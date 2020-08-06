Shrimp Stir-Fry Recipes

Don't let some of the ingredients fool you--this spicy shrimp makes a simple, impressive dish, which I usually make for company. For more or less heat, adjust amount of red pepper. Serve over hot steamed rice.
This shrimp lo mein is easy to prepare and tastes wonderful! Can double the sauce if you like more. Can add additional water or broth to sauce if you like it less thick. Use whatever combination of vegetables you like for about 4 cups total. You can also serve the vegetables and shrimp over the noodles, as opposed to tossing them together.
This is pretty much like the shrimp lo mein you buy at an Asian takeout place. You can use chicken instead of shrimp, or even both for a delicious mix. To make it healthier, you can throw in some chopped veggies too.
Shrimp and broccoli stir-fry doesn't get any faster or easier than this. Zero minutes is not a typo. The pot will take 10 minutes to come to pressure and that is all the cook time the shrimp needs. Serve over rice if desired.
Folks who love spicy food will approve of this fantastic meat and eggplant dish! This is a recipe from my Chinese mother, whose cooking is unsurpassable. Adjust the amount of chili sauce to suit your taste. Serve over hot rice.
Chow mein packed with lots of veg, chicken, and prawns. Making an authentic Chinese meal at home doesn't get easier than this! It sounds unusual but sprinkle this stir fry with a pinch of sugar before eating, it gives it a very appetizing kick.