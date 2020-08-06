Corn Side Dish Recipes

Browse corn side dish recipes from grilled corn on the cob and Mexican street corn to corn casserole. All your faves are here.

Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole

3782
Whole kernel corn, cream style corn, sour cream, eggs, butter, and muffin mix makes this yummy corn casserole a side dish everyone will love.
By LETSGGGO

Microwave Corn on the Cob

This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space. I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!
By Cheri Weiner

Cream Corn Like No Other

2221
This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn! My husband is not a fan of corn or creamed dishes, but he thinks this is great. Easy and quick to prepare and is an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
By DIANA YOCKEY

Smoky Poblano Corn Pudding

39
In our family, a warm bowl of corn is always on our Thanksgiving table. My mom dumps a few bags of frozen corn into boiling water while the turkey rests and the potatoes get mashed. She'll then inevitably forget about the now water-logged corn until we are sitting at the table ready to eat. And still a Thanksgiving table without corn is not complete in my mind. This dish transforms frozen corn into a decadent and richly flavored dish with just a bit more work than setting a pot of water to boil.
By Ashley Baron Rodriguez

10 Elote Recipes That Are Full of Color and Flavor

Whether you're enjoying it on the cob, as a salad, or in a cup, here are 10 ways to use fresh corn all summer long in elote-inspired recipes. 
By Hayley Sugg

Grandma's Corn Pudding

907
This corn pudding is definitely comfort food.
By Cheri Weiner

Ba'corn Cheese Corn

This bacon-studded 'cheese corn' is a popular bar snack in Korea, made of pure bacon-y, creamy, cheesy, corny decadence. The original recipe uses a combination of mayonnaise and sweetened condensed milk, but we're going with heavy cream here for a lighter approach. This may be the first time in my career that I've 'lightened up' a recipe by adding a cup of heavy cream. Garnished with green onions, this would be amazing with a cold beer!
By Chef John

Skillet Fried Corn

118
Great side dish with chicken, beef or pork. Easy to prepare.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Baked Corn Casserole for Potlucks

19
A baked corn casserole that's great for potluck.
By TUBB

Sweet Corn Casserole

This is always requested over and over again. I love it and I don't really like corn. My best friend made this once and convinced me to try it, now it's a tradition to make for all holidays.
By EARTHLYCHARM

Kentucky Spoon Bread

This is a lovely side dish to accompany most any dinner, but especially prime rib.
By thedailygourmet

Corn Souffle

134
I make this every year, and my family always looks forward to having it. It's one of those recipes that looks like you've spent a lot of time on, but it's so easy to make. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Mary Poris
46
Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob
427

Use a little sugar and lemon juice in the water to make the sweetest, quickest, tastiest boiled corn on the cob.

More Corn Side Dish Recipes

Corn in a Cup (Elote en Vaso)

21
Elote en vaso, also known as corn in a cup, includes fresh corn, lime juice, crema Mexicana, and cotija cheese for a sweet, crunchy, and hot snack.
By Muy Bueno

Rajas con Crema, Elote, y Queso (Creamy Poblano Peppers and Sweet Corn)

12
Roasted poblano peppers and sweet corn kernels simmered in a sauce made with cream and Mexican cheese. A deliciously easy Mexican staple.
By Ainé

Old-Fashioned Scalloped Corn

230
A delicious, country-style creamed corn casserole is topped with buttered cracker crumbs and baked until brown and bubbly for a surefire family favorite. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com
By Cali

Mexican Corn on the Cob (Elote)

369
My Mexican friend gave me this recipe for corn on the cob. Street vendors there sell their corn made this way. Cotija cheese can be found in most grocery stores.
By blakleyl

Corn Casserole I

417
This is the best corn casserole I've ever made. I know you will love it too! It tastes more like a souffle than anything else!
By Polly Woodard

Slow Cooker Creamed Corn

747
Good and easy!
By DOTTE

Zucchini Corn Fritters

173
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
By Danni Hughes

Jiffy® Corn Casserole

15
My mother won an award many, many years ago with this recipe in the Arizona Republic newspaper. I think it is delish and so different from a lot of other corn casseroles. Everybody I know asks for this recipe so I am giving it to everyone! Enjoy!
By Janice Anderson

Mexican Corn

378
This recipe was given to me by my aunt in Texas, where they like everything hot! Now, my family wants it for holidays, barbeques, or just by itself.
By KBALDRIDGE

Skillet Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

2
All the flavors you love in Mexican street corn made in a skillet for times when grilling isn't an option.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Sweet Corn Tomalito

342
Steamed corn pudding made on the stovetop. This is a traditional Tex-Mex side dish that is a great side to any meal. Well worth the wait.
By THEKIRKLANDS

Easy Corn Pudding

377
My father-in-law was always a picky eater. However, the first Thanksgiving I made him this recipe, he went crazy! It soon became a tradition, and now he is gone, it is always mentioned as one of his favorites.
By Cheri Weiner

Cheesy Corn Casserole

183
There are a lot of corn casseroles out there, but this one is extra good because of the tangy cheddar cheese!
By GLOEGGLER

Mexican Street Corn

4
This is a nice flair for your traditional Mexican street corn.
By Shejiladay

Grilled Corn Salad

143
A yummy and easy side for hot summer days! Goes great with your grilled dishes or just to munch on. This recipe will last several days when covered in an airtight container and refrigerated.
By AMBERT77

Air Fryer Corn Ribs

This is my fun take on air-fried elote ribs. Cutting the corn this way causes them to curl up in the shape of ribs once cooked. This also makes the corn a lot easier to handle and eat, not to mention a lot less messy.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Calabacitas con Elote (Zucchini with Corn)

127
One of the most popular Mexican side dishes. It is so good, that Mexicans often double the portion and eat it as main dish with warm tortillas. This is a keeper for vegetarians and meat lovers.
By gem

Stir-Fried Mushrooms with Baby Corn

36
Here is a Thai vegetable side dish with plenty of Chinese influences. Utilize whatever mushrooms are in season, such as straw, button, het kone or shiitake mushrooms.
By wiley

Microwave Corn-on-the-Cob in the Husk

35
This is one of my favorite ways to fix corn on the cob, even when I have several to fix. Without the water from boiling, the corn stays nice and sweet. Hope this helps just one young cook.
By Elberta McCoskey

