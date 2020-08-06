Gravy Recipes

This is one of my favorite 'cheap meal' recipes that I learned from my Southern cookin' Dad. Creamy hamburger gravy with just the right blend of spices is perfect served over homemade biscuits, mashed potatoes, rice, fried potatoes.. just about anything!
I grew up with this gravy! Everyone has heard of sausage gravy. Well, it don't compare to this! After frying your bacon for breakfast, use the bacon dripping to make true Kentucky biscuit gravy. Fattening? Oh yeah, you better believe it! Worth it? Yes! Pour over biscuits and serve with crispy bacon and eggs in any style.
My mother learned how to make this while we lived in Nashville many years ago, and it is now a family favorite. Good old-fashioned sausage gravy. It's her most requested recipe from family and friends alike. Serve over biscuits or toast.
Fairly basic, large-batch sausage gravy recipe that I've developed over time. The family loves it every time, so the large batch is needed! Normally I'd use soy milk for most things, but I've found that in greater quantities it tends to froth badly. Almond milk does not have this problem though! Serve over warmed biscuits or toasted bread of your choice.
A creamy and peppery white gravy that will sure to please everyone! This goes great on fries, mashed potatoes, and meats! If you are wary of adding all of the pepper, add a teaspoon at a time and taste. I like mine really peppery, so I always use the 2 tablespoons. My mother doesn't like it so peppery, so she tends to use 1 or 1 1/2 tablespoons. The best part about this recipe is that you can adjust the spice to your liking!
This recipe is used to make Awesome Tangerine-Glazed Turkey with Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing--or your favorite gravy. To make life easy on Thanksgiving Day, prepare this stock in advance. (Note: This stock can be made up to two days in advance. Allow stock to cool completely, uncovered. Keep chilled in an airtight container, in refrigerator, until ready to use).
After preparing your favorite chicken dish, it's all gravy - chicken gravy! Pour over chicken and go to town! Yum! If you don't have chicken stock on hand, you could also use bouillon cubes; just follow package directions and proceed as below.
This gravy is a diner classic, often served over biscuits and sausage. But it's equally good on fried chicken, pork chops, mashed potatoes, country fried steak, and french fries for a hearty meal any time of day.
You don't have to eat the giblets to make a great-tasting gravy! They are used mainly for the flavor of the broth. My mom added a couple of chopped boiled eggs and the chopped giblets to the gravy. This gravy is great with or without them!