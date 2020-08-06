Vegetarian Recipes

Chef John's Shakshuka
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
Zavioli with Spinach and Ricotta
A low-carb take on ravioli. Thin strips of zucchini are stuffed with a classic magro (lean) filling and pesto, topped with tomato sauce and cheese, then baked. Top with fresh hot chile peppers or pepper flakes and more Parmesan cheese.
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Mashed Cannellini Beans and Harissa Sauce
This appetizer is loaded with so many flavors and it's vegetarian and healthy. Give it a shot if you want to impress! It may sound like a ton of work, but it really is simple. If you like bold flavors, you will love it!
Summer Bounty 'Pasta'
This is a quick dish using fresh produce. Serve hot with some crusty bread for a delicious end-of-summer meal that's ready in minutes.
Thai Rice Noodle Salad
Just made it up 5 minutes ago and it's really good. It can be served warm or cold; toss again right before serving. Do not overcook the noodles.
Vegan Mexican Quinoa Bowl with Green Chile Cilantro Sauce
Quinoa gets tossed with red bell peppers, black beans, romaine, and red onions, then smothered in a dairy-free sauce with a jalapeño kick. An easy meal!
Lentil Tacos
This vegan version of classic tacos uses lentils instead of ground beef, along with other flavors so good you'll never miss the meat!
Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.