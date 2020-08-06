Meat and Poultry

Top recipes for beef, chicken, pork, and more. See classic recipes or find something new.

Staff Picks

28 Bone-In Chicken Thigh Recipes 
There's so much more flavor to be had with bone-in chicken thighs. Whether you choose to roast them, pan-fry them, or even air fry them, here are 28 bone-in chicken thigh recipes to get you started. 
By Melanie Fincher

One-Skillet Hearty Chili and Cornbread

7
The perfect quick and easy comfort food on a cool evening! Start on the stovetop and finish in the oven.
By SunnyDaysNora

Five-Star Meatloaf Recipes

Not all meatloaf tastes the same! Check out these tried-and-true favorites.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Sheet Pan Sweet and Sour Chicken

7
Inspired by the flavors of our favorite Asian takeout, here's a recipe that uses canned pineapple tidbits, with the usual veggies. In order to make it sheet-pan friendly, the chicken is not breaded or fried. Add as much of the delicious sauce as you like, and if there is any left, store the sauce in the fridge in a sealed container, up to one week. It's also a great dipping sauce for Asian-style appetizers. Serve over hot steamed rice.
By Bibi

16 Boneless Pork Chop Recipes for Quick Dinners

You'll love these chops breaded and seared, marinated and grilled, or browned and simmered in a fantastically flavorful sauce.
By Hannah Klinger

Instant Pot® Dr Pepper® Pulled Pork

6
A simple and tasty pulled pork recipe made in the Instant Pot® with the flavoring of Dr Pepper®.
By Hollie Mae

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts

198
These chicken breasts are fast, easy, and delicious. By 'pan-roasting,' you can easily monitor the internal temp. Leaving the skin on adds a lot of flavor and much needed moisture.
By Chef John

15 Top-Rated Pulled Pork Recipes

Whatever cooking method you choose—slow cooker, oven, Instant Pot, or smoked on the grill—these recipes will please your crowd.
By Hayley Sugg

10 Tasty Ways to Prepare Beef Tips

Beef tips are the secret to creating hearty dinners on a budget.
By Hayley Sugg

Birria de Chivo Estilo Jalisco (Mexican Braised Goat)

Goat meat marinated in a sauce with ancho chiles and spices, then slowly braised until soft. This traditional dish known as birria is always accompanied with refried beans and corn tortillas, and is normally served for special occasions.
By HildaM

10 Mexican-Style Chicken Recipes Everyone Should Know

Everyone loves these crave-worthy Mexican-inspired chicken recipes, and they're easy to make in the home kitchen.
By Carl Hanson

15 Wild Game Recipes for the Home Cook

If you have a hunter in the family, you'll love these recipes for venison, pheasant, rabbit, and more.
By Lauren Helmer
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How Long to Cook a Turkey
How long you should cook your turkey depends on a few factors, but we have a chart with all the cook times you need plus other tips for a perfectly juicy bird.
25 Best Ground Beef Recipes
Ground beef is among the most popular weeknight dinner proteins. In fact, you may have a pound or two in your fridge right now and you need to know what to make with your ground beef. We can help.
14 Simple Sheet Pan Chicken Dinners
25 Oven-Baked Chicken Thigh Recipes Ready In Under 1 hour
Corned Beef and Cabbage
1312
Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
1933
World's Best Lasagna
18948

Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.

More Meat and Poultry

How to Cook Pork Chops

Pork chops are the champs of weeknight cooking for a reason!
By Carl Hanson

How to Roast Chicken: Tips and Techniques

It's a basic cooking skill that'll come in handy for many meals to come.
By Vanessa Greaves

How to Brown Ground Beef

Get perfectly browned meat for tacos, chili, and more.
By Melanie Fincher

How to Spatchcock a Turkey

Spatchcocking makes a Thanksgiving turkey that boasts the crispiest skin and juiciest meat, and cooks in a fraction of the time it normally takes to roast a conventional bird.
By Vanessa Greaves

How to Dry Brine a Turkey

Wet-brining (a.k.a. "brining") may get the ink, but dry-brining is so easy, and it doesn't require a bucket.
By Carl Hanson

More Cooking Tips

Learn our best cooking hacks, prep and storage secrets, and so much more.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

1312
Corned beef and cabbage make a great centerpiece for St. Patrick's Day.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

1933
Slow cook your St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner, and celebrate the easy way.
By LUSYRSGIRL

World's Best Lasagna

18948
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
By John Chandler

Easy Meatloaf

8248
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy and Quick Halushki

149
Polish dish combining bacon, fried cabbage and egg noodles.
By Laura Burger Pozdol

Mississippi Pot Roast

290
Mississippi pot roast is easy to make in the slow cooker with chuck roast, ranch dressing, au jus gravy mix, and pepperoncini peppers.
By JennCrippen

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2913
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight

Instant Pot Corned Beef

162
Serve this Instant Pot® corned beef with all of the fixings in just 2 hours by letting your electric pressure cooker do all the work.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Sicilian Roasted Chicken

209
I made up this one to resemble the rotisserie chicken I love so much. It is so expensive here, so here's my version.
By BramptonMommyof2

Juicy Roasted Chicken

3810
A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

1004
Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
By JimmyDean
Sponsored By JimmyDean

Easy Chicken Piccata

21
If you have a picky eater in your family, give this sublime and lemony yet easy chicken piccata recipe a try.
By Sarah Gilmore de Ruiter

Butter Schnitzel

123
I have been to Germany, and in my travels a good friend of mine made me this. I have duplicated and improved upon his recipe.
By The Nominatrix

Easy Chicken Marsala

207
Chicken breasts are sauteed, then braised in Marsala wine and cream with mushrooms and green onion. Chicken Marsala simplified!
By sal

Chicken Parmesan

4015
You'll love Chef John's recipe for the best crispy-crusted chicken Parmesan.

German Hamburgers (Frikadellen)

51
The original hamburger, these are served like a flattened meatball with some steamed string beans and salad. I also like to use this recipe to make Swedish meatballs (but omit the paprika). My Aunt in Hamburg, Germany taught me this recipe and I've been making them ever since. Serve with steamed string beans and tossed salad. Or serve on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers, finely sliced deep fried onions and curry ketchup.
By Amy

Reuben Sandwich II

603
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Best Meatloaf

976
This is the best meatloaf recipe ever complete with a yummy glaze.
By sillyliltracy
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com