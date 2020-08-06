Eggplant Side Dish Recipes

Browse recipes for eggplant side dishes, like ratatouille, baba ghanoush, and air-fried eggplant, along with spicy eggplant recipes from around the world.

Community Picks

Easiest Eggplant

336
I found that some of the best recipes are the easiest! Try this once, and more than likely you'll make it again and again. And another bonus: if you choose to use low-fat mayonnaise, you'll save the fat and calories that are absorbed when eggplant is fried.
By Pauline

14 Delicious Grilled Eggplant Recipes

By Allrecipes Editors

Eggplant with Feta Cheese

16
A simple eggplant recipe suitable for an appetizer or side dish.
By Barbara Zernicke

Eggplant Slices, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella

9
This is from my uncle's cookbook. The eggplant can also be served cold.
By Jason

Eggplant Mixed Grill

142
A super yummy way to grill veggies.
By kelcampbell
Sponsored By MyPlate

Spiced Eggplant Indian Style

28
This simple recipe combines the traditional Indian flavors of eggplant, tomatoes, onions and coriander. This is excellent served with rice and dahl.
By sal

Ratatouille

1159
This terrific dish is loaded with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.
By LYNETTE MARIE

Chef John's Baba Ghanoush

57
No matter what you're grilling this summer, chances are good you're going to have more hot coals than food to cook on it, which makes baba ghanoush the perfect post-barbecue recipe. This is a wonderfully savory yet refreshing vegetable dip.
By Chef John

Hot and Sour Chinese Eggplant

326
Eggplant is sauteed, then coated in a spicy sweet sauce. It is simple and delicious! I'm sure you'll enjoy this!
By Bonnie

Air-Fried Ratatouille, Italian-Style

3
Traditional ratatouille vegetables, such as zucchini, are mixed with Italian herbs then air-fried to create a quick and easy side dish that is nutritious and delicious. Using an air fryer keeps the vegetables from getting soggy without using too much oil. You will need the baking accessory or an adaptable baking dish to use inside the air fryer basket.
By Buckwheat Queen

Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables

144
Succulent roasted vegetables with a sweet and smoky, herby taste. Good for a main course with noodles or rice, or as a side dish.
By JRCROSBY31

Exotic Brinjal (Spicy Eggplant)

46
It's simply yummy - this is an exotic Indian recipe. I am sure you'll love it.
By meenal
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Disney's Ratatouille
460
"I loved this! My 6-year-old daughter couldn't get enough of it." – halfnotes
Eggplant Salad Recipes You'll Want To Make Tonight
Whether it's grilled, pan-fried, or roasted, eggplant makes salads notably more substantial.
Olive Oil Roasted Eggplant with Lemon
200
Easy Eggplant Recipes for the Air Fryer
Gages (Marinated Eggplant and Tomatoes)
8

More Eggplant Side Dish Recipes

Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables

145
Your favorite vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions roasted in olive oil with herbs, garlic and lemon
By JRCROSBY31

Disney's Ratatouille

455
Recreate the colorful dish of sliced vegetables on tomato-garlic sauce.

Olive Oil Roasted Eggplant with Lemon

199
Quick and easy eggplant slices are roasted in the oven with olive oil and lemon to garnish.

Baked Eggplant

312
Great baked vegetable side dish with slices of eggplant and tomato seasoned with oregano and Parmesan cheese.
By JEZZI16

Grilled Vegetables with Balsamic Vinegar

125
A simple recipe for vegetables that let's their quality and freshness shine through! A variety of other vegetables (cut at least 1/2-inch thick) can be used with this recipe such as: mushrooms, onions, squash, and red peppers.
By Natasha

Baba Ghanoush

498
A roasted eggplant dip or spread. Delicious served with pita or vegetables, alongside hummus or on its own!
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy Eggplant Casserole

71
I am not real big on eggplant but I cook it for my husband. This dish was thrown together in a hurry and it turned out to be DELICIOUS. I even ate the leftovers.
By Renee' Levins

Hot and Sour Chinese Eggplant

326
Eggplant is sauteed, then coated in a spicy sweet sauce. It is simple and delicious! I'm sure you'll enjoy this!
By Allrecipes Member

Roasted Eggplant and Mushrooms

53
Eggplant, mushrooms, and zucchini are roasted together with a touch of tomato for a surprisingly robust side dish or sandwich filling.
By PSPINRAD

Air-Fried Ratatouille, Italian-Style

3
Traditional ratatouille vegetables, such as zucchini, are mixed with Italian herbs then air-fried to create a quick and easy side dish that is nutritious and delicious. Using an air fryer keeps the vegetables from getting soggy without using too much oil. You will need the baking accessory or an adaptable baking dish to use inside the air fryer basket.

Ratatouille Bake

524
This recipe was given to me by my aunt, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia. It tastes wonderful with your garden vegetables.
By Surpriseitswendy
Sponsored By MyPlate

Exotic Brinjal (Spicy Eggplant)

45
It's simply yummy - this is an exotic Indian recipe. I am sure you'll love it.

Sheet Pan Vegan Roasted Eggplant with Garlic

11
This delicious roasted eggplant, seasoned with garlic and smoked paprika, is a simple vegan side dish made in a sheet pan in just minutes.
By Fioa

Cauliflower Eggplant Curry-Cumin Roast

12
I had cauliflower and eggplant that were getting tired, so I created this recipe to use it. I was pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
By Chicken Lover

Eggplant Tomato Bake

249
This is a simple, easy and low-fat recipe.
By CADEAUX

Spicy Roasted Vegetables

1
These spicy roasted vegetables are a great low-calorie side dish for anyone watching their waistline! This is one great way to get your kids to eat vegetables.
By ChefKatie

Marinated Barbequed Vegetables

102
These tasty vegetables can be cooked on skewers or thrown straight on the barbecue. Serve them hot or at room temperature. As cold leftovers, they're great with crusty bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Summer Vegetable Ratatouille

165
My favorite way to serve this ratatouille is with crepes. Very delicious. I also add a mixed green salad on the side, and some French bread with butter for a wonderful meal. It makes a large batch, but I found that it freezes really well for future use.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Caponata

5
Caponata is a Sicilian dish with eggplant, zucchini, tomato, and peppers traditionally cooked in oil and vinegar and flavored with sugar, raisins, capers, olives, and pine nuts. It's tangy, sweet, crunchy, and salty all at the same time. Serve at room temperature as a side dish to grilled fish or as a starter on toasted bread. Store leftovers in fridge and reheat gently. It will taste even better the next day!
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Eggplant

2
Heard this grilled eggplant recipe on a health radio show years ago--very simple, and great the next day on sandwiches. Use good quality soy sauce. Serve hot, room temperature, or cold.
By Frank040

Eggplant and Tomato Casserole

50
This is a delicious, easy-to-make, vegetarian casserole! Eggplant, tomato and onion are layered and seasoned with a splash of balsamic vinegar before being topped off with bread crumbs. There are a million variations and additions that you can make to this recipe! Be creative!
By LPATTERSON1978

Grilled Eggplant Parmesan

Cheesy grilled eggplant sits on top of a bed of smoky grilled tomato sauce for an eggplant Parm like no other.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Briam (Greek Mixed Vegetables in Tomato Sauce)

28
This is a Greek summertime favorite recipe, full of the aromas of fresh vegetables and herbs. It is easy to make and you can replace or add any vegetables you like and still get a great dish. You can serve it hot or cold.
By Aggeliki

Thai Basil Eggplant

3
Basil is my favorite herb and maybe a reason I love Thai food so much. The soups, curries, and stir-fries taste amazingly different with just few handfuls of sweet basil. This recipe is super easy and cooks in very little time. Serve with freshly cooked jasmine or basmati rice.
By ChiBites
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com