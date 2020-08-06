Broccoli Side Dish Recipes

Transform healthy broccoli into family-pleasing goodness. Include it in salads, soups, casseroles, or stir-fries.

Community Picks

Bodacious Broccoli Salad

1681
Broccoli, bacon, and red onion salad with lots of grated Cheddar cheese.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheese Sauce for Broccoli and Cauliflower

453
With this easy Cheddar cheese sauce, you can turn boring steamed veggies, like broccoli and cauliflower, into a side dish your kids will love to gobble up.
By Samantha Webb

Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli

1516
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
By NERDYCHEESECAKE

Broccoli Cheese Bake

238
This is a great casserole that I threw together one day when a friend requested Broccoli au Gratin for her birthday dinner. This is a great idea for those who aren't big fans of bread crumbs. Also, the eggs can be taken out for a great sauce and using skim milk and fat-free cheese works well, too. It's basically a great recipe that can be easily altered according to taste. Enjoy!
By Leslie A

Fresh Broccoli Salad

Fresh broccoli, mushrooms, parsley, scallions and peppers are tossed in Marzetti® Roasted Garlic Italian Vinaigrette Dressing.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By Marzetti Produce Dressing

Broccoli Casserole

604
Broccoli casserole enriched with cheese, mayonnaise, and cream of mushroom soup - delicious and EASY to make!
By Allrecipes Member

Broccoli Salad

1515
A creamy dressing amps up this crunchy broccoli salad with bacon.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Roasted Broccoli

147
Roasted broccoli is quick and easy to prepare with just four ingredients.
By karenatlincoln

Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

574
Even though I rarely cook with canned condensed soups, I still make this yummy broccoli casserole during the holiday season. It's fabulous with a Christmas ham and potatoes au gratin too.
By Stacy M Polcyn

Broccoli Rice Casserole

918
A creamy mix of vegetables and rice baked in a delicious cheese sauce.
By GMW

Loaded Baked Potato

4
A fast and easy take on the classic stuffed twice-baked potato. Pairs well with a juicy, fruit-forward red wine blend.
By 14 Hands Winery
Sponsored By 14 Hands Winery

Broccoli Cheese Bake

237
This is a great casserole that I threw together one day when a friend requested Broccoli au Gratin for her birthday dinner. This is a great idea for those who aren't big fans of bread crumbs. Also, the eggs can be taken out for a great sauce and using skim milk and fat-free cheese works well, too. It's basically a great recipe that can be easily altered according to taste. Enjoy!
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Delicious Healthy Broccoli Sides
These easy broccoli side dishes are some of our favorites; they do it deliciously with healthy ingredients and easy preparations.
Air Fryer Roasted Broccoli & Cauliflower
18
"This recipe works perfectly as written." – Buckwheat Queen
Broccoli with Garlic Butter and Cashews
2230
Simple Broccolini
48
Broccoli and Brussels Sprout Delight
71
Broccolini vs. Broccoli vs. Broccoli Rabe: What's the Difference?
Air Fryer Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower
18

Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.

More Broccoli Side Dish Recipes

Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole

144
Great broccoli cauliflower recipe that everyone will love! The croutons on top give it that crunchy flavor everyone will love.
By MUSTANGSTEPH21

Broccoli Garlic Angel Hair Pasta

229
If you've got to eat your broccoli, this is a great way to do it. A beautiful side dish of broccoli and angel hair pasta with red pepper flakes is so delicious and so aromatic.
By Chef John

Cavatelli and Broccoli

193
This is quick meal to make. Serve with garlic bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Broccoli Rice Casserole

262
What makes this quick-cooking side dish really tasty is coating the broccoli and rice in a creamy cheese sauce . . . yum!
By Campbell's Kitchen
Sponsored By Campbells

Baked Broccoli

157
A delicious and rich alternative to bland steamed broccoli! It caramelizes perfectly, and the spices give it a great flavor that kids and parents will love.
By BreanneElyse

Broccoli with Garlic Butter and Cashews

2232
A new recipe a neighbor gave us. What a hit with my family. Just the right mixture of garlic and cashews with our favorite side dish, broccoli. And, so very easy to make!! If in a pinch, you could probably use frozen broccoli too, but I haven't tried.

Steamed Broccoli and Carrots with Lemon

18
This side dish adds lots of color and vitamins and minerals to your meal.
By Andrea Fahlor

Broccoli with Lemon Butter Sauce

184
A fast and zesty take on frozen broccoli. Can also use fresh broccoli. Great summer dish. Can be served hot or cold.
By MARDI1030

Fried Broccoli

283
This is a recipe I came up with when I was on the South Beach Diet. It is a very healthy recipe and my husband asks for it almost all the time.
By R TJCS

Lemon-Roasted Broccoli and Asparagus

Simple lemon-flavored roasted broccoli and asparagus. An easy side dish that great served over rice with beef, chicken, pork, or fish.

Air Fryer Broccoli

3
Have you tried making broccoli in your air fryer? All you need is olive oil, salt and pepper, and the broccoli turns out wonderfully crispy and tasty.
By Kisha McDaniel Logsdon

Maria's Broccoli Rabe

235
This is a nice side dish served with baked chicken or fish. Virtually not fattening and very healthy for you.
By Allrecipes Member

Steamed Broccoli

22
A quick and simple broccoli recipe. Skip the bacon, swap olive oil for butter, toss in some cheese; whatever you like.
By hcir614

Broccoli and Rice Stir Fry

183
A quick and tasty side dish, or can be served as a meal. You can modify this recipe to include any veggies you choose.
By HERCATE

Broccoli and Cauliflower Casserole

561
This is a favorite family recipe that I ate quite a bit of when I was pregnant. It's just one of those things that you can't get enough of!
By BRIDG

Awesome Broccoli Marinara

158
This is a great quick version of an Italian traditional side dish in our family all the way from Italy. You can use fresh tomatoes and basil. However, as a mother of four, I opt for the quick method as I'm sure other parents of small ones can appreciate. The kids really love this dish too. Buon Appetito!
By Debra

Rach's Broccoli Casserole

123
Broccoli dish mixed with cream of mushroom soup, cheese, and other various ingredients topped with crushed Ritz® crackers.
By rach

Broccoli Casserole with Rice

416
I get a lot of requests for this dish. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Allrecipes Member

Veggie Quinoa

56
I blundered into this delicious mix of ingredients while trying to use up leftover vegetables in the fridge. Even friends who 'don't like vegetarian cooking' have enjoyed it. I like the slightly bitter taste of unwashed quinoa (just check for unwanted debris before you use it), but most recipes call for rinsed quinoa.
By plaidpenguin

Broccoli Noodles and Cheese Casserole

83
This is a quick and easy recipe if you are in a hurry -- just noodles, broccoli, cottage cheese and Cheddar. My daughter loves it. It's always a hit.
By MESSYCHEF
Sponsored By Borden

Creamy Broccoli and Cheese Casserole

52
Creamy broccoli casserole that is a great way to get kids to eat their vegetables! If you are going to freeze or refrigerate until later, do not add the crumbs until you are about to cook it.
By CHRISSY668

Aunt Millie's Broccoli Casserole

465
This is a family favorite for holidays and get-togethers! This recipe has been passed down in our family for years because it's so cheesy and delicious!
By KAYLEEW

Garlic Roasted Broccoli

37
Flavorful and tasty alternative to broccoli and cheese.
By Dianna Jacobs-Fresh

Broccoli and Brussels Sprout Delight

69
Broccoli and Brussels sprouts combine and come together in delightful way. If you love Brussels sprouts, this is a nice way to reintroduce them to your friends and family. Use fresh Brussels sprouts and broccoli. If the sprouts are large, trim and quarter them.
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com