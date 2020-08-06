Vegetarian Recipes

Find easy vegetarian and vegan dinners for eating healthy. Hundreds of vegetarian recipes with photos and reviews.

Community Picks

Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

22
Quick and easy blueberry smoothie topped with coconut, almonds, and banana.
By Alli Shircliff

Chef John's Shakshuka

281
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
By Chef John

Pesto Pizza

208
A great alternative to your regular pizza.
By Shelly Williams

Zavioli with Spinach and Ricotta

56
A low-carb take on ravioli. Thin strips of zucchini are stuffed with a classic magro (lean) filling and pesto, topped with tomato sauce and cheese, then baked. Top with fresh hot chile peppers or pepper flakes and more Parmesan cheese.
By Buckwheat Queen

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Mashed Cannellini Beans and Harissa Sauce

12
This appetizer is loaded with so many flavors and it's vegetarian and healthy. Give it a shot if you want to impress! It may sound like a ton of work, but it really is simple. If you like bold flavors, you will love it!
By Tanya Demeris

Summer Bounty 'Pasta'

24
This is a quick dish using fresh produce. Serve hot with some crusty bread for a delicious end-of-summer meal that's ready in minutes.
By 2ys4you

Thai Rice Noodle Salad

50
Just made it up 5 minutes ago and it's really good. It can be served warm or cold; toss again right before serving. Do not overcook the noodles.
By christinadavis

Vegan Mexican Quinoa Bowl with Green Chile Cilantro Sauce

12
Quinoa gets tossed with red bell peppers, black beans, romaine, and red onions, then smothered in a dairy-free sauce with a jalapeño kick. An easy meal!
By Mackenzie Schieck

Guacamole

7564
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Maryellen

California Melt

199
A satisfying open-face vegetarian sandwich with avocado, almonds and mushrooms.
By ORNERY

Lentil Tacos

22
This vegan version of classic tacos uses lentils instead of ground beef, along with other flavors so good you'll never miss the meat!
By isachandra

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

3738
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.
By LAURENMU
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Spinach Enchiladas
1441
"Even better than I expected! I never imagined enchiladas to be so easy to make, but these were!" – Emily
Homemade Veggie Pizza
28
"I made the dough [ahead of time] and par-baked my crusts. Easy peasy!" – Christina
Vegetarian Recipes That Kids Will Love
Vegetarian Gai Tua
22
Amazing Simple Thai Tofu
185
Beginner Vegetarian Recipes
Chakchouka (Shakshouka)
384

Eggs poached in a simmering spicy sauce of tomato, onion, and bell pepper.

More Vegetarian Recipes

Classic Macaroni Salad

2738
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Spinach Madeline

9
This is a quick and easy recipe for a spinach side dish. It is creamy and cheesy and the seasoned bread crumbs give it a little crunch factor.
By Yoly

Fluffy Pancakes

16837
Tall, fluffy pancakes make the best breakfast, especially when there's plenty of butter and syrup. Make it extra special with berries and whipped cream!
By kris

Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

19
Tender, delicious baked potatoes with crispy skin made quick and easy.
By Taylerand20

Gnocchi

643
Mashed potato, flour and an egg -- all you need to knead for gnocchi.
By Anna

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

4314
A restaurant-worthy appetizer stuffed with cream cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of heat.
By Angie Gorkoff

Sweet and Sour Sauce

903
Delicious sweet and sour sauce for dipping or serving over hot rice.
By NAG_CA

Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole

220
This is a super speedy dinner I like to make when it is getting late and I haven't cooked yet. Chili, corn chips and cheese are topped with lettuce and tomato. Spice it up with your favorite salsa. Vegetarian chili can be found with the regular chili - it is often labeled as 'fat free'. This recipe can easily be doubled, and cooked in a 9x13 inch baking dish.
By your mom

Pan-Fried Asparagus

1767
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Kim

Crisp Pickled Green Beans

174
Grandma's recipe for crisp green beans pickled in dill and chili flakes.
By Jani Whitsett

Manicotti

765
This has all the good stuff - ricotta, mozzarella, eggs and parmesan. Season with salt and pepper and stuff this yummy stuffing into pre-cooked manicotti. Pour on your favorite tomato sauce and bake.
By Anny

Potato Pancakes

271
Potato pancakes are classic comfort food for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
By Heather Fantasia

Crustless Spinach Quiche

3288
This crustless quiche made with spinach and Muenster cheese is quick and easy!
By ANY14TNS

Squash Casserole

2458
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Easy Guacamole

1049
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Denise Goodman

Marinated Salad

78
A warm lovely vinaigrette dressing, with just a bit of sugar, is poured over a bowl of fresh and canned veggies and popped into the fridge. Twenty-four hours you have green bean-corn-celery-pea-corn-pimento-delight.
By Barbara Stocker

Kitchen Sink Soup Formula

2
Use this recipe formula and pantry essentials to make this easy soup.
By EatAndRun

Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

580
Even though I rarely cook with canned condensed soups, I still make this yummy broccoli casserole during the holiday season. It's fabulous with a Christmas ham and potatoes au gratin too.
By Stacy M Polcyn

Churros

842
Sweet, fragrant Mexican-style churros are easy to make at home!
By Delia

Best Spinach Dip Ever

1418
A flavorful spinach dip fills a tasty bread bowl. Perfect for entertaining!
By Shawna

Fried Tomato, Onion, and Mushroom Ragout

25
Fresh tomatoes and mushrooms are cooked with chopped basil in a simple, flavorful reduction sauce for pasta.
By Cathy Wiechert

Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip

3075
Who can deny the popularity of artichokes and spinach blended with cheeses? Try this hot, flavorful dip with toasted bread or tortilla chips.
By TIFFANY BRENNAN

Corn Fritters

803
Easy, tasty, tender fritters. Perfect as a starter, side dish, or snack.
By Joan Zaffary

Taco Dip

433
Spicy taco dip with layers of sour cream, lettuce, cheese, and peppers.
By Rose Starkowicz
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com