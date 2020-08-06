Gravy Recipes

Good gravy makes all the difference. Browse our best recipes for turkey gravy, sausage gravy, mushroom gravy, gravy for biscuits - we have them all.

Staff Picks

Savory Turkey Gravy

Rating: 4.18 stars
299
Everyone just loves the spicy taste of this gravy. It's a favorite among my family and friends.
By Veronica Harper

Chef John's Mushroom Gravy

Rating: 4.79 stars
398
Mushroom sauce can be done with any type of stock, but I used beef stock here since I'm going to be serving with meatloaf.
By Chef John

Homemade Chicken Gravy

Rating: 4.49 stars
240
No roast chicken drippings handy? No problem: Chef John's easy gravy is made from chicken stock and butter.
By Chef John

Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

Rating: 4.66 stars
448
I discovered this excellent Thanksgiving gravy recipe years ago! It is gravy that, unlike most, can be made AHEAD of time. The gravy will keep for 3 months when frozen in an airtight container.
By SUE1956

Dad's Hamburger Gravy

Rating: 4.48 stars
324
This is one of my favorite 'cheap meal' recipes that I learned from my Southern cookin' Dad. Creamy hamburger gravy with just the right blend of spices is perfect served over homemade biscuits, mashed potatoes, rice, fried potatoes.. just about anything!
By RHONDA35

Onion Gravy for British Bangers and Mash

Rating: 4.57 stars
53
Being a Brit, bangers & mash is a fairly regular staple on the household menu. I tried recipe after recipe for the perfect onion gravy to go with it, and this is by far and away the best.
By Lupin Pooter

How to Make Country Gravy

Rating: 4.79 stars
142
This is a beautiful example of classic, very old-school American country cooking. There are a lot of variations, and this is my favorite. This goes on fried chicken, country-fried steak, and biscuits.
By Chef John

What Is Red Eye Gravy?

This classic sauce is made by combining two unusual ingredients.
By Hayley Sugg

Best Turkey Gravy

Rating: 4.58 stars
33
This gravy is something that is a favorite in the family.
By SASSYCASSYSMOMMY

Our 9 Best Turkey Gravy Recipes of All Time

These top-rated gravies will be delicious on your turkey, tofurkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, or anything else you drizzle it on.
By Bailey Fink

Bill's Sausage Gravy

Rating: 4.8 stars
2300
This is my version of sausage gravy...the best! Pour over hot biscuits (I use store bought.) Follow these directions and you won't be disappointed! Very fattening and Umm Umm Good!
By VLLYBY1

Beef Au Jus

Rating: 4.52 stars
241
This is the most minimalist method for doing a quick au jus for your prime rib of beef.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Country Sausage Gravy
Rating: Unrated
240
"This is a family favorite that my dad taught me long ago. Serve over buttermilk biscuits." – MALTBUSTER75
Chef John's Ham and Red Eye Gravy
Rating: Unrated
31
See how to make this Southern classic.
Roast Chicken Pan Gravy
Rating: Unrated
59
Our 15 Most Gravy-Rich Recipes
8 Breakfast Gravy Recipes Worth the Wake-up
6 Southern Gravy Recipes Made for Biscuits

Bacon Gravy for Biscuits

Rating: 4.09 stars
134

Nothing makes biscuits better than being smothered in a Southern-style bacon gravy. Delightful!

More Gravy Recipes

Simple Beef Flavored Gravy

Rating: 4.54 stars
418
A quick and easy gravy made with beef bouillon, flour, onion and butter. Serve over mashed potatoes, if desired.
By sal

Old Time Kentucky Bacon Milk Gravy for Biscuits

Rating: 4.54 stars
83
I grew up with this gravy! Everyone has heard of sausage gravy. Well, it don't compare to this! After frying your bacon for breakfast, use the bacon dripping to make true Kentucky biscuit gravy. Fattening? Oh yeah, you better believe it! Worth it? Yes! Pour over biscuits and serve with crispy bacon and eggs in any style.
By Tess DeFevers Ehling

Sausage Gravy I

Rating: 4.65 stars
456
My mother learned how to make this while we lived in Nashville many years ago, and it is now a family favorite. Good old-fashioned sausage gravy. It's her most requested recipe from family and friends alike. Serve over biscuits or toast.
By RENE1959

Creamy Garlic-Mushroom Sauce with Bacon

This quick and easy garlic mushroom sauce is creamy with extra bacon flavor. Delicious over chicken, pork, steak, pasta, rice, or egg noodles.
By lutzflcat

Dairy-Free Savory Sausage Gravy

Rating: 4.82 stars
17
Fairly basic, large-batch sausage gravy recipe that I've developed over time. The family loves it every time, so the large batch is needed! Normally I'd use soy milk for most things, but I've found that in greater quantities it tends to froth badly. Almond milk does not have this problem though! Serve over warmed biscuits or toasted bread of your choice.
By Athlon

Chef John's Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

Rating: 4.54 stars
474
This make-ahead turkey gravy frees up valuable kitchen time for Thanksgiving, plus it will look and taste even better than those frantic, last-minute versions.
By Chef John

Sausage Gravy

Rating: 4.54 stars
147
Grandma's own! Adjust the milk to the thickness you like. Works with bacon, too. Serve hot over freshly baked biscuits!
By Denyse

Turkey Giblet Gravy

Rating: 4.2 stars
25
Yummy turkey gravy we serve at Thanksgiving.
By Bryn Audrey

Black Pepper Gravy

Rating: 3.95 stars
19
A creamy and peppery white gravy that will sure to please everyone! This goes great on fries, mashed potatoes, and meats! If you are wary of adding all of the pepper, add a teaspoon at a time and taste. I like mine really peppery, so I always use the 2 tablespoons. My mother doesn't like it so peppery, so she tends to use 1 or 1 1/2 tablespoons. The best part about this recipe is that you can adjust the spice to your liking!
By Miss B

Awesome Turkey Giblet Stock

Rating: 4.66 stars
59
This recipe is used to make Awesome Tangerine-Glazed Turkey with Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing--or your favorite gravy. To make life easy on Thanksgiving Day, prepare this stock in advance. (Note: This stock can be made up to two days in advance. Allow stock to cool completely, uncovered. Keep chilled in an airtight container, in refrigerator, until ready to use).
By Stacy M. Polcyn

Hamburger Gravy

Rating: 4.1 stars
296
This is so easy and delicious! We have enjoyed hamburger gravy in our family for years.
By Steven Paul Ray

Simple Turkey Gravy

Rating: 4.82 stars
22
This simple turkey gravy is...wait for it...simple! You don't want to use gravy from a can or from a package when it's this easy and delicious!
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Gluten-Free Sausage Gravy

Rating: 4.53 stars
40
We love biscuits and gravy, but I'm gluten-free now, so we used Bob's Red Mill® all-purpose gluten-free flour in the gravy and used his biscuit flour for the biscuits.
By LibbyEllen

Sawmill Gravy without Sausage

Rating: 4.92 stars
12
Great Southern white gravy. Pepper and sage are prominent flavors in this gravy.
By Corey

KFC® Copycat Gravy

Rating: 3.93 stars
28
This recipe is a copycat version of KFC®'s gravy.
By DecompileCodex

Brown Gravy

Rating: 3.81 stars
16
Brown gravy.
By jillian89

Easy Turkey Gravy

Rating: 4.61 stars
642
This gravy comes out perfect every time. The cream of chicken soup is what gives it wonderful flavor. Nice and creamy, never lumpy.
By Graden

Chicken Gravy

Rating: 3.79 stars
190
After preparing your favorite chicken dish, it's all gravy - chicken gravy! Pour over chicken and go to town! Yum! If you don't have chicken stock on hand, you could also use bouillon cubes; just follow package directions and proceed as below.
By Barbara Cannon

Homemade Turkey Gravy

Rating: 4.86 stars
21
Homemade turkey gravy made simple!
By Travis Strean

Buttermilk Gravy

Rating: 1.8 stars
5
This gravy is a diner classic, often served over biscuits and sausage. But it's equally good on fried chicken, pork chops, mashed potatoes, country fried steak, and french fries for a hearty meal any time of day.
By lutzflcat

Turkey Gravy from Giblets

Rating: 5 stars
3
You don't have to eat the giblets to make a great-tasting gravy! They are used mainly for the flavor of the broth. My mom added a couple of chopped boiled eggs and the chopped giblets to the gravy. This gravy is great with or without them!
By Slowturtle

D's Skillet Gravy

Rating: 4.62 stars
42
A classic recipe for brown beef gravy. If you like gravy, you'll love this!
By GaBoi74

Mushroom Gravy

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
My whole family love this delicious mushroom sauce. We've eaten it over chicken cutlets, pork chops, and beef roast, almost anything needing a sauce. It's also quick and easy!
By BakingWithLuv

Sausage Gravy III

Rating: 4.66 stars
415
This is a simple and great recipe for sausage gravy that you can serve over hot biscuits. This is a great breakfast treat. Hearty and delectable.
By Bonnie
