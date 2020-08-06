Octopus and Squid Recipes

Octopus is an incomparable treat. I love it grilled, in a salad or in tomato sauce. For many, cooking octopus may seem daunting - but I assure you, it couldn't be easier. Serve this dish with hand-cut french fries or with rice. Never add water; you want the octopus to cook in its own juices for best flavor.
Above and beyond the ingredients, the cooking method, or should I say methods, couldn't be easier. As long as you braise it gently on low heat, until just tender, and then give it a nice sear before serving, you should be in great shape. This smoky braised octopus is great served with crusty roasted potatoes.
A very traditional paella, garnished with chorizo, chicken, peas, squid, mussels, and shrimp. Chorizo is a sausage spiced with garlic and chili powder; remove casing before cooking. A paella pan is recommended.
This dish looks like you slaved over it and has such a rich taste that you don't need any sides. It is a creamy spicy calamari in white wine sauce over pasta. Dinner for two but easily doubled. Serve with the rest of the wine!
A recipe this simple has many advantages. It's fast, easy, and doesn't require a ton of prep, but the downside is, there's nowhere to hide subpar ingredients. So, unless you're going to splurge on the freshest, sweetest, most pristine seafood you can find, you may want to look for another recipe. Serve with crusty bread on the side.