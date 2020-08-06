Cabbage Side Dish Recipes

Garlic Loves Roasted Cabbage

Rating: 4.5 stars 27

If you're tired of the old boiled cabbage and like roasted veggies this will bring you back to one of our favorites. This is particularly good with ribs. Use crushed garlic to taste. I also like it a little burnt. Also watch out with those vegans because if you like leftovers you might have to make two pans at a time!