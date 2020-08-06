Summer Squash Side Dish Recipes

Instead of stuffing and baking these squash, I decided to grill them instead and top them with a hot chorizo vinaigrette. It's something I've wanted to try for a while, and it really turned out to be a wonderful combination.
I have always loved the zucchini Parm that I grew up with, but now that I am a parent I wanted something quicker, easier, and healthier. This is what I came up with. Enjoy! Serve as a side dish with your favorite tomato sauce and pasta.
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
These savory corn and zucchini fritters use fresh seasonal produce to make a unique side for any of your grilled favorites. Perfect with grilled chicken, fish or beef. The zucchini helps to keep the cakes moist and the corn gives them a sweet crunch. It's a perfect way to sneak in more veggies, especially if you have some picky eaters in the family. Who can resist savory little pancakes?
I coaxed this easy (and forgiving) recipe from its maker after tasting it at a pot luck, and was surprised by its simplicity. Just a few ingredients make a delicious summer side dish for anything barbecued, grilled, or smoked - especially if the squash is home grown!
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
This recipe was created to use up a large amount of squash we were given. We modified an existing recipe, swapping almonds for crackers and whole cream for milk. It satisfies my husband's diet and tastes great!
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
I've been making this casserole for almost 20 years and it's always a hit. Even my meat-eater husband likes it. Serve with a crusty French bread or soft breadsticks. Leftovers are great in an omelet the next day.
