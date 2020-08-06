Eggplant Side Dish Recipes

I found that some of the best recipes are the easiest! Try this once, and more than likely you'll make it again and again. And another bonus: if you choose to use low-fat mayonnaise, you'll save the fat and calories that are absorbed when eggplant is fried.
No matter what you're grilling this summer, chances are good you're going to have more hot coals than food to cook on it, which makes baba ghanoush the perfect post-barbecue recipe. This is a wonderfully savory yet refreshing vegetable dip.
Traditional ratatouille vegetables, such as zucchini, are mixed with Italian herbs then air-fried to create a quick and easy side dish that is nutritious and delicious. Using an air fryer keeps the vegetables from getting soggy without using too much oil. You will need the baking accessory or an adaptable baking dish to use inside the air fryer basket.
A simple recipe for vegetables that let's their quality and freshness shine through! A variety of other vegetables (cut at least 1/2-inch thick) can be used with this recipe such as: mushrooms, onions, squash, and red peppers.
My favorite way to serve this ratatouille is with crepes. Very delicious. I also add a mixed green salad on the side, and some French bread with butter for a wonderful meal. It makes a large batch, but I found that it freezes really well for future use.
Caponata is a Sicilian dish with eggplant, zucchini, tomato, and peppers traditionally cooked in oil and vinegar and flavored with sugar, raisins, capers, olives, and pine nuts. It's tangy, sweet, crunchy, and salty all at the same time. Serve at room temperature as a side dish to grilled fish or as a starter on toasted bread. Store leftovers in fridge and reheat gently. It will taste even better the next day!
This is a delicious, easy-to-make, vegetarian casserole! Eggplant, tomato and onion are layered and seasoned with a splash of balsamic vinegar before being topped off with bread crumbs. There are a million variations and additions that you can make to this recipe! Be creative!
This is a Greek summertime favorite recipe, full of the aromas of fresh vegetables and herbs. It is easy to make and you can replace or add any vegetables you like and still get a great dish. You can serve it hot or cold.
Basil is my favorite herb and maybe a reason I love Thai food so much. The soups, curries, and stir-fries taste amazingly different with just few handfuls of sweet basil. This recipe is super easy and cooks in very little time. Serve with freshly cooked jasmine or basmati rice.