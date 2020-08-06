Carrot Cake Recipes

This is a wonderfully creamy frosting that goes well with pumpkin bread, carrot cake, chocolate cake, on cookies, or between cookies. If you want chocolate frosting, add 1/4 to 1/2 cup cocoa, according to how rich you want it.
A less-dense and wonderfully moist carrot cake with canned mandarin oranges rather than pineapple. A friend shared the recipe with me and I made it to celebrate the birth of my son (a birthday cake). It tastes best if you let it sit in the refrigerator overnight.
One of my sisters, Beth, learned how to make carrot cake in home economics class in 1978. A few years ago I asked her to write down what she remembered from the recipe. Only remembering two-thirds of the ingredients, I completed the recipe by trial and error. It was worth all the effort. Simply delicious.
I finally added a video to my old and trusty recipe for carrot cake, revamped with coconut oil this time. If you want to decorate it with candied carrots, simply slice them thinly and boil for a couple minutes in a syrup made from equal parts sugar and water.
A traditional favorite in my family, Brazilian carrot cake is very different from the American version. The popular cake is topped with homemade chocolate frosting, and perfect to serve with a glass of milk or tea.
The difference between this and other carrot cakes is the fact that the carrots are pre-cooked instead of raw. It is a really moist cake that is better the day after it is made. Cake tastes best after refrigerating overnight.
You will enjoy this delicious and moist cake made with carrot baby food. I'm very proud to share this recipe with everyone because I won an award ribbon at our county fair. Decorate with cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans.
Tired of the same old, boring carrot cake? THIS is the Carrot cake you'll love forever! A little different because some of the ingredients aren't what you'd find in a 'normal' carrot cake. My own MOTHER, who despises anything coconut, had two helpings for dessert and took some home!! Don't knock it until you try it!! You'll never go back to that boring recipe again.
This recipe for carrot cake with crushed pineapple and pecans was given to my mother in 1976. This takes quite a bit of prep, but is well worth the time and effort. Ice with your favorite cream cheese frosting.