and easy and you don't have to turn on the oven.
Fried Sweet Potatoes
Blanched sweet potatoes are sliced and fried in melted butter and brown sugar. Simple to make and will always disappear.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows
This is the traditional 'better than Boston Market®' recipe for mashed sweet potatoes. Easy to make and tastes great! If you're looking for the best recipe for this traditional holiday favorite, look no further.
Sweet Potato Crunch Casserole
A Southern take on the traditional sweet potato casserole; a creamy sweet potato base covered liberally with a crunchy pecan praline topping. This dish is great even at room temperature.
