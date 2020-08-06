Green Bean Side Dish Recipes

Staff Picks
Sauteed Green Beans
These sauteed green beans take only minutes and are a great healthy side dish.
Roasted Green Beans
Simply roast fresh green beans with olive oil, salt, and black pepper until browned to bring out their nutty flavor.
Sesame Green Beans
I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.
By SPRUCETREE18 Easy Garden Green Beans
This is a flavorful, simple way to dress up plain steamed green beans for an easy side dish that practically cooks itself while you are getting the rest of the meal together.
Sweet and Spicy Green Beans
The flavors of this side dish are intense! It is great as a starter to an Asian menu, or as a significant addition to a light stir-fry meal.
'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans
You'll make a bee line for these Chinese buffet favorites—green beans stir-fried with garlic and tossed with a sweet and savory sauce.
Japanese-Style Sesame Green Beans
I discovered this dish at my mother-in-law's house during a family holiday buffet. Her being Japanese, she had many friends who brought wonderful Japanese dishes, and this was and has remained one of my favorites. It's light and fresh any time of the year.
By Cooking_Muse Air Fryer Spicy Green Beans
Spicy green bean recipe made simple in the air fryer. My flavor combination was inspired by a famous dish at a restaurant chain.
Inspiration and Ideas 15 Fresh Green Bean Recipes to Mix Up Your Dinner Sides
With bright color and bold flavor, fresh green beans make an excellent side dish for any meal.
A Guide to Different Types of Green Beans
It turns out that not all green beans are green.
Three Bean Salad Three Bean Salad
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
Pan Fried Green Beans
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
Spicy Szechuan Green Beans
I modified this recipe to be less oily. It is almost as good as take-out Chinese green beans. It tastes wonderful with ham and a baked yam.
Crisp Pickled Green Beans
This grandmother's pickle recipe produces crisp pickles with a wonderful dill flavor and a red pepper flake punch.
Southern Green Beans
I just love these beans! What could be better than green beans, potatoes, and bacon, all in one dish?!
Arkansas Green Beans
My family would drink the sauce to this green bean dish, if I would let them! Your family will never look at Green Beans the same again. These beans are sweet and savory and smell fabulous in the oven.
Grilled Green Beans
Simple and easy grilled green beans. A great way to use up those garden green beans while grilling on a nice summer evening. Incredibly tasty and simple!
Green Beans Almondine
No matter how much I make, it's never enough and it couldn't be simpler to make. Even those who hate veggies love this green bean almondine!
Green Bean Curry
I ate this with rice or coconut roti almost every evening in Sri Lanka-- I could not get enough of it! Using fresh ingredients is of the utmost importance. Some of the ingredients may be difficult to find, but they really are essential. This goes very well with rice as a vegetarian entree or alone as a side dish.
Chinese Green Bean Stir-Fry
Asian-style green beans with lots of flavor! This recipe is made for a large party; but can be scaled down for a family dinner. Serve cold or warm.
Greek Green Beans
A nice mix of green beans, onion, and tomatoes simmered until soft and delicious! Just like Yia Yia used to make!
Garlic Green Beans
Caramelized garlic and cheese! Is there anything better with green beans? You'd better make plenty for everyone!
Sweet and Sour Green Beans
A slightly tart green bean side dish flavored with onion and bacon. Goes great with ham or pork.
