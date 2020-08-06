Octopus and Squid Recipes

Never tried to fry calamari at home, attempt a paella, or to grill octopus? We have the recipes, tips, and techniques for preparing octopus and squid right here.

Octapodi Kokkinisto (Greek Octopus in Tomato Sauce)

15
Octopus is an incomparable treat. I love it grilled, in a salad or in tomato sauce. For many, cooking octopus may seem daunting - but I assure you, it couldn't be easier. Serve this dish with hand-cut french fries or with rice. Never add water; you want the octopus to cook in its own juices for best flavor.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

What Is Calamari?

Find out about this tasty sea creature that's popular in Mediterranean and Asian cuisines.
By Nadia Hassani

Spicy Stuffed Squid

23
Squid stuffed with succulent rice and baked in a spicy tomato sauce. It doesn't get much better than this.
By Althea

Buttermilk-Battered Calamari

80
This is a great recipe for those who love battered calamari. It's so simple and the finished product is awesome! Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By Senushi

Fried Seafood Laksa Noodles

2
This is one of my favorite Asian recipes. It's fast and easy.
By Djenna

Octopus in Tomato Sauce

10
Enjoy this traditional recipe from Malta which makes a very flavorful sauce for octopus with potatoes, tomatoes, red wine and a hint of citrus that can be served over spaghetti, or just on its own.
By 112

Juicy and Spicy Ceviche

16
This is a super juicy and moist ceviche! It is so good! Serve with tortilla chips.
By Kasey

Air Fryer Calamari

1
Guilt-free crispy air-fried calamari! Serve with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Spanish Octopus

16
Above and beyond the ingredients, the cooking method, or should I say methods, couldn't be easier. As long as you braise it gently on low heat, until just tender, and then give it a nice sear before serving, you should be in great shape. This smoky braised octopus is great served with crusty roasted potatoes.
By Chef John

Grilled Octopus

5
Tenderized octopus, char-grilled and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, a squeeze of fresh lemon, and a sprinkling of fresh parsley. Simple, yet deliciously satisfying!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Calamari

206
This is a delicious, very easy, quick but moderately expensive recipe. Everyone I've ever fixed it for absolutely loves it!
By bluebayou

Seafood Chowder

421
A creamy chowder full of flavor! Of course regular ingredients may be used for those not watching their waistline.
By MyVintageMommy
How To Cook Octopus
It's easier than you think! Get tips for serving tender octopus, from quick grilling to slow simmering.
Calamari Marinara
21
"The most tender calamari I've ever had. Excellent recipe." – Steve Harrison
Grilled Sausage-Stuffed Calamari
10
Paella I
188
Adobong Pusit (Squid Adobo)
10
Zuppa Di Pesce Fra Di Avolo
19

An Italian favorite, best with a nice red wine and Frank Sinatra playing in the background.

