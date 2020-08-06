Cabbage Side Dish Recipes

Kapusta is a great side dish at any meal and even makes a great main dish for vegetarians. This recipe was passed down by my Polish grandmother. I grew up with it at every holiday meal and just love it. Sauerkraut takes on a whole new flavor when baked and is really delicious! Try it and see for yourself!
Traditional Irish potato dish, very easy to make. Bear in mind that the UK and Ireland weren't exactly known for their cuisine, but for authenticity, this is what you want. For unauthentic but enhanced flavor, you can add bacon bits, or Cheddar cheese, or both.
A good pot of cabbage can be served stand-alone with some cornbread or as a side dish to your favorite meal. Preparing cabbage in a pressure cooker preserves most of the nutrients and produces a very sweet yet savory dish. This recipe is quick, flavorful and easy!
If you're tired of the old boiled cabbage and like roasted veggies this will bring you back to one of our favorites. This is particularly good with ribs. Use crushed garlic to taste. I also like it a little burnt. Also watch out with those vegans because if you like leftovers you might have to make two pans at a time!
Reminiscent of latkes with a more interesting flavor, these cabbage pancakes are crispy on the outside and soft and savory on the inside, with a Sriracha-mayo that brings it all together. Great way to use up leftover cabbage for an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer or side dish.