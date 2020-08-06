Potato Side Dishes

Mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes, roasted potatoes, hot potatoes. Find the right potato side dish for your dinner.

Staff Picks

Oven-Fresh Seasoned Potato Wedges

790
Oven fries seasoned with garlic powder and onion powder will go great with your favorite burgers.
By Heather Sweet

Chef John's Perfect Mashed Potatoes

973
This recipe will hopefully give you the proper techniques to turn out perfect mashed potatoes every time; always light, fluffy and lump-free.
By Chef John

Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin

356
These are the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... YUM!
By Celeste

Cheesy Potato Pancakes

89
Delicious and cheesy, these potato pancakes are a huge hit with my 3 boys! Great as a side dish or for snacking! These travel well wrapped in foil for the lunch box. Can be served plain or with ranch dressing as a dip.
By Charlene Luzum

Roasted Potatoes with Greens

427
Roasted potatoes mingle with fresh spinach in a sauce of garlic, butter, sea salt and fresh rosemary. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and/or a good shredded hard cheese like Parmesan or Pecorino if you like.
By Lisa Nichols

Microwave Baked Potato

361
This microwave baked potato tastes like it was slow-roasted in the oven.
By CJME

Oven Baked Garlic and Parmesan Fries

246
You'll love these...consider yourself warned: You'll want them every day!
By Sarah

Irish Champ

174
Looks similar to colcannon, but champ is native to the North of Ireland. It's made by blending scallions or green onions with creamy mashed potatoes. Great on its own, served steaming hot with extra butter which will melt through it. But it's also the perfect side dish for good quality sausages.
By Ita

Pommes Anna with Gruyere

Layers of thinly sliced Yukon Gold potatoes, stacked with Gruyere cheese and golden sauteed onions make this French side dish.
By Ann

Fondant Potatoes

248
Chef John's fondant potatoes are crispy outside and rich and tender inside.
By Chef John

Hasselback Potatoes

483
This Swedish dish takes its name from Hasselbacken, the Stockholm restaurant where it was first served. The seasoned potatoes turn out crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.
By POMPIER850

Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes

A great complement with souvlaki. I often cook this on the BBQ with the souvlaki. All you need is a great Greek salad for a full meal!
By koko
More Potato Side Dishes

Our 10 Favorite German Potato Recipes

Here are some of our very favorite German-inspired potato recipes, including warm potato salads, tender dumplings, savory pancakes, and more. 
By Carl Hanson

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

5737
Thinly sliced potatoes and onion are layered in a creamy cheese sauce creating the perfect au gratin potato recipe.
By CathyM

Basic Mashed Potatoes

567
Potatoes are blended with warmed butter and milk to create those perfect, smooth mashed potatoes everyone loves.
By Esmee Williams

Scalloped Potatoes

559
The best scalloped potatoes, the way Mom makes!
By Jane Boswell-Purdy

Crispy Hash Browns

1139
These crispy, homemade hash browns are perfect for breakfast or brunch.
By your mom

Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

3565
Take baked potatoes to the ultimate level of creamy, cheesy, buttery goodness. Then top with bacon. Mmm bacon!
By PONYGIRL64

Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

8
Tender, delicious baked potatoes with a crispy, flavorful skin. Finish them with a dollop of sour cream, if you'd like.
By Taylerand20

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

74
Crispy, seasoned air-fried potato wedges are ready to eat in about 30 minutes.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Potato Pancakes I

259
This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
By FISHLOVE

Roasted Baby Potatoes

4
Tossed in an herb and olive oil blend, these roasted baby potatoes make a quick and easy weeknight side dish.
By Jenny

Old Fashioned Potato Cakes

195
These quick and easy potato cakes will have all the family members coming back for more. Just gather six simple ingredients for a tasty treat!
By DaMonkey

Perfect Baked Potato

863
This perfect baked potato is crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside.
By CURLEEGIRLEE

Hash Brown Casserole II

1545
Cheesy and delicious, this hash brown casserole has a crunchy topping.
By CMANSKY

Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

191
Its time to release my potatoes to the world!!! Watch your guests try to guess what's in this delicious and simple recipe. It's the perfect side dish to any meal or BBQ, and a great way to dress up those darn potatoes! It's got me out of many a jam with entertaining. You cant go wrong. Since trying these, I have gone completely potato crazy with mad potato disease!!! Yum -- do it, mate! (Note: Only use real egg mayo - not the other kind.)
By XANTHE

Quick and Easy Home Fries

527
A quick way to make crispy home fries. Great for breakfast or as a side dish. Potatoes may be shredded and cooked in the same manner for crispy hash browns.
By magicallydelicious

Steakhouse Potatoes Romanoff

59
Potatoes Romanoff feature tender, cheesy potatoes fluffed up with sour cream.
By Chef John

Simply Potatoes® Cheesy Hash Browns

175
Hash browns baked with cream of chicken soup, sour cream and cheese is a popular church basement side dish. You can't go wrong with this recipe!
By Simply Potatoes
Oven Roasted Potatoes

1656
A great roasted potato side dish made with olive oil and herbs.
By JMRYGH

Classic Hash Browns

321
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
By Chef John

Roasted New Red Potatoes

1373
These are roasted potatoes at their best—plain and simple. Red potatoes are tossed with olive oil, and salt and pepper, and then roasted to perfection.
By Allrecipes Member

