Broccoli Side Dish Recipes

I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
This is a great casserole that I threw together one day when a friend requested Broccoli au Gratin for her birthday dinner. This is a great idea for those who aren't big fans of bread crumbs. Also, the eggs can be taken out for a great sauce and using skim milk and fat-free cheese works well, too. It's basically a great recipe that can be easily altered according to taste. Enjoy!
Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.
A new recipe a neighbor gave us. What a hit with my family. Just the right mixture of garlic and cashews with our favorite side dish, broccoli. And, so very easy to make!! If in a pinch, you could probably use frozen broccoli too, but I haven't tried.
This is a great quick version of an Italian traditional side dish in our family all the way from Italy. You can use fresh tomatoes and basil. However, as a mother of four, I opt for the quick method as I'm sure other parents of small ones can appreciate. The kids really love this dish too. Buon Appetito!
I blundered into this delicious mix of ingredients while trying to use up leftover vegetables in the fridge. Even friends who 'don't like vegetarian cooking' have enjoyed it. I like the slightly bitter taste of unwashed quinoa (just check for unwanted debris before you use it), but most recipes call for rinsed quinoa.
Broccoli and Brussels sprouts combine and come together in delightful way. If you love Brussels sprouts, this is a nice way to reintroduce them to your friends and family. Use fresh Brussels sprouts and broccoli. If the sprouts are large, trim and quarter them.