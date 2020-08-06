Summer Squash Side Dish Recipes

Looking for side dish recipes starring summer squash? Browse more than 310 recipes for yellow squash, zucchini, crookneck, and pattypan squash to round out your meal.

Staff Picks

Yellow Squash Casserole

Tender squash, gooey cheese and crunchy crackers make this a memorable side dish or a hearty main course. This is a great dish that can be made with low-fat ingredients and is still just as good!
By ROSECART

Yellow Squash and Corn Saute

83
This is a pretty side dish that is tasty and a great way for using up summer squash and leftover corn on the cob.
By AuntE

Zucchini Patties

2554
These cheesy zucchini patties are an excellent way to use up that abundance of zucchini from the garden. Serve with a bit of tomato sauce or sour cream dabbed on top.
By Allrecipes Member

Zucchini-Parmesan Cheese Fritters

34
Make these easy bite-sized zucchini Parmesan cheese fritters for a healthy and delicious snack any time of the day!
By VeggieCravings

Zucchini and Potato Bake

This is a very easy and delicious dish that I like to make as a side dish for my summer barbecues.
By Jana

Grilled Pattypan Squash with Hot Chorizo Vinaigrette

5
Instead of stuffing and baking these squash, I decided to grill them instead and top them with a hot chorizo vinaigrette. It's something I've wanted to try for a while, and it really turned out to be a wonderful combination.
By Chef John

Cheesy Zucchini Casserole I

This is a good, cheesy, vegetable side dish ...very easy to prepare.
By DC1

No-Fry Easy Zucchini Parmesan

4
I have always loved the zucchini Parm that I grew up with, but now that I am a parent I wanted something quicker, easier, and healthier. This is what I came up with. Enjoy! Serve as a side dish with your favorite tomato sauce and pasta.
By sixofus

Grilled Yellow Squash

208
This is a tasty way to use up all the yellow squash you have pouring out of your garden every summer. I also do this same thing with zucchini.
By Sarah Stephan

Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

10
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
By Juliana Hale

Corn and Zucchini Pancakes

These savory corn and zucchini fritters use fresh seasonal produce to make a unique side for any of your grilled favorites. Perfect with grilled chicken, fish or beef. The zucchini helps to keep the cakes moist and the corn gives them a sweet crunch. It's a perfect way to sneak in more veggies, especially if you have some picky eaters in the family. Who can resist savory little pancakes?
By Anne Talbot-Kleeman

Southern Baked Yellow Squash

299
I coaxed this easy (and forgiving) recipe from its maker after tasting it at a pot luck, and was surprised by its simplicity. Just a few ingredients make a delicious summer side dish for anything barbecued, grilled, or smoked - especially if the squash is home grown!
By Melissa Hamilton
More Summer Squash Side Dish Recipes

Squash Casserole

2329
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Springtime Spaghetti

156
Zucchini and carrots are sauteed in butter, mixed in a creamy sauce, and tossed with spaghetti. This is a great side dish that goes really well with barbeque.
By CAK0609

Grilled Veggie Skewers

32
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
By audrey

Baked Zucchini Chips

87
I love using these as a healthier alternative to fries or chips with my meals. Very yummy!
By laureng

Easy Zucchini Fritters

193
These cheesy zucchini fritters are unbelievably easy to make and the perfect way to sneak some veggies into dinner!
By Amy Gonzalez

Broiled Zucchini

1
Try broiling zucchini for a quick and easy side dish.
By Teri Rose Mibelli

Italian Polenta Casserole

Cheesy polenta is layered with thinly sliced zucchini and homemade marinara sauce in this Italian-inspired casserole that makes a great side dish to steak, pork, or chicken.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Crispy Zucchini Cakes

1
Pan-fried until golden brown, these crispy zucchini cakes can be served as a side dish or used in place of a burgers for vegetarian sandwiches.
By acalladonato

Ratatouille

1148
This terrific dish is loaded with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.
By LYNETTE MARIE

Tomato Zucchini Casserole

668
A simple vegetable dish that highlights the summer flavors of fresh tomatoes and zucchini. It goes great with grilled meats or poultry.
By DELTAQUEEN50

Low Carb Yellow Squash Casserole

204
This recipe was created to use up a large amount of squash we were given. We modified an existing recipe, swapping almonds for crackers and whole cream for milk. It satisfies my husband's diet and tastes great!
By Tigray

Balsamic Grilled Zucchini

200
A simple, easy grilled zucchini with a touch of balsamic vinegar and spices.
By LashGal

Zucchini Corn Fritters

173
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
By Danni Hughes

Sweet Zucchini Relish

279
My mother's sweet zucchini relish is a family favorite. It's delicious on hamburgers and hot dogs.
By Gail

Mom's Zucchini Pancakes

197
I am 'Mom' and I have been making these for years. My whole family just loves them. Serve with a small dollop of sour cream. They go fast!
By Suefood

Roasted Zucchini

1
This is the simplest of side dishes, endlessly customizable. Try it when you have an abundance of zucchini in the garden.
By LauraF

Zucchini Herb Casserole

1049
I've been making this casserole for almost 20 years and it's always a hit. Even my meat-eater husband likes it. Serve with a crusty French bread or soft breadsticks. Leftovers are great in an omelet the next day.
By Debi Blair McGinness
Zucchini Cornbread Casserole

689
A delicious and easy to prepare side dish casserole loved by everyone in the family.
By Diana S

