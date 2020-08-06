Carrot Cake Recipes

Find the best carrot cake recipe, with or without pineapple, plus recipes for carrot cupcakes with cream cheese frosting, and other easy carrot-y treats.

Carrot Cake III

Rating: 4.69 stars
7230
I've tried many carrot cakes, and this is my favorite recipe. If you don't like pecans, feel free to leave them out.
By Tammy Elliott

Cream Cheese Frosting II

Rating: 4.71 stars
5106
This is a wonderfully creamy frosting that goes well with pumpkin bread, carrot cake, chocolate cake, on cookies, or between cookies. If you want chocolate frosting, add 1/4 to 1/2 cup cocoa, according to how rich you want it.
By Janni

Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.79 stars
814
Here's an old-fashioned carrot cake that's got more carrots than spice. Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.
By Marc Boyer

Isaac's Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.44 stars
80
A less-dense and wonderfully moist carrot cake with canned mandarin oranges rather than pineapple. A friend shared the recipe with me and I made it to celebrate the birth of my son (a birthday cake). It tastes best if you let it sit in the refrigerator overnight.
By Kali Peacock

Carrot Cake with Bourbon Cheesecake Swirl

Rating: 3.83 stars
12
The all-in-one carrot cake. No need to make extra cream cheese frosting, because the frosting is inside!
By Stasty Cook

Moist Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.67 stars
399
This cake was made and brought to me at work. It is the moistest carrot cake I have ever had. Decorate with Cream Cheese Frosting.
By KORIBEAR

Sister Beth's Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.72 stars
53
One of my sisters, Beth, learned how to make carrot cake in home economics class in 1978. A few years ago I asked her to write down what she remembered from the recipe. Only remembering two-thirds of the ingredients, I completed the recipe by trial and error. It was worth all the effort. Simply delicious.
By Food Eater

Lite Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.51 stars
211
An alternative to the usually high fat carrot cake. Moist and delicious.
By Marva

Carrot Cake XI

Rating: 4.69 stars
306
Everyone tells me this is the best carrot cake ever! Frost with your favorite Cream Cheese Frosting.
By Michele

Chef John's Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.65 stars
69
I finally added a video to my old and trusty recipe for carrot cake, revamped with coconut oil this time. If you want to decorate it with candied carrots, simply slice them thinly and boil for a couple minutes in a syrup made from equal parts sugar and water.
By Chef John

Cranberry Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.85 stars
48
Moist and delicious. The cranberries are a nice change from the raisins most people use. Use your favorite cream cheese frosting to ice this cake.
By jowolf2

Best Carrot Cake Ever

Rating: 4.74 stars
1823
A moist and flavorful recipe that makes a large quantity of cake. I have been hounded to make this cake time and time again.
By Nan
Inspiration and Ideas

Carrot Cake with Pineapple Frosting
Rating: Unrated
33
"Delicious! Made this in two 9" round pans…I also made extra frosting. Everyone raved over dessert tonight—this cake is a definite keeper!" – Christina
How to Make the Best Carrot Cake
A few tips and tricks to make your carrot cake really, well, take the cake!
Sam's Famous Carrot Cake
Rating: Unrated
3248
Carrot Cupcakes & White Chocolate Icing
Rating: Unrated
573
How to Make Healthier Carrot Cake
Royal Icing Carrots
Rating: Unrated
196

More Carrot Cake Recipes

Easy Gluten-Free Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.86 stars
35
I have had many people try this and couldn't believe how moist and delicious it was for gluten free.
By SueAnne McInnis

Lite Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.51 stars
211
An alternative to the usually high fat carrot cake. Moist and delicious.
By Marva

Carrot Cake II

Rating: 4.34 stars
101
This recipe delivers a low-fat version of a perennial favorite through use of applesauce: carrot cake with walnuts, raisins, and pineapple.
By Sally Smircich

Carrot Cake IV

Rating: 4.31 stars
51
Easy carrot cake from a cake mix. Also makes good cupcakes.
By cookie

Carrot Cake IX

Rating: 4.31 stars
35
This is a great carrot cake recipe that is very simple and it doesn't have all those spices.
By DIANE WEBER

Healthier Carrot Cake III

Rating: 4.78 stars
65
We made it with a little less oil and a little less sugar, so this carrot cake recipe is now healthier but still sure to be a favorite.
By MakeItHealthy

Brazilian Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.53 stars
36
A traditional favorite in my family, Brazilian carrot cake is very different from the American version. The popular cake is topped with homemade chocolate frosting, and perfect to serve with a glass of milk or tea.
By CookingMama

Mom's Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.44 stars
45
The difference between this and other carrot cakes is the fact that the carrots are pre-cooked instead of raw. It is a really moist cake that is better the day after it is made. Cake tastes best after refrigerating overnight.
By v monte

Pat's Award Winning Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.7 stars
138
You will enjoy this delicious and moist cake made with carrot baby food. I'm very proud to share this recipe with everyone because I won an award ribbon at our county fair. Decorate with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
By Patty

A Plus Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.71 stars
109
Tired of the same old, boring carrot cake? THIS is the Carrot cake you'll love forever! A little different because some of the ingredients aren't what you'd find in a 'normal' carrot cake. My own MOTHER, who despises anything coconut, had two helpings for dessert and took some home!! Don't knock it until you try it!! You'll never go back to that boring recipe again.
By HEATHERINPUYALLUP

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

Rating: 4.13 stars
23
A great carrot cake and a traditional cheesecake all in one bite.
By SAUERDOGS

Carrot Cake Cookies with Pineapple

Rating: 4.31 stars
39
A delicious, moist cookie for anyone who loves carrot cake.
By BakingObsession123

Carrot-Zucchini Cake

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Using both carrots and zucchini gives this cake a unique flavor. Very moist and very tasty! Decorate with maraschino cherries.
By Lori O'Neill Harpel

Carrot Cake I

Rating: 4.55 stars
161
This recipe makes a sumptuous carrot cake with cinnamon accents and a homemade cream cheese glaze.
By Kathleen Dickerson

Carrot Cake with Crushed Pineapple and Pecans

This recipe for carrot cake with crushed pineapple and pecans was given to my mother in 1976. This takes quite a bit of prep, but is well worth the time and effort. Ice with your favorite cream cheese frosting.
By Laurie Byrnes

Carrot Cake Bars

Rating: 4.6 stars
57
This is a very moist carrot cake using baby food carrots. I frost it with a Cream Cheese Frosting, then cut into bars.
By Linda

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing from Egg Farmers of Ontario

Rating: 4.83 stars
18
This delicious carrot cake cream cheese icing is a favourite family recipe of Harold and Joan Walker, egg farmers in Mt. Brydges, Ontario.
By Egg Farmers of Ontario
A Very Moist Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.58 stars
12
A very moist cake, no icing needed but goes well with nut icing.
By Carla_P

Carrot Bundt® Cake with Cream Cheese Filling

Rating: 5 stars
3
This is a wonderful filled Bundt® cake with the frosting inside! It is always a favorite at carry-in dinners and potlucks.
By Donna

Vegan Carrot Cake

Rating: 3.74 stars
23
This is a luscious carrot cake, free of any animal products! Follow up with my vegan 'cream cheese' frosting recipe!
By cris ryan

Honey Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.39 stars
54
This moist and delicious honey sweetened carrot cake is a favorite with my family. The honey cream cheese frosting really adds a nice touch.
By Sarah

Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Icing

Rating: 3.42 stars
31
A moist carrot cake is topped with creamy cream cheese frosting.
By GeniusTeenager15

Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: 4.54 stars
24
The classic carrot cake in a smaller cupcake form. Topped with a lemony cream cheese frosting, they make a special treat for Easter celebrations, bake sales, backyard cookouts and potlucks.
By McCormick Spice
Mom's Pineapple-Carrot Cake

Rating: 4.32 stars
56
This cake brings back memories of Easter, childhood and family.
By Doris Whittle
