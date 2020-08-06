Sugar Cookie Recipes

I love sugar cookies that are crisp on the outside and very chewy on the inside. Do not try to roll these cookies out, they are meant to be shaped or dropped. This recipe can easily be made into snickerdoodle cookies by rolling the dough in cinnamon-sugar before baking.
These cookies, which contain sour cream, are the softest sugar cookies ever! I find that if I roll them a little thick and do not overbake, they are best and stay moist. Use whatever cookie cutters that suit the occasion!
This Recipe is a State Fair Blue Ribbon winner. This is an easy sugar cookie recipe, you don't have to roll it out, and the cookies are soft and chewy, unlike other sugar cookies. Anybody can make these.
These cookies are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. They are simple to make and kids love to lick the frosting off the tops. Butter flavoring is in the buttercream for added flavor. You can find it in most supermarkets, in the baking aisle, where there are other flavorings such as vanilla.
A quick sugar cookie recipe is a lifesaver during the holidays... or on any day. And this method is so simple, I'm a little embarrassed to call it a recipe. It's what you do with it that counts. Roll and cut into your favorite shapes. Or roll balls in coarse sugar before baking. Form the dough into a log, then slice and bake. Turn them into snickerdoodles by adding cinnamon to the sugar. Or give these cookies a completely new look by folding in sprinkles before baking. The possibilities are limitless! Store, lightly covered, at room temperature, for 1 week.
My grandma, Opal June Carlson (Gram C), made these cookies whenever my dad and I came to her cottage on Lake Okoboji for a visit. Although at the time I picked off the pecan halves that my 7-year-old self didn't yet appreciate, these simply delicious cookies were amazing and will live forever in my heart along with my Gram C!