Spice Cookie Recipes

Crackle Top Molasses Cookies

These molasses crackle cookies taste like gingersnaps.
By Laurie

Cinnamon Spice Drop Cookies

Fabulous spice flavor coupled with smooth cinnamon chips are the perfect compliment to the satiny texture. They elicit RAVE reviews by all who sample them!
By Rodnobi

Lauren's Sugar and Spice Black Pepper Cookies

I make these cookies all the time, and they are absolutely loved by everyone! Even my stuck-up, picky brother!
By Dianne Dell

Chewy Cinnamon Cookies

These are yummy cinnamon cookies made with graham cracker crumbs. If you want a little variation, throw in a bag of butterscotch chips. My kids love them plain. I find it easiest to freeze the dough in logs, then slice and cook them as I want them. Enjoy!
By Connie

Jen's Almond Cardamom Cookies

This moist cookie has delicious a almond taste with a kick of cardamom - dreamy!
By Jennifer Nottingham

Pumpkin Spice Soft Sugar Cookies

If a homemade pumpkin pie and a soft sugar cookie had little cookies of their own, well, let these speak for themselves. Add your favorite seasoned nuts if you wish. I happened to have had some caramelized sugar I had previously made and I crushed this up and added to the top of some of the cookies just before baking.
By Big C

Zucchini Cookies

Zucchini cookies spiced with cinnamon and cloves and studded with raisins.
By Marian

Spice Cookies with Crystallized Ginger

Crystallized ginger gives these spice cookies extra zip!
By J. Storm

Ultimate Maple Snickerdoodles

These have been voted the number one cookie that I bake (and I bake a lot!), and are loved by all who eat them. They are chewy mapley good!
By Linda Carroll

Cinnamon Cookies II

Plenty of cinnamon taste in this one!
By Mellan

Apple Pie Cookies

Made with cream cheese, a warm apple filling, and dusted with cinnamon sugar... These things go quick in my house.
By Jen Spiess

Cinnamon Roll Cookies

These cinnamon roll cookies are a new twist to the cinnamony snickerdoodle cookie.
By cmiller2011
Spicy, chewy molasses cookies. Great for holiday gift-giving or shipping!

Orange Spice Cookies

Cream cheese, molasses, and extracts bring comforting flavor to these holiday-ready orange spice cookies.
By Bobbie Susan

Sugar and Spice Cookies

These sugar and spice cookies are my favorite cut-out cookies. Sweet and spicy, they're a wonderful Christmas treat. I've been making them every holiday for almost 15 years now. You can make the dough up to 3 days ahead of time.
By BJREEVE

Grandma's Gingersnaps

This was my mother-in-law's recipe and my husband's favorite. Shorten or lengthen the cooking time for a softer or crisper cookie.
By Ruthann

Triple the Ginger Cookies

Fresh ginger, candied ginger, and ground ginger join forces in these spicy cookies.
By Laria Tabul

The Best Oatmeal Cookies

Chewy oatmeal raisin cookies with lots of flavor. You can also substitute 1/2 cup of wheat germ in place of some of the oatmeal, for a different flavor.
By Melanie

Hermit Bar Cookies

This recipe is probably 50 years old - Mom made it for us, and now I make it for our kids - they love these bars. Enjoy!
By AUNT MAMIE

Applesauce Cookies

A very moist spice cookie that people will rave about. Makes a great after-school snack, or a tasty cookie on your Christmas cookie tray.
By WHITEFIVE

Applesauce Bars

Moist and spicy bar cookies with frosting. An easy and quick after school snack. Also goes great at carry-ins and bake sales. You can also just sprinkle with confectioners sugar instead of frosting.
By Debbie Borsick

Soft Molasses Cookies V

Celebrate the winter months with spicy and soft molasses cookies. Great for eating with a hot cup of coffee.

Pumpkin Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting (The World's Best!)

Soft, moist pumpkin spice cookies topped with sweet cream cheese frosting!
By Sabattis

Marranitos (Mexican Pig-Shaped Cookies)

Marranitos (or cochinos, or puerquitos, as are they are called in some Mexican-American communities) are often called 'Gingerbread Pigs,' although they don't actually have ginger in them - and no cinnamon either. In fact, traditional marranitos get their delicious spicy-brown goodness from molasses. This recipe is a trans-pecos region variation, it uses the non-traditional addition of cinnamon. You may wish to try also adding a bit of dry ground ginger, and you may use a milk wash instead of an egg wash.
By Mayson

Gingerbread Biscotti

These spicy Italian cookies are the perfect accompaniment for cocoa or coffee during the holiday season! Serve with lemon curd or drizzle with lemon flavored almond bark for a special treat.
By Cristina Gomez

Traditional Springerle

We have made these very traditional German cookies every year since I was a child. My mother remembers her grandmother making them with this recipe that has been in our family for generations. The molds can be hard to find, but check specialty cookware stores and antique shops.
By Adrienne Belaire

Date Cookies

Spicy cookies with chewy dates. The dates sweeten these cookies without going overboard.
By Sara

Date and Nut Bars

Just and old family favorite that is simple to make, but delicious to eat.
By audge1

Pumpkin Protein Cookies

Great for breakfast, these cookies are like those in the stores. Not only are they delicious, but they are sugar free have extra protein in them to help keep you full longer.
By Yellowsunflower9

Chef John's Gingersnap Cookies

The amazing spicy-sweet flavor and irresistible texture of these gingersnap cookies will please even a non-cookie eater like me. I like to add candied ginger, ground ginger, cayenne, and black pepper. You can adjust the spices and cooking time to suit your tastes but remember, they're called ginger snaps for reasons other than texture!
By Chef John

Crispy Gingersnaps

A thin, spicy gingersnap cookie.
By Larry Goldsmith

Oatmeal Buttermilk Cookies

Spicy oatmeal cookies with the tangy zip of buttermilk.

Molasses Crinkles

We make these every year for Christmas and are always a sure-to-please treat.
By Elisa

Grandma's Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Very moist (don't cook them too long), very rich in flavor, yet somehow not too heavy. Grandma's recipe! Even people who don't like oatmeal raisin cookies do like these.
By Lisa

Speculaas Cookies or Spicy Sinterklass Cakes

This traditional Dutch cookie recipe came with a mold I got 20 years ago. Speculaas is a corruption of the Latin speculum (mirror). The dough is pressed into carved molds that can be used for wall decorations. When turned out onto the cookie sheet, the picture appears as its mirror image, hence the name. In the Sinterklass season they are available in 2/3 cookie size to huge thick men and women up to 1 pound known as lovers. If molds are not available, roll dough to desired thickness and use gingerbread man cutter or other cutter shapes. They are great to make ahead around Christmas because they last a long time.
By Harriet A Schipper

Burrebrede (Scottish Shortbread)

This is a medieval Scottish shortbread recipe. It has been a holiday favorite for my family and friends for years. The shortbread keeps very well in an airtight tin or tightly wrapped in tinfoil.
By TECHIMPAIRED

Pebber Nodder (Danish Christmas Cookies)

These cookies are like little bites of Christmas. Cinnamon and cardamom flavor these little shortbread nuggets.
By YAC2004
