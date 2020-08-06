Spice Cookie Recipes

These are yummy cinnamon cookies made with graham cracker crumbs. If you want a little variation, throw in a bag of butterscotch chips. My kids love them plain. I find it easiest to freeze the dough in logs, then slice and cook them as I want them. Enjoy!
If a homemade pumpkin pie and a soft sugar cookie had little cookies of their own, well, let these speak for themselves. Add your favorite seasoned nuts if you wish. I happened to have had some caramelized sugar I had previously made and I crushed this up and added to the top of some of the cookies just before baking.
These sugar and spice cookies are my favorite cut-out cookies. Sweet and spicy, they're a wonderful Christmas treat. I've been making them every holiday for almost 15 years now. You can make the dough up to 3 days ahead of time.
Marranitos (or cochinos, or puerquitos, as are they are called in some Mexican-American communities) are often called 'Gingerbread Pigs,' although they don't actually have ginger in them - and no cinnamon either. In fact, traditional marranitos get their delicious spicy-brown goodness from molasses. This recipe is a trans-pecos region variation, it uses the non-traditional addition of cinnamon. You may wish to try also adding a bit of dry ground ginger, and you may use a milk wash instead of an egg wash.
We have made these very traditional German cookies every year since I was a child. My mother remembers her grandmother making them with this recipe that has been in our family for generations. The molds can be hard to find, but check specialty cookware stores and antique shops.
The amazing spicy-sweet flavor and irresistible texture of these gingersnap cookies will please even a non-cookie eater like me. I like to add candied ginger, ground ginger, cayenne, and black pepper. You can adjust the spices and cooking time to suit your tastes but remember, they're called ginger snaps for reasons other than texture!
This traditional Dutch cookie recipe came with a mold I got 20 years ago. Speculaas is a corruption of the Latin speculum (mirror). The dough is pressed into carved molds that can be used for wall decorations. When turned out onto the cookie sheet, the picture appears as its mirror image, hence the name. In the Sinterklass season they are available in 2/3 cookie size to huge thick men and women up to 1 pound known as lovers. If molds are not available, roll dough to desired thickness and use gingerbread man cutter or other cutter shapes. They are great to make ahead around Christmas because they last a long time.