Green Bean Side Dish Recipes

Find top-rated side dish recipes for the versatile green bean or string bean; we'll show you how to saute, roast, steam, and dress up the humble garden green bean.

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

648
Try this easy, sautéed green bean recipe with a garlicky butter sauce.
By LookWhatsCooking

Sauteed Green Beans

129
These sauteed green beans take only minutes and are a great healthy side dish.
By Cookin Ray

Roasted Green Beans

244
Simply roast fresh green beans with olive oil, salt, and black pepper until browned to bring out their nutty flavor.
By samanathon

Sesame Green Beans

673
I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.
By SPRUCETREE18

Easy Garden Green Beans

135
This is a flavorful, simple way to dress up plain steamed green beans for an easy side dish that practically cooks itself while you are getting the rest of the meal together.
By mrsmiz

Smothered Green Beans

632
Fresh green beans with a robust bacon, onion, and garlicky flavor.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Sweet and Spicy Green Beans

860
The flavors of this side dish are intense! It is great as a starter to an Asian menu, or as a significant addition to a light stir-fry meal.
By COOKOFTHEHOUSE
Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Lemon

117
The hazelnuts and lemon zest add a wonderful light touch. It's a favorite!
By Christina

Garlicky Green Beans with Shallot

33
Caramelized shallots and garlic with cheese. Yummy!
By murphyjct

'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans

379
You'll make a bee line for these Chinese buffet favorites—green beans stir-fried with garlic and tossed with a sweet and savory sauce.
By roweena

Japanese-Style Sesame Green Beans

I discovered this dish at my mother-in-law's house during a family holiday buffet. Her being Japanese, she had many friends who brought wonderful Japanese dishes, and this was and has remained one of my favorites. It's light and fresh any time of the year.
By Cooking_Muse

Air Fryer Spicy Green Beans

Spicy green bean recipe made simple in the air fryer. My flavor combination was inspired by a famous dish at a restaurant chain.
By Soup Loving Nicole
281

We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.

Green Beans for a Special Occasion

97
Green beans are tossed with garlic and pine nuts in this delightfully simple side dish!
By ISBLESSED

Pan Fried Green Beans

82
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
By Shearyah Hawkins

Spicy Szechuan Green Beans

58
I modified this recipe to be less oily. It is almost as good as take-out Chinese green beans. It tastes wonderful with ham and a baked yam.
By Tasha

Air Fryer Spicy Green Beans

24
Spicy green bean recipe made simple in the air fryer. My flavor combination was inspired by a famous dish at a restaurant chain.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Crisp Pickled Green Beans

164
This grandmother's pickle recipe produces crisp pickles with a wonderful dill flavor and a red pepper flake punch.
By Jani Whitsett

Southern Green Beans

432
I just love these beans! What could be better than green beans, potatoes, and bacon, all in one dish?!
By Erica Anderson

Easy Garlic Green Beans

95
This very simple quick and easy side dish is very popular in my family.
By Nichka

Arkansas Green Beans

429
My family would drink the sauce to this green bean dish, if I would let them! Your family will never look at Green Beans the same again. These beans are sweet and savory and smell fabulous in the oven.
By KamiShay

Grilled Green Beans

46
Simple and easy grilled green beans. A great way to use up those garden green beans while grilling on a nice summer evening. Incredibly tasty and simple!
By Kassie Calvin Caminiti

Spicy Indian (Gujarati) Green Beans

86
Indian green bean side dish.
By CEESHOUSE

Smothered Green Beans

632
Fresh green beans with a robust bacon, onion, and garlicky flavor.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Japanese-Style Sesame Green Beans

463
Fresh green beans get a flavor boost from sesame oil and a splash of soy sauce. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds.
By Cooking_Muse

Green Beans Almondine

3
No matter how much I make, it's never enough and it couldn't be simpler to make. Even those who hate veggies love this green bean almondine!
By judilicious

Green Bean Curry

29
I ate this with rice or coconut roti almost every evening in Sri Lanka-- I could not get enough of it! Using fresh ingredients is of the utmost importance. Some of the ingredients may be difficult to find, but they really are essential. This goes very well with rice as a vegetarian entree or alone as a side dish.
By AlliePeacock

Sweet Green Bean Bundles

485
A unique break from dressing marinades.
By TRIOS

Chinese Green Bean Stir-Fry

90
Asian-style green beans with lots of flavor! This recipe is made for a large party; but can be scaled down for a family dinner. Serve cold or warm.
By Jackie O.

Greek Green Beans

179
A nice mix of green beans, onion, and tomatoes simmered until soft and delicious! Just like Yia Yia used to make!
By COLEE576

Garlic Green Beans

1256
Caramelized garlic and cheese! Is there anything better with green beans? You'd better make plenty for everyone!
By Ericka Ettinger

Sweet and Sour Green Beans

77
A slightly tart green bean side dish flavored with onion and bacon. Goes great with ham or pork.
By DEBOKC
