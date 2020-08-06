Brussels Sprouts Side Dish Recipes

Explore Allrecipes.com for dozens of Brussels sprout side dish recipes, including balsamic Brussels sprouts, sauteed Brussels sprouts, and many more.

Staff Picks

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!
By JAQATAC

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

422
Brussels sprouts are roasted with bacon, maple syrup, and olive oil for a smokey, caramelized side dish.
By stefychefy

Fried Brussels Sprouts

253
Like fried cabbage? Then you are in for a treat. This is easy and most kids are actually surprised that it tastes better than it looks! I add about 2 tablespoons sugar simply to soften the taste and make my kids happy. But it is delicious without the sugar, and when I leave it out, I don't tell them and they never say a word!
By Brandi Ratcliff

Quick Brussels and Bacon

109
This very quick and flavorful side dish is easy for everyday dinner, but nice enough to serve for Thanksgiving!
By MARNZ01

15 Best Brussels Sprout Dishes for Thanksgiving

Whether it's maple-glazed or cheesy and baked, there are so many ways to do Brussels sprouts right.
By Melanie Fincher

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pistachios

347
I had never tried Brussels sprouts before I tasted this recipe, and immediately wondered why everyone hates them ...
By GODGIFU

KISS: Keep it Simple (Brussels) Sprouts

20
This is a simple preparation that lets the sprouts speak for themselves instead of masking with another flavor. You may be surprised, but if you listen you'll hear them saying 'I am yummy!' Makes a great side with turkey or tempeh.
By Ruby

Truly Delicious Brussels Sprouts

264
If you think you don't like Brussels sprouts, give this recipe a try and discover the cooking technique that makes Brussels sprouts irresistible.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

18
Sweet and tart balsamic vinegar pairs well with the bitterness of Brussels sprouts; the bacon adds a smokey flavor. After 10 minutes, there's still some bite to the sprouts; add a few more minutes for a softer texture, if desired.
By Bren

Brussels Sprouts Gratin

459
A great way to have Brussels sprouts with a little more flair. The cream takes away the bitterness you usually find in Brussels. This is a family favorite during the holidays!
By Creative Caterer

Brussels Sprouts in a Sherry Bacon Cream Sauce

217
I had this with friends at a tapas restaurant in Portland. It is SO delicious and easy to make! I sometimes add pecans to this recipe.
By starshinesMonet

Skillet-Braised Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts with bacon and garlic are skillet-braised until tender and delicious.
By kyle
Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts
10

No bells and whistles with this air fryer recipe, just delicious Brussels sprouts with crispy brown edges and soft insides.

More Brussels Sprouts Side Dish Recipes

Honey Dijon Brussels Sprouts

122
My mother made this for Thanksgiving. It's a wonderful twist on Brussels sprouts!
By Stacy

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan

28
Balsamic vinegar adds a punch of flavor to these easy roasted Brussels sprouts, while the Parmesan provides a melty, cheesy finish.
By Juliana Hale

Pan Fried Brussels Sprouts

86
Don't be afraid of Brussels sprouts ... yes, they are green, but they are so delicious! Pan frying them brings out their flavor. Use as a side dish ... or if you're like me, an on-the-go breakfast item!
By Connie Fabian Byrnes

Sriracha Honey Brussels Sprouts

65
Healthy and full of flavor, sriracha honey Brussels sprouts are crispy and coated with a delicious sweet and spicy sauce. Perfect side dish for any meal! Top with a drizzle of sriracha sauce if desired.

Easy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

9
These smashed Brussels sprouts are par-boiled and then roasted in the oven with olive oil and Pecorino cheese, creating a delicious side for any occasion.
By Jonathan Charbz

Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

423
It was my first year cooking Christmas dinner for the family and I was just thinking of imaginative vegetables I could have! Turned out great and everyone loved them and have been cooking them ever since. Goes well with everything.
By Toronto Worm Company

Instant Pot® Roasted Brussels Sprouts

56
Try these crispy roasted Brussels sprouts made in just 5 minutes in your Instant Pot®; they're a quick and easy low-carb side dish that's family-friendly.
By Fioa

Chef John's Roasted Brussels Sprouts

83
This makes a very nice side dish to your holiday feast, and I can't think of a main course, especially one made from some type of succulent animal, that this wouldn't pair wonderfully with.
By Chef John

Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

38
My mom gave me a taste of this recipe and after never having previously liked Brussels sprouts, I was hooked and begged her for the recipe!
By Melissa

Shredded Brussels Sprouts

687
Not too often do you hear 'fantastic' and 'Brussels sprouts' in the same sentence but this recipe is deserving of that. When I mentioned I was bringing Brussels sprouts to a holiday get together, my mom told me not to bother. After eating this dish, my family now requests I bring it to every get together!
By MOMZRIGHT

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Balsamic

50
Delicious glazed sprouts. Our family loves them with lots of bacon. While we do enjoy them prepared lighter, this is a great quick side dish for a special meal. Also perfect for holiday get-togethers.
By JW

Oven-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Garlic

3
This is a very easy and yummy way to eat Brussels sprouts.
By Pam Heller Griffith

Balsamic-Glazed Brussels Sprouts

100
A tasty way to serve Brussels sprouts.
By Barbara Zernicke

Roasted Vegetables for a Crowd

5
Next time you want to cook a hearty meal for a big crowd, try this massive roasted veggie combo recipe including Brussels sprouts, bell peppers, sweet potatoes, and onions.
By SZYQ1

Baked Brussels Sprouts

52
A very simple and tasty way to serve Brussels sprouts. Everyone asks for seconds when I serve these! Even the kids!
By britishcolumbiagirl

