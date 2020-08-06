Sweet Potato Side Dish Recipes

Whether you're craving baked, roasted, or mashed sweet potatoes, Allrecipes has more than 230 recipes perfect for any occasion.

Staff Picks

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

388
Simple mashed sweet potatoes flavored with maple syrup and butter.
By RAINSPIRIT

Instant Pot® Mashed Sweet Potatoes

5
Delicious, moist and full of flavor - save the oven and use your Instant Pot® for mashed sweet potatoes!
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Sweet Potato Gratin

9
Sweet and savory gratin packed with flavor and nutrition.
By souplover Sue

12 Southern Sweet Potato Recipes

There's no doubt about it: Southerners know a thing or two about cooking and baking with sweet potatoes.
By Corey Williams

Air Fryer Vegan Sweet Potato Fritters

1
Crunchy yet soft on the inside with a hint of spiciness, these creamy sweet potato fritters are quick to make in an air fryer. Plus they're vegan!
By Yoly

How to Store Sweet Potatoes So They Last Longer

Plus, here's the best way to freeze them.
By Corey Williams

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes Au Gratin

12
This is similar to regular scalloped potatoes but uses sweet potatoes instead. Went over great with Christmas dinner as an unusual substitute.
By Jill H

Baked Autumn Veggighetti

6
Quick and healthy meal or side dish. It is a nice way to use fresh produce.
By Francine Lizotte Club Foody

Air-Fried Sweet Potato Fries

Simple and addicting air-fried sweet potato fries. I bet you can't eat just one.
By Deb C

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Hash

16
Crispy, smoky, and delicious air fryer sweet potatoes perfect for brunch or a side dish!
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Baked Yam Fries with Dip

This is my answer to the oh-so-yummy but very fattening deep-fried yam fries.
By Marleymg

Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes

266
Perfectly cooked, roasted sweet potatoes are finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
By CATICALIC
Inspiration and Ideas

How To Make A Cheesy Sweet Potato Casserole
Try an indulgently cheesy spin on sweet potato casserole that will keep you coming back for more.
Loaded Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
15
See how Chef John turns sweet potatoes into a savory sensation.
Instant Pot® Candied Sweet Potatoes
3
15 Ways to Cook Sweet Potatoes
Grilled Sweet Potato Recipes

More Sweet Potato Side Dish Recipes

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole

3844
A delicious mashed sweet potato casserole with a crunchy pecan topping. Easy to make ahead, this recipe bakes in only 30 minutes.
By TINA B

Candied Yams

780
Candied yams topped with marshmallows are a delicious Thanksgiving classic.
By LORIEANN29

Southern Candied Sweet Potatoes

891
Sweet potatoes are topped with a sugar-and-spice mixture and butter, then slowly cooked on the stovetop until tender, syrupy, and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Sweet Potatoes

715
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

36
These air fryer sweet potato fries are simply addictive!

Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

484
Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows. Creamy, toasty and delicious!
By Allrecipes Member

Candied Sweet Potatoes

878
A holiday classic! Fresh mashed sweet potatoes are mixed with a marshmallow sauce, sprinkled with more mini marshmallows, and baked until the topping is toasty.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Sweet Potato Casserole

45
My husband begs me for this. I got the recipe from his mother. It's simple and yummy.
By SWINDHAM

Classic Candied Sweet Potatoes

189
This is the classic sweet potato recipe that my grandmother serves each year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. It's very simple, yet each time I make it people rave and ask for the recipe. Embarrassingly simple & quite delicious!
By MICHELLERENE

Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries

227
Need a side dish? Bake a batch of sweet potato fries that will please your friends and family. Soybean oil, labeled vegetable oil, helps brown evenly. Season as you please!
By United Soybean Board
Sponsored By United Soybean Board

Roasted Vegetable Medley

303
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
By Lorelei

Grandma Carol's Southern Sweet Potato Casserole

4
The best sweet potato casserole ever! This recipe was handed down to me by my mother-in-law. I get so many compliments on this dish and so many requests for this recipe. This really makes me look forward to Thanksgiving! You can use whatever chopped nuts you prefer.
By LARTRAINER

Roasted Yams

117
Roasted, thinly sliced yams or potato of your choice, quickly adds a yummy side-dish to your meal. Best when served with chicken, steak, or a mild fish.
By Sara

Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potatoes

623
The spicy mixture covering these sweet potatoes is also good on chicken pieces!
By Erin R Pitman

Stovetop Candied Sweet Potatoes

151
These sweet potatoes are easy to make and not overly sweet.
By Allrecipes Member

Silky Sweet Potato Puree

53
Silky Sweet Potato Puree can be made two days in advance.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets

762
This is a great autumn or winter side dish, especially for those who like things sweet and salty. The colors are beautiful and make a nice autumn presentation.
By DRUMNWRITE
Sponsored By MyPlate

Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potato

Use your air fryer to make this baked sweet potato for one when you have a craving. It's quick and easy and you don't have to turn on the oven.
By Yoly

Fried Sweet Potatoes

101
Blanched sweet potatoes are sliced and fried in melted butter and brown sugar. Simple to make and will always disappear.
By LISAB4X

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallows

49
This is the traditional 'better than Boston Market®' recipe for mashed sweet potatoes. Easy to make and tastes great! If you're looking for the best recipe for this traditional holiday favorite, look no further.
By Samantha

Sweet Potato Crunch Casserole

24
A Southern take on the traditional sweet potato casserole; a creamy sweet potato base covered liberally with a crunchy pecan praline topping. This dish is great even at room temperature.
By kellyklsu
