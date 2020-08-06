Sugar Cookie Recipes

Find easy recipes for sugar cookies that are perfect for decorating, plus recipes for colored sugar, frosting, and more!

Staff Picks

The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.43 stars
11253
Perfect for decorating! These classic sugar cookies are great for rolling out and cutting into shapes.
By J. Saunders

Sugar Cookie Cutouts

Rating: 4.4 stars
367
I found this to be the best sugar cookie recipe for cutouts! very good flavor even without the frosting.
By GLJCAT

Chewy Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.3 stars
1834
I love sugar cookies that are crisp on the outside and very chewy on the inside. Do not try to roll these cookies out, they are meant to be shaped or dropped. This recipe can easily be made into snickerdoodle cookies by rolling the dough in cinnamon-sugar before baking.
By Cindy Catudal Shank

Cracked Sugar Cookies I

Rating: 4.67 stars
2287
This is a nice soft center sugar cookie.
By Pam

Colored Sugar

Rating: 4.86 stars
177
If you have food coloring, you can make your own decorating sugars!
By Sue

Soft Sugar Cookies V

Rating: 4.39 stars
298
These cookies, which contain sour cream, are the softest sugar cookies ever! I find that if I roll them a little thick and do not overbake, they are best and stay moist. Use whatever cookie cutters that suit the occasion!
By Eileen Sieger

Refrigerator Cookies III

Rating: 4.37 stars
38
These will freeze well for several months.
By Stephanie

Soft Sugar Cookies IV

Rating: 4.57 stars
2280
This Recipe is a State Fair Blue Ribbon winner. This is an easy sugar cookie recipe, you don't have to roll it out, and the cookies are soft and chewy, unlike other sugar cookies. Anybody can make these.
By Laura Stearns

Thick Cut-Outs

Rating: 4.56 stars
285
A big batch of big thick sugar cookies. These are THE big soft sugar cookies you have been looking for. Frost them while warm and sprinkle with colored sugar.
By Margo

Sandy's Super Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.66 stars
114
Buttery, rich, and delicate; these are our favorite sugar cookies.
By SandyG

Heart Cookies Decorated with Royal Icing

Rating: 3.5 stars
12
Iced heart-shaped cookies make a lovely gift for your Valentine. This recipe uses the flood technique with royal icing to achieve a gorgeous and smooth result that sets firmly.
By Magda

Sugar Cookies with Buttercream Frosting

Rating: 4.55 stars
330
These cookies are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. They are simple to make and kids love to lick the frosting off the tops. Butter flavoring is in the buttercream for added flavor. You can find it in most supermarkets, in the baking aisle, where there are other flavorings such as vanilla.
By diane
Soft Christmas Cookies

Rating: 4.47 stars
1625

Soft cut out sugar cookie that I have used for years. I sprinkle with colored sugar before baking or you could also try icing them when cool.

More Sugar Cookie Recipes

Butter Icing for Cookies

Rating: 4.54 stars
303
Perfect for cookies - not too soft - not too hard - just right.
By Barbara

Royal Icing II

Rating: 4.67 stars
196
This dries firm so you can make intricate designs and stack your cookies.
By Kristen Pontier

Easy Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
8205
Quick and easy sugar cookies! They are really good, plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!
By Stephanie

Mary's Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.39 stars
224
A very good sugar cookie with a hint of almond flavor.
By Pat

Perfect Vegan Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.29 stars
17
These delicious cookies keep their shape when baked and are perfect for decorating!
By Fioa

Grandma's Drop Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.24 stars
21
My family's favorite Christmas cookie. Buttery and crispy. The slight coconut flavor makes this cookie the best.
By NCHIANCONE

Snickerdoodles I

Rating: 4.68 stars
971
This is a wonderful and easy cookie that my mother prepared for at least 50 years. Every time I take them somewhere everyone wants the recipe.
By LKUEHL

Old Fashioned Butter Cookies with Butter Frosting

Rating: 4.68 stars
19
These are cookies my mother has been making since I was a little girl. They are melt-in-your-mouth delicious!
By Becky

Amazing Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.55 stars
121
Quick and easy sugar cookies. They are really good plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!
By Sue Lavey

Old Time Soft Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.24 stars
96
Delicious and easy drop sugar cookie!
By Sharon Gerstman

Sour Cream Sugar Cookies I

Rating: 4.09 stars
96
Soft sugar cookies =)
By Janel Deppe

Michelle's Soft Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.32 stars
453
These sugar cookies have won raves from all who have tried them. They are soft and have a light and delicate flavor. They're great for Christmastime cut outs.
By MISSMR94

Anne's Basic Sugar Cookies

A quick sugar cookie recipe is a lifesaver during the holidays... or on any day. And this method is so simple, I'm a little embarrassed to call it a recipe. It's what you do with it that counts. Roll and cut into your favorite shapes. Or roll balls in coarse sugar before baking. Form the dough into a log, then slice and bake. Turn them into snickerdoodles by adding cinnamon to the sugar. Or give these cookies a completely new look by folding in sprinkles before baking. The possibilities are limitless! Store, lightly covered, at room temperature, for 1 week.
By Anne Byrn

Melted Snowman Cookies

Rating: 4.59 stars
22
These cookies take some time, but you'll get so many compliments you won't even mind!
By Elizabeth

My Favorite Sugar Cookies

Rating: 3.93 stars
81
This sugar cookie recipe is great for Christmas cut-out cookies.
By d. shepard

Cinnamon Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.29 stars
153
A traditional refrigerator cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar before baking. Great for making ahead of time.
By MARBALET

Amish Sugar Cakes

Rating: 3.98 stars
80
Big, soft, Amish sugar cookies, called sugar 'cakes'.
By GREMLIN

Gram Opal's Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.94 stars
17
My grandma, Opal June Carlson (Gram C), made these cookies whenever my dad and I came to her cottage on Lake Okoboji for a visit. Although at the time I picked off the pecan halves that my 7-year-old self didn't yet appreciate, these simply delicious cookies were amazing and will live forever in my heart along with my Gram C!
By Cucina di papa

Mrs. Fields Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.04 stars
277
Just like Mrs. Field's sugar cookies.
By Ashley

Chef John's Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles

Rating: 4.8 stars
70
I'm usually not a big fan of snickerdoodles, but I had a feeling the pumpkin spice would work perfectly with the buttery, cinnamon sugar cookie, and it did.
By Chef John

Powdered Sugar Cookies I

Rating: 4.44 stars
139
Sugar cookies that melt in your mouth.
By Alicia K. Chaput

Delilah's Frosted Cut-Out Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
527
My Family just loves this sugar cookie recipe. The hardened frosting adds a special touch!
By Delilah Lopez

Maple Cookies

Rating: 4.16 stars
263
Rich and golden with a rich maple flavor.
By Craig Gund

Soft Frosted Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.47 stars
98
These taste just like Loft House sugar cookies and are just as soft.
By Ashley Bluth
