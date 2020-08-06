Meat and Poultry

28 Bone-In Chicken Thigh Recipes
There's so much more flavor to be had with bone-in chicken thighs. Whether you choose to roast them, pan-fry them, or even air fry them, here are 28 bone-in chicken thigh recipes to get you started.
One-Skillet Hearty Chili and Cornbread
The perfect quick and easy comfort food on a cool evening! Start on the stovetop and finish in the oven.
Sheet Pan Sweet and Sour Chicken
Inspired by the flavors of our favorite Asian takeout, here's a recipe that uses canned pineapple tidbits, with the usual veggies. In order to make it sheet-pan friendly, the chicken is not breaded or fried. Add as much of the delicious sauce as you like, and if there is any left, store the sauce in the fridge in a sealed container, up to one week. It's also a great dipping sauce for Asian-style appetizers. Serve over hot steamed rice.
Instant Pot® Dr Pepper® Pulled Pork
A simple and tasty pulled pork recipe made in the Instant Pot® with the flavoring of Dr Pepper®.
Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts
These chicken breasts are fast, easy, and delicious. By 'pan-roasting,' you can easily monitor the internal temp. Leaving the skin on adds a lot of flavor and much needed moisture.
Birria de Chivo Estilo Jalisco (Mexican Braised Goat)
Goat meat marinated in a sauce with ancho chiles and spices, then slowly braised until soft. This traditional dish known as birria is always accompanied with refried beans and corn tortillas, and is normally served for special occasions.
