Cabbage Side Dish Recipes

Fried cabbage, stewed cabbage, smothered cabbage, grilled cabbage: browse more than 90 top-rated recipes for cabbage side dishes complete with ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions

228
Crispy bacon tops pan-fried cabbage and mushrooms for a deliciously rich side dish.
By Wanda

Creamed Cabbage

224
Cabbage with bacon and sour cream—what's not to love?
By Jessica Tripp

Irish Heritage Cabbage

35
This is a delicious, authentic Irish cabbage side dish.
By JOELSGIRL

Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

869
My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
By stamarex

Southern Fried Cabbage

675
This dish was always a favorite at Mammaw's house. Cabbage is fried with onion and bacon in this simple quick side dish. Terrific with cornbread.
By JNADX3

Jamaican Cabbage

52
This cabbage and carrot side dish has a sweet, spicy kick of vinegar and hot Scotch bonnet chile pepper.
By NewBerry

Kapusta

50
Kapusta is a great side dish at any meal and even makes a great main dish for vegetarians. This recipe was passed down by my Polish grandmother. I grew up with it at every holiday meal and just love it. Sauerkraut takes on a whole new flavor when baked and is really delicious! Try it and see for yourself!
By Holly

Buttered-Braised Cabbage

14
This will make you like cabbage in a whole different way.
By Alexis

Grandma Jeanette's Amazing German Red Cabbage

500
This yummy, sweet and sour German red cabbage is easy to make!
By Sara Nolan Jennings

Cabbage-Carrot Casserole

71
My grandmother passed this recipe down to me. People who don't even like cabbage love this dish.
By Paula

Fabulous Fried Cabbage

A favorite old Irish family recipe for fried cabbage and it's so easy.
By cook-it-up-axel

Cabbage and Pasta

A wonderfully tasty and easy cabbage side dish. Perfect for backyard barbeques or a complement to pork chops.
By Susan Leckrone
Inspiration and Ideas

How to Cook Cabbage
Boil it, braise it, sauté it, roast it, grill it, ferment it—cabbage can do it all.
Uli's Apple Red Cabbage
This is a classic German-style cabbage recipe, perfect with schnitzel, bratwurst, or rouladen.
Our Most Popular Cabbage Recipes
Easy Roasted Cabbage
28
50 Recipes That Use a Whole Head of Cabbage
More Cabbage Side Dish Recipes

Here's How to Store Cabbage So It Lasts Longer

Stretch your cabbage with these simple storage tips.
By Melanie Fincher

Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic

1149
This is a side dish where the title says it all. Cabbage is fried with bacon, onion, and garlic for a side dish you'll want to eat again and again.
By Kathi Richards Smith

Super Easy Stir-Fried Cabbage

66
Soy sauce brings out the natural sweetness of the cabbage in this simple stir-fried cabbage dish.
By iken

Creamed Cooked Cabbage

39
Shredded cabbage is baked with a sprinkling of sugar, salt and nutmeg, in heavy cream and topped with bread crumbs. Serve with bacon bits, if desired.
By sal

Fried Irish Cabbage with Bacon

83
Cabbage fried in bacon grease with bacon.
By cmarten

Stewed Cabbage

328
This is a family favorite that my mother-in-law fixed for me while I was visiting her home last year. Serve over white rice, if desired.
By Kim

Braised Cabbage

21
Braised cabbage is a tasty side dish with any meal.
By Mark

Easy Irish Colcannon

43
Traditional Irish potato dish, very easy to make. Bear in mind that the UK and Ireland weren't exactly known for their cuisine, but for authenticity, this is what you want. For unauthentic but enhanced flavor, you can add bacon bits, or Cheddar cheese, or both.
By Spy Glass

Southern Cabbage for the Pressure Cooker

66
A good pot of cabbage can be served stand-alone with some cornbread or as a side dish to your favorite meal. Preparing cabbage in a pressure cooker preserves most of the nutrients and produces a very sweet yet savory dish. This recipe is quick, flavorful and easy!
By EyeSpy

Chef John's Braised Red Cabbage

76
We're going to cook a very beautiful, super easy cabbage side dish. All ingredients are totally to taste. It's a little bit sweet and a little bit tangy, with a tiny hint of caraway to interest you.
By Chef John

Glorified Baked Cabbage

16
This is a very good side dish.
By Karen

Garlic Loves Roasted Cabbage

27
If you're tired of the old boiled cabbage and like roasted veggies this will bring you back to one of our favorites. This is particularly good with ribs. Use crushed garlic to taste. I also like it a little burnt. Also watch out with those vegans because if you like leftovers you might have to make two pans at a time!
By popi1950

Cabbage Pancakes

2
Reminiscent of latkes with a more interesting flavor, these cabbage pancakes are crispy on the outside and soft and savory on the inside, with a Sriracha-mayo that brings it all together. Great way to use up leftover cabbage for an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer or side dish.
By NicoleMcmom

Fried Cabbage II

917
Cabbage and onions are sauteed in bacon grease, and served with a splash of vinegar, for a tangy, hearty dish that will surprise you.
By Jen

Easy Roasted Cabbage

28
Delicious and healthy roasted cabbage slices are sure to please.
By hungryallweighs

