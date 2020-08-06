Corn Side Dish Recipes

This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space. I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!
This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn! My husband is not a fan of corn or creamed dishes, but he thinks this is great. Easy and quick to prepare and is an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
In our family, a warm bowl of corn is always on our Thanksgiving table. My mom dumps a few bags of frozen corn into boiling water while the turkey rests and the potatoes get mashed. She'll then inevitably forget about the now water-logged corn until we are sitting at the table ready to eat. And still a Thanksgiving table without corn is not complete in my mind. This dish transforms frozen corn into a decadent and richly flavored dish with just a bit more work than setting a pot of water to boil.
This bacon-studded 'cheese corn' is a popular bar snack in Korea, made of pure bacon-y, creamy, cheesy, corny decadence. The original recipe uses a combination of mayonnaise and sweetened condensed milk, but we're going with heavy cream here for a lighter approach. This may be the first time in my career that I've 'lightened up' a recipe by adding a cup of heavy cream. Garnished with green onions, this would be amazing with a cold beer!
I make this every year, and my family always looks forward to having it. It's one of those recipes that looks like you've spent a lot of time on, but it's so easy to make. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
My mother won an award many, many years ago with this recipe in the Arizona Republic newspaper. I think it is delish and so different from a lot of other corn casseroles. Everybody I know asks for this recipe so I am giving it to everyone! Enjoy!
My father-in-law was always a picky eater. However, the first Thanksgiving I made him this recipe, he went crazy! It soon became a tradition, and now he is gone, it is always mentioned as one of his favorites.
This is my fun take on air-fried elote ribs. Cutting the corn this way causes them to curl up in the shape of ribs once cooked. This also makes the corn a lot easier to handle and eat, not to mention a lot less messy.
