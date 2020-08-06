Shrimp Stir-Fry Recipes

Looking for shrimp stir-fry recipes? Allrecipes has more than 50 trusted shrimp stir-fries complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Chinese Take-Out Shrimp with Garlic

41
There is a great garlic flavor to this with an underlying heat that is fabulous served over rice!
By KMOMMYZ

Spicy Garlic and Pepper Shrimp

244
Spicy Thai style shrimp. Chicken, pork, beef, calamari, scallops, or tofu can easily be substituted for shrimp. This makes for a wonderful supper.
By Jim

Hunan Kung Pao

68
This recipe is similar to a famous food chain! Serve over thick noodles.
By JANHAR64

Shrimp Stirfry

19
I actually learned how to make this in a high school food and nutrition class and loved it!
By mskingsley

Shrimp Lo Mein with Broccoli

88
Making a delicious Chinese dish is super easy. For better searing results, use a seasoned wok.

Slippery Shrimp

90
After becoming mildly obsessed with Yang Chow in LA's China Town, I feel I've deciphered their dish as best as possible.
By Angela Wolery-Garcia

Shrimp Chow Mein

This is so good! I felt like I had ordered takeout! The flavors were all spot-on with the slightly crunchy vegetables and the sauce was light, but just enough to coat the noodles, veggies, and shrimp.
By Pam Lolley

Shrimp and Scallop Stir-Fry

12
This is a simple and light-tasting scallop and shrimp stir-fry. When served with rice, it makes a delicious meal.
By Shana

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

155
This is just like you would get at a Cantonese Chinese restaurant. There is no lobster in the sauce. Medium to large shrimp can be used. It is great served over white rice.
By MURF65

Sauteed Shrimp with Spinach

20
Savory shrimp and fresh baby spinach fried with granulated garlic powder and black pepper powder.
By adrian

Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry

531
This quick and tasty main dish has a double hit of sesame oil and seeds that add nutty flavor to crisp peppers and shrimp.
By Debbie
Stir-Fried Shrimp with Snow Peas
140
The entire family thought this was delicious, and it's a great way to get them to eat their vegetables! – NikkiMondshine
Drunken Shrimp
110
"Very spicy, but good. I toned it down a lot, using less than half a teaspoon red pepper flakes. I served it with rice and broccoli." – DIZ?
Pork and Shrimp Pancit
173
How to Make an Easy Stir-Fry
Simple Stir-Fry Sauces
Drunken Shrimp

98
Spicy large shrimps cooked in beer which my mom makes during weekends.

Stir-Fried Shrimp with Snow Peas and Ginger

136
The best part of doing it is that the measurements don't have to be exact. If you prefer, substitute dry sherry for rice wine. Serve with rice.

Quick Shrimp Lo Mein

58
This shrimp lo mein is easy to prepare and tastes wonderful! Can double the sauce if you like more. Can add additional water or broth to sauce if you like it less thick. Use whatever combination of vegetables you like for about 4 cups total. You can also serve the vegetables and shrimp over the noodles, as opposed to tossing them together.
By alice

Pineapple-Shrimp Stir-Fry

1
This easy, 10-minute pineapple-shrimp stir-fry is colorful and tasty.
By Bibi

Shrimp and Pineapple Stir-Fry

6
This quick and easy shrimp and pineapple stir-fry with lots of veggies and a homemade sweet stir-fry sauce comes together in 30 minutes.

Easy Shrimp Vegetable Stir Fry

91
Sweet caramelized shrimp and veggies served over a fluffy bed of brown rice makes for an easy and crowd pleasing meal!
By SaraJ

Shrimp Stir Fry

47
Quick and easy, using frozen pre-chopped veggies, frozen shrimp, and an easy sauce. Serve over rice or with noodles and enjoy
By damialyon

Shrimp Lo Mein

38
This is pretty much like the shrimp lo mein you buy at an Asian takeout place. You can use chicken instead of shrimp, or even both for a delicious mix. To make it healthier, you can throw in some chopped veggies too.
By melodee

Shrimp Stir Fry With Egg Noodles

8
This delicious shrimp dish is a colorful, easy to make, and will keep you wanting seconds. Enjoy.

Teriyaki Shrimp and Vegetable Stir-Fry

4
Shrimp, bok choy, broccoli, and zucchini are happy together in a stir-fry that makes its own teriyaki sauce. Serve over rice or noodles for a tasty meal.
By Marcia

Instant Pot® Shrimp and Broccoli

2
Shrimp and broccoli stir-fry doesn't get any faster or easier than this. Zero minutes is not a typo. The pot will take 10 minutes to come to pressure and that is all the cook time the shrimp needs. Serve over rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Szechuan Spicy Eggplant

185
Folks who love spicy food will approve of this fantastic meat and eggplant dish! This is a recipe from my Chinese mother, whose cooking is unsurpassable. Adjust the amount of chili sauce to suit your taste. Serve over hot rice.
By ANGWEN

Bringhe

9
The combination of chicken, prawns, and ham in coconut milk with sweet rice and curry powder gives this Filipino dish its distinctive flavor.
By lola

Kung Pao Shrimp

2
Kung pao shrimp is a fantastic dish that always goes down well! Serve with rice.
By Lisa Somerset

Shrimp Fried Noodles - Thai-Style

11
Try this very popular Thai dish, good for lunch, supper, or anytime you crave something exotic with a little tang!
By hot_spicie

Malaysian Lady Fingers (Okra)

1
Okra stir-fried with chilies and Malaysian shrimp paste.
By dkny919

Classic Pad Thai

31
This recipe is a perfect example of Thai cooking for beginners. Once mastered, you'll forget stopping for take-out and make this easy stir-fry a weeknight staple.
Shrimp Teriyaki

4
A savory and sweet dish that is sure to impress your company. My husband always tops his with soy sauce, but I enjoy tasting the little hint of sweet.
By Kristi Celaya

Shrimp Stir Fry with Bok Choy, Diced Tomatoes, and Rice Noodles

23
A flavorful quick and easy dinner, perfect for busy days. Be sure to use fresh ginger and garlic for maximum flavor.
Prawn Nasi Goreng

27
A tasty Indonesian dish combining stir-fried vegetables, prawns, and rice to create a delicious treat in a flavorful sauce!
By kamcauliffe

Chicken and Prawn Chow Mein

Chow mein packed with lots of veg, chicken, and prawns. Making an authentic Chinese meal at home doesn't get easier than this! It sounds unusual but sprinkle this stir fry with a pinch of sugar before eating, it gives it a very appetizing kick.

Thai Shrimp and Snow Peas

3
Spicy Thai shrimp and snow peas. Serve with rice and garnish with sprouts.
By Mark Whitnell

Shrimp and Snow Pea Stir-Fry

A great shrimp stir-fry! Serve with steamed rice.
By Amanda
